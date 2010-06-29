Monthly Update for August 2018 - 2017 Tesla Model 3 Long-Term Road Test

2017 Tesla Model 3: Monthly Update for August 2018

by Carlos Lago, Manager, Feature Content

Where Did We Drive It?

Like last month, our long-term Tesla Model 3 spent most of August quietly covering miles under the stewardship of Brent Romans. Unlike last month, the experience wasn't flawless.

What happened? The switch on the passenger-seat recline broke during operation. Regular readers will remember this switch broke back in January, potentially due to user error. We had it repaired, but alas it's happened again.

Otherwise, Brent reports on getting used to the idea of leaving the physical key at home and using his phone to access the car. It's a neat process — when it works. Otherwise, we enjoyed the handling, though found the turning circle a bit larger than we expected.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

Our Model 3 covered 1,502 miles this month, which is a pretty strong result. We set a new longest-trip record by a hair, at 204.7 miles. Lifetime average energy consumption continues to improve as well, now at 31 kWh/100 miles.

Current odometer: 9,329 miles

Average lifetime recharge electricity consumption: 31 kWh/100 miles (108.8 miles per gallon equivalent)

EPA consumption rating: 27 kWh/100 combined miles (126 mpge)

Best single fill, August: 26.7 kWh/100 miles (126.2 mpge)

Best single fill, lifetime: 25.6 kWh/100 miles (131.5 mpge)

Best onboard consumption meter reading: 177 Wh/mi

Average meter reading: 247.6 Wh/mi

Worst reading (aka "The Leadfoot Award"): 570 Wh/mi

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Comfort

"The Model 3 will turn on its climate control system as you approach the car (with your phone) and open the door. Even if it's just a few extra seconds, getting the air conditioning automatically cranking is a neat feature to have on a hot summer day." — Brent Romans, senior editor

Maintenance

"The front passenger seat's backrest angle adjuster switch broke. Again. If you'll recall, it broke back in January. I was adjusting the seat, and a little internal plastic piece that connects to the outside adjustment switch snapped. No worries, Tesla. This kind of thing happens all the time on Toyotas, I hear." — Brent Romans

Technology-Audio

"I've been driving our Model 3 for about two weeks straight. For the first few days, I kept the key card with me because I didn't trust the phone-based access system. (We had some issues with the phone-based system not working properly early on.) But it always seemed to work for me, so I started leaving the key card at home. It is nice not having to carry around a key, especially when I'm going to the gym. All I need is my phone." — Brent Romans

Performance

"The Model 3's handling is impressive. Jay and Josh have commented about this previously, and they're right. The 3 is a lot more fun to drive around turns than the Chevy Bolt, VW e-Golf and Nissan Leaf. It turns in willingly and has a pleasing amount of grip. It's better than the BMW i3, too. The i3 is nimble, but it doesn't have the same handling balance and grip as the Model 3." — Brent Romans

"I expected the turning circle of the Model 3 to be a little tighter than it is, seeing as it doesn't have a traditional engine and transmission in the front end to get in the way. But I was caught off guard a few times not being able to pull straight into parking spots, or even my garage, without having to back up and take another shot at it. It's not exactly a huge inconvenience, but as I said, I expected a car of this configuration and size to have a smaller curb-to-curb turning circle. Because I know you're interested, it's 38.8 feet. For comparison's sake, the 2018 Chevrolet Impala, 2017 Lexus LS 460 AWD and 2017 Acura TLX V6 also take 38.8 feet. The 2017 Cadillac XTS Funeral Coach (a hearse) can do it in 38.7 feet, the 2017 BMW M3 does it in a whopping 40, the 2017 Lexus GS needs 34.8 feet, and the 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage only needs 30.2 feet." — Kurt Niebuhr, road test editor