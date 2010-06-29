Monthly Update for April 2019 - 2017 Tesla Model 3 Long-Term Road Test

2017 Tesla Model 3: Monthly Update for April 2019

by Carlos Lago, Manager, Feature Content

Where Did We Drive It?

There was a curious note in the most recent over-the-air update for our long-term 2017 Tesla Model 3. It read: "Your vehicle's peak power has increased by approximately 5%." Eager to see what that meant, we headed to our test track with our VBOX data logger. You can watch our video of the test here.

After crunching the numbers, we were surprised to find that, indeed, our Model 3 is now quicker. When we first tested it back in January 2018, it did 0-60 mph in 5.3 seconds (4.9 seconds if you include a 1-foot rollout, like you would at a drag strip or similar to how enthusiast car magazines test). It did the quarter-mile in 13.6 seconds at 102.1 mph.

After the performance-enhancing update, our Model 3 ran 0-60 mph in 5.0 seconds (4.7 seconds with a 1-foot rollout) and the quarter-mile in 13.5 seconds at the same trap speed.

This performance improvement was free, so we're pretty happy with our Model 3 right now.

On another note, we removed the blue wrap. Doing so cost around $300 and only took a few hours. We're happy to have the exterior back to stealth, which is the way most of us prefer. The front and rear badges came off as well, but we might just leave it like that. Most cars look better without badges anyway.

How Much Electricity Did It Use?

Not only is our Model 3 more powerful, but it also goes farther on a charge. The over-the-air performance increase also improved maximum range from 310 miles to 335 miles. We usually charge to 90%, around 290 miles now.

Because you seldom drive an electric vehicle until it's out of juice, we likely won't challenge this new range estimate during normal driving; we average just over 100 miles between charges. We'll watch to see if that figure creeps up as a result of staffers not feeling the need to charge as frequently.

Average lifetime consumption: 30.7 kWh/100 miles (109.8 mpge)

EPA consumption rating: 27 kWh/100 combined miles (126 mpge)

Best fill consumption: 21.7 kWh/100 miles (131.5 mpge)

Best range: 217.2 miles

Current odometer: 17,875 miles

Other fun facts:

• Best onboard consumption meter reading (aka "The Featherfoot Award"): 177 Wh/mi

• Worst reading (aka "The Leadfoot Award"): 570 Wh/mi

• Average meter reading: 241.6 Wh/mi

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Technology

"Admittedly, it has been a while since I drove our Model 3, and there have been at least two software updates since that time. While over-the-air updates are a great feature, it takes a little bit of time to reacclimate because readouts and info (trip info, wiper controls) have either been added or moved around." — Rex Tokeshi-Torres, vehicle testing technician

• • • • • • • • • •

"I think I've been leaving the Model 3's doors unlocked for over a year. The thing is, all the Teslas we've owned have a 'walk away to unlock' feature. Our Model 3 has that, too, but it must be paired with a smartphone. We often use the physical keycard to access the vehicle since we have so many drivers on staff.

"I was fine with using the keycard, so I never bothered to pair my phone. In this scenario, it needs to be locked by tapping the card on the driver's side door pillar. You cannot unlock the car from the passenger side with the keycard, so if you want to score some chivalry points on a date, take the time to pair your phone." — Ron Montoya, senior consumer advice editor

• • • • • • • • • •

"Fans of the Model 3 praise it for being such a 'high-tech' vehicle, but here's my take: A big touchscreen does not equal high-tech. Nearly every control in this car involves the driver taking their eyes off the road, which is not safe. In other cars, I can do things such as adjust the fan speed, turn on my lights, activate the wipers, all by feel.

"Many automakers learned this lesson years ago and have since re-added physical controls for a number of features. Then there's the Model 3's lack of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Smartphone connectivity is the best way to get drivers to put down their phones while driving and a truly high-tech way of integrating your smartphone in your vehicle." — Ron Montoya