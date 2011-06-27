Used 2009 Suzuki SX4 Consumer Reviews

No Complaints So Far... spudcav , 04/21/2012 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Purchased the car used in November 2011 with 21,400 miles. Six thousand miles later I have had zero problems. I have only changed fluids and rotated tires. Traded a 4-cyl Ford Ranger for the SX4. Gas mileage for both vehicles is the same: 27 city/30 highway. However the SX4 has AWD, a primary reason for the purchase. It supposedly carries the lowest MSRP of any AWD vehicle sold in the U.S. Although after owning the SX4 six months, nothing on it appears cheap. The glowing consumer reviews on Edmunds sealed the deal (thanks Edmunds readers). It is a tall vehicle which probably explains the high wind noise which becomes annoying at speeds greater than 80mph. Also the engine needs a Report Abuse

The first generation SX4 Crossover is a smartly styled small 5-door hatchback designed for Suzuki by the Italian firm of Italdesign Guigiaro. It is comfortable to drive and has a surprising amount of interior room. It is not a luxury car, but the interior appointments are nice and as good as what you would find in other Japanese cars of this size. The fit and finish is above par, and the materials have proven to be durable to me under normal use. You can fold and flip up the rear seats to get lots of cargo carrying room with a fairly flat floor. I am the second owner of my 2009 which has the Technology package that came standard with a Garmin Nuvi navigation device that is cleverly built into a retractable compartment on the top of the dashboard. While it has a small screen, the voice directions are very clear, and you can download map updates from Garvin or third parties via the Internet. The SX-4 scored well in crash tests, no doubt due to its rugged construction with front, side, and curtain air bags. It handles and brakes with precision. Its small size makes it easy to park and drive on crowded streets, but it is stable enough for 70 m.p.h Interstate highway trips. Its acceleration is adequate. Its fuel economy is good. Now with 92,000 + miles on mine, there have been no repairs needed except for normal maintenance like oil changes, brake pads, and a compressor for the AC (the AC gets a lot of use in hot, humid Florida). A downside is that Suzuki no longer sells passenger vehicles in north America, but they do honor the 10 year 100,000 mile powertrain warranty at a network of dealers (my warranty is still in effect). I have found that sourcing parts can be a challenge for major stuff if needed, but I have not needed any yet, and you can find many parts and accessories on eBay, including "dress-up" options, many of which come from China. Mine is not equipped with All Wheel Drive (we do not get winter road conditions in Florida), but having lived before in northern climates I'd imagine that would really be good in many areas of the country with those ice and snow conditions. The resale prices are probably lower than equivalent cars due to Suzuki having gone out of business, so if you can find a low mileage SX4, I don't think you could go wrong in buying it.

We just bought this car used with 19200 miles. It is in excellent shape and feels like it just rolled off the showroom floor. Shifting is smooth and easy. Love the looks of it inside and out. Features on dash well placed and everything very visible. I like the buttons on the steering wheel but would prefer they were lit for nighttime driving. 2WD and AWD selections are amazingly easy and SO handy in bad weather. I'm sure this car handles better than those crossovers and pickups that don't have AWD. Love heated seats, higher driving position, huge windshield and heated side mirrors. So many perks for such a small price! Cons are:wish it had better fuel economy and the gas tank is too small.

I'm very happy with this car. I have a family of 5 (2 adults and 3 kids under 13 years of age). We have a SUV too but we use this vehicle for most of our daily driving,trips and errands. I especially like the amount of torque the car has when carrying 5 people. You barely notice any power loss with 5 passengers and I'm not scared to get on the highway with it. We traded in a Honda CRV because of that problem. I have 45k+ miles on it and it's been very reliable. Aside from routine maintenance like oil changes, wiper blades and air filter, I've done nothing. Brakes will need to be changed at 50k miles. Tires need changing now at 45k. My view of Suzuki has positively changed with this vehicle