Monthly Update for February and March 2019 - 2017 Tesla Model 3 Long-Term Road Test

2017 Tesla Model 3: Monthly Update for February and March 2019

by Carlos Lago, Manager, Feature Content

Where Did We Drive It?

Our long-term 2017 Tesla Model 3 now has an electronic fart sound generator. And that means the most significant thing that happened in the past two months with our Model 3 had little to do with actually driving it.

In December last year, our car received an "Emissions Testing Mode," which is a fancy name for an electronic whoopee cushion built into the Tesla's entertainment system. When enabled, you can select from an array of fart sounds and how they're triggered, whether it's every time you hit the turn signal or manually with a button on the steering wheel. It's endlessly amusing.

The same goes for the Atari emulator that allows you to play classic games such as Missile Command and Centipede on the center screen when parked. Weirdly, there was a modified version of the racing game Pole Position where you could even use the steering wheel and brake pedal. Even weirder, the car you drove in the racing game was a Model 3 that had an engine sound. (Note: This specific game was removed in an over-the-air update. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet, "Couldn't resolve all the rights issues. Will add another racing game soon.")

What Kind of "Fuel" Economy Did It Get?

When we weren't playing Atari or making fart noises, we covered around 1,600 miles in February and March. We made two stops at Tesla Supercharger stations, while the remainder of charging happened at Edmunds headquarters. Energy consumption remained at 30.7 kWh/100 miles, which is still off the EPA's 27 kWh/100 mile rating.

Average lifetime consumption: 30.7 kWh/100 miles (109.8 mpge)

EPA consumption rating: 27 kWh/100 combined miles (126 mpge)

Best fill consumption: 25.6 kWh/100 miles (131.5 mpge)

Best range: 204.7 miles

Current odometer: 16,447 miles

Other fun facts:

Best onboard consumption meter reading (aka "The Featherfoot Award"): 177 Wh/mi

Worst reading (aka "The Leadfoot Award"): 570 Wh/mi

Average meter reading: 241.6 Wh/mi

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Maintenance

"I don't want to jinx it, but it has been roughly 10 months since our Model 3 had to visit the dealership — perhaps the longest problem-free streak we've ever had in a Tesla. The reliability has improved with each Tesla model we've owned. Our Model 3 visited the dealer three times in just over a year of ownership, which is still well above average but roughly half the dealer visits of our previous Model X." — Ron Montoya, senior consumer advice editor

Comfort

"This car rides too rough for my tastes. You feel every crack and imperfection in the road. I drove this back to back with our Chevy Bolt, and the Bolt was far more comfortable to me for daily driving. I get that this car has sporty intentions, but most people are driving these cars in cities full of potholes rather than winding mountain roads." — Ron Montoya

Technology-Audio

"I've used several manufacturers' apps for loaned cars, but I don't find many of them useful. It's cool that you can precool or preheat the cabin and remotely unlock the doors, but most of the other functions aren't necessary. Even worse, manufacturers view these services as another source of revenue, and I'm not sold on paying hundreds of dollars per year for the privilege.

"That said, I love Tesla's app. It does the things I primarily use the other apps for — checking where I parked it, preconditioning the cabin and remotely heating the windshield to melt the ice off (yes, it was cold enough in L.A. this winter to need to do this in the morning). Because I don't have a charging port at my house, I have to charge the Model 3 at a public charging station. The app also displays the current range and estimated time of completion, which helps massively when I'm structuring my time around charging the car. Best of all, the Tesla app is free." — Cameron Rogers, reviews editor