The Honda CR-V Hybrid offers a tantalizing premise: all the practicality, capability and reliability of the Honda CR-V but with much better gas mileage. But while the EPA estimates the CR-V Hybrid gets a combined 38 mpg, we weren't able to replicate that in real-world testing. It's a bit more efficient than the regular CR-V, but keep in mind you'll likely spend more to get it and you'll lose a little bit of cargo space because of the battery.

Average 2021 transaction price: $30,147

Savings vs. new: $4,824

Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)

Average consumer rating (2021): 4.1 (out of 5)

Used Honda CR-V Hybrid years for this generation: 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid