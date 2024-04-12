SUVs probably aren't what you think of when you think "great gas mileage." But these hybrids deliver the practicality you want with a lot less pain at the pump, and you won't need to worry about charging the battery.
Best Used Hybrid SUVs
Top-rated used hybrid SUVs and crossovers
The Honda CR-V Hybrid offers a tantalizing premise: all the practicality, capability and reliability of the Honda CR-V but with much better gas mileage. But while the EPA estimates the CR-V Hybrid gets a combined 38 mpg, we weren't able to replicate that in real-world testing. It's a bit more efficient than the regular CR-V, but keep in mind you'll likely spend more to get it and you'll lose a little bit of cargo space because of the battery.
Average 2021 transaction price: $30,147
Savings vs. new: $4,824
Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.1 (out of 5)
Used Honda CR-V Hybrid years for this generation: 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
2. Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid
The Toyota Highlander Hybrid was one of just a few three-row SUVs when it debuted in 2006. More competition has joined the fray, but the late-model Highlander Hybrid remains a compelling choice thanks to its good fuel economy and high seating capacity. Adults won't want to spend much time in the third row, but if you're hauling a bunch of kids, the Highlander's appeal is plain as day. Its EPA-estimated 35-36 mpg in combined driving is excellent, and we were able to nearly match those figures on our test route (33 mpg combined).
Average 2021 transaction price: $39,089
Savings vs. new: $3,649
Edmunds Rating: 7.8 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.1 (out of 5)
Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid years for this generation: 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
3. Used Toyota Venza
The Toyota Venza was reintroduced in 2021 as a hybrid-only SUV. It's a little bit more expensive than the Toyota RAV4 and seats five passengers, with a sleek, low roofline setting the Venza apart from its more popular sibling. An upscale interior and sporty styling also help it stand out from the crowd, but the Venza's major selling point is its outstanding fuel economy. The Venza gets an EPA-estimated 39 mpg, but we were able to beat that to the tune of 44 mpg in combined driving. That is, obviously, excellent. But paradoxically, the sleek Toyota is smaller inside than the cheaper RAV4, and the four-cylinder engine can't back up the sporty looks. If fuel economy is your primary concern, though, you should give the Venza some thought.
Average 2021 transaction price: $31,188
Savings vs. new: $5,963
Edmunds Rating: 7.8 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.3 (out of 5)
Used Toyota Venza years for this generation: First year of generation
4. Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid offers an improvement on its gas-only counterpart in a couple of key ways. The first, obviously, is that its fuel economy is excellent. The EPA estimates the RAV4 will get 40 mpg in combined driving, a full 10 mpg better than a gas-only RAV4. The second improvement is the RAV4's powertrain. The extra power offered by the electric motor makes accelerating in the RAV4 a much more pleasant experience; it's a full second quicker than the regular RAV4 when going from 0 to 60 mph. You don't lose any storage space by opting for the RAV4 Hybrid, and its interior is reasonably roomy even when loaded up with adults.
Average 2021 transaction price: $33,020
Savings vs. new: $327
Edmunds Rating: 7.8 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.1 (out of 5)
Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid years for this generation: 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
5. Used Ford Escape Hybrid
The Ford Escape's hybrid powertrain is standard on the top-of-the-line Titanium trim and optional on all but the base S trim. The EPA estimates the Ford Escape Hybrid gets up to a combined 41 mpg, which is excellent for a vehicle of its size. Otherwise, the Escape is a functional, if not very exciting, SUV. Its acceleration is sluggish and its technology is dated. But it offers a smooth ride and comfortable seating. If you're looking to save at the pump, the Ford Escape Hybrid is a fine choice for getting from A to B.
Average 2021 transaction price: $25,159
Savings vs. new: $8,842
Edmunds Rating: 7.7 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 3.9 (out of 5)
Used Ford Escape Hybrid years for this generation: 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid