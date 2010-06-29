Monthly Update for July 2019 - 2017 Tesla Model 3 Long-Term Road Test

2017 Tesla Model 3: Monthly Update for July 2019

by Carlos Lago, Manager, Feature Content

Where Did We Drive It?

July was a quiet month for our long-term 2017 Tesla Model 3. There were no major updates, breakdowns or Twitter tirades. Instead, our staff largely commented on ride quality and continued the debate on whether the conversation surrounding a product can be separated from its most prominent spokesperson.

As mentioned last month, we're continuing to monitor an apparent decrease in total range following a performance and range improvement delivered in an over-the-air update. Nothing conclusive yet.

What Kind of "Fuel" Economy Did It Get?

It may have taken a year and a half, but we crossed the 20,000-mile mark on the odometer in July. While this feels like an accomplishment, there were no changes to consumption figures, nor were any single-charge records set for efficiency or "leadfoot-ing," let's say.

We charged our Model 3 six times in July. As previously mentioned, we're still monitoring changes in distance-to-empty after a full charge.

Average lifetime consumption: 30.7 kWh/100 miles (109.8 mpge)

EPA consumption rating: 27 kWh/100 combined miles (126 mpge)

Best fill consumption: 21.7 kWh/100 miles (131.5 mpge)

Best range: 217.2 miles

Current odometer: 20,104 miles

Other fun facts:

Best onboard consumption meter reading (aka "The Featherfoot Award"): 177 Wh/mi

Worst reading (aka "The Leadfoot Award"): 570 Wh/mi

Average meter reading: 241.6 Wh/mi

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Miscellaneous

"I need to rebut the esteemed Josh Sadlier's comment from last month. For starters, Henry Ford's personal conduct was inextricable from the Model T. Ford actually required his dealers to sign Model T buyers up for a subscription of his deeply anti-Semitic 'Ford International Weekly.' His views on World War I were widely discussed. His quotes about the Model T were famous in their own time (like the 'black paint' remark), and he ruled with the same sort of total power as Musk, cutting products such as the R and S by edict. Ford even insisted that the Model T never change, which is part of why it lost market share as soon as competitors were able to ramp up their own production and offer better products for a similar price.

"Musk has likewise made himself inextricable from the brand he heads. Whether it's the whole truth, it seems that he rules the brand entirely, determining every product decision. His claims and his enthusiasm are part and parcel of the media coverage of Tesla, regardless of their truth or how they prove out, and his every tweet affects the company's value in the eyes of shareholders. When you buy a Tesla, you are buying Musk, because that's how Musk has built the brand. To some that's an incentive — they want to be a part of Musk's future. And to that end, they are willing to be guinea pigs.

"Tesla buyers accept constant software updates for systems they are told outright are still in development, and they trust their lives to those systems. They do this over any evidence because Elon Musk has told them they can. Tesla buyers accept having features locked and unlocked remotely. And they accept upgrades and downgrades they may not have advance notice of, all of which originate, so we believe, from Elon's edicts.

"It is not hyperbole to say, that with the structure of Tesla and the way the cars are subject to its whims, your Tesla never stops being Elon's car. You are inviting him into your life when you buy a Tesla. So I would argue that as long as Elon Musk runs Tesla as he does now, there is no fallacy in addressing Musk when addressing the product. I'd also say that, as with the Model T, once competitors can meaningfully provide an alternative, Musk's presence may be part of what drags the brand's market share down." — Will Kaufman, content strategist and news editor

Performance

"Man, the ride is bouncy. It's better than in our old Model X, but it still might be enough to be a deal-breaker for me. Especially since I just got out of a Jetta, which in this generation has an amazing ride." — Will Kaufman

"It had been a while since I spent any time in our Model 3 outside of our testing facility and I had completely forgotten just how firm, no ... stiff the ride is on anything other than a perfect road. I think it's a bit too much for the non-performance version, and I'm surprised Tesla doesn't offer something more compliant. OTA updates are no good for fundamentals like ride." — Kurt Niebuhr, vehicle test editor