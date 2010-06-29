Monthly Update for June 2019 - 2017 Tesla Model 3 Long-Term Road Test

2017 Tesla Model 3: Monthly Update for June 2019

by Carlos Lago, Manager, Feature Content

Where Did We Drive It?

In April, our long-term 2017 Tesla Model 3 gained range. In June, our Model 3 lost it.

We track indicated range after a charge in an ever-growing spreadsheet. From the time we received our Model 3 in January 2018, until April this year, our car typically showed 279 miles after a 90% charge, which is Tesla's recommended level for normal use.

In April, after an over-the-air update, range increased as high as 293 miles. Performance improved, too. But since then, we've watched that figure drop back down into the low 280s.

To be sure, these are small changes (less than 5%), and we never drive that far between charging; our average is just over 100 miles on a "tank." But this gradual decrease is something we'll keep an eye on over the next few months. Stay tuned.

What Kind of "Fuel" Economy Did It Get?

Our Model 3 traveled just over 1,100 miles this month, and we charged it about nine times. There were no changes to the averages of driving range or energy consumption, nor were records set on highest range or best and worst readings. No movement means our consumption figures are pretty well settled. But that makes us wonder about the difference in our car's average consumption (30.7 kWh/100 miles) versus the EPA combined rating (27 kWh/100 miles). For comparison, our long-term 2017 Chevrolet Bolt is averaging 26 kWh/100 miles versus its EPA combined rating of 28 kWh/100 miles.

Average lifetime consumption: 30.7 kWh/100 miles (109.8 mpge)

EPA consumption rating: 27 kWh/100 combined miles (126 mpge)

Best fill consumption: 21.7 kWh/100 miles (131.5 mpge)

Best range: 217.2 miles

Current odometer: 19,596 miles

Other fun facts:

Best onboard consumption meter reading (aka "The Featherfoot Award"): 177 Wh/mi

Worst reading (aka "The Leadfoot Award"): 570 Wh/mi

Average meter reading: 240.5 Wh/mi

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

MPG

"I'm tired of this. I am not able to match, let alone exceed, the Tesla's rated range. This flies in the face of every other EV. I've driven 334 miles in a Bolt, which is only rated at 238 miles. I've had similar (and frequent) range-busting results in the Leaf, the Volt, the Kona EV and many others. But never in a Tesla, be it an S, X or 3. And I'm driving the same commute.

"I'm thinking their ratings are overstated. Of course they are. Who else recommends that you set the battery to 90% full on a regular basis to save the battery? No one, that's who. It allows them to claim a certain range but recommend against operating the car that way. Meanwhile, our Bolt is proving such tactics aren't necessary. It just achieved its best-ever result after 2.5 years and nearly 30,000 miles." — Dan Edmunds, director of vehicle testing

Miscellaneous

"There's a lot of noise out there about Tesla. Negative noise. Schadenfreude, hater-ism, Elon's head on a platter — that sort of thing. On the one hand, I get it. The man himself is both a provocateur and at times seemingly unhinged, and when someone like that regularly picks up the Twitter megaphone, feverish reactions will follow.

"But now imagine if Ford Motor Co.'s early products had been judged on Henry's personal conduct, or Dodge's on that of the Dodge brothers. It's the classic ad hominem ('to the person') conflation of the people involved with the question at hand.

"As I see it, the question is whether the company builds great cars, and my answer is a resounding 'absolutely.' Yes, that includes the much-maligned-except-by-owners Model 3. This car is brilliant, folks. It's fast, nimble, confident. Seamless in operation. A sports car when you want it to be; a mindless grocery-getter when that's all you need. The interior is a study in zeitgeist luxury, all simple lines and understated tones and trendy wood that's probably called 'open-pore' by those in the know. The touchscreen control center is instantly familiar to all of us who have put in our 10,000 hours on the iPhone. The indicated 280-mile range on a normal full charge is an estimate you can trust.

"Of course the Model 3 was the best-selling luxury car of 2018 — it's an outstanding product at an appealing price, even if the $35K entry-level model never really materialized. Say what you will about Elon, but let's all say it together: Tesla is a true American success story when it comes to building compelling cars that customers want." — Josh Sadlier, director, content strategy