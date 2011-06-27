Used 2002 Suzuki Vitara Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
My Third One

WOldaker, 07/04/2003
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This is the 3rd 4wd Suzuki I have owned. irst was a Samauri,then Side Kick. and the last one the Vitara. After owning the "dangerous" Samuari :=) I knew I would probabably never drive anther brand though would opt for more comforts. It was time for my wife to get a new vehicle so she ended up with the Vitara. My Sidekick only has 170000 miles and is not ready to go yet. My wife teaches at 2 colleges 50+ miles from each other and I wanted to have a reliable, durable and safe vehicle for her in any weather or situation. That sums up the Suzuki Vitara.

3 to 5 days for parts

suzuki gone wild, 02/28/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

hi there, i been driving my Vitara for 7 years now the truck just hit 200k miles and its starting to see some oil leaks on the engine and lets get to my point .... everytime something brakes i have to find a suzuki dealer for parts and it takes 3-5 days to get parts.1st thing to go was the alt and i had to get one at a autozone 3 hours away and needed it. was on a sunday and i needed to get to work on monday.road trip.the rear passanger side alxe bearings went out...the alxe almost come out!!!! the brakes failed..if you want a car that takes 3- 5 days to fix buy one

Great value

joenalley72, 07/12/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This vehicle has alot of get up ang go for a 4 cyclinder. The ride is really good to. For the money i think i made the right choice. The 4 wheel drive will be nice in the winter.

185K Miles with some work

drkrdr318, 07/03/2013
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have enjoyed my Vitara since I purchased new of the showroom floor. I will have to say the up keep and cost have been a little intense since 150K miles but well worth the trade off. The fuel tank wires frayed (easy fix), Alternator (new brushes 14.95), rear brake shoes (178K miles), differential fluid change (180K make sure you check if your around alot of high water) and Mobil 1 high milage synth every 3,000 miles. Still running strong. Ive change the front brakes 3x and finally went to cryo rotors with synth pads. Worst problem, A/C pump failed and a/c leaks. Other then the A/C I use maybe 1/4 qt of oil every third fill up. Not bad in my book. www.oemsuzukiparts.com

A Genuine Mini 4-Wheeler

Army Veteran, 07/29/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

The vehicle has been a pleasant surprise in comparison with the Jeep Wrangler. Unlike some competitors it has a 4WD Hi/4WD Lo transfer case, and is based on a true "truck" body. It has less than half the turning radius of a Jeep Wrangler. The rack-and-pinion steering has a more precise feel. I also got the advertised 25 mpg mileage, which is 40% better than the Jeep. The torquy 16-valve DOHC 2 liter four breathes freely at top end. Too bad Jeep doesn't make this little 4-wheeler!

