The Best 8-Seater SUVs

If your lifestyle requires you to carry lots of things and lots of people, an eight-seater SUV might be just what you need. From mainstream value propositions to big, luxurious barges, these SUVs offer genuine seating for eight passengers across three rows of seats. And yes, there are eight on our list. How appropriate.

It is important to know which trim level the eight-seat SUV configuration is found on a given model. On some vehicles, the eight-passenger seating can only be found on the base or lower trim levels. In others, it may be an optional feature that must be ordered from the factory. We'll note which ones are the case below, but if you're looking for a top-of-the-line SUV, it's worth verifying on the manufacturer's website, or asking the salesperson at the dealership, just to be certain. Many customers today prefer the seven-seat configurations with captain's chairs for the second row, and as a result, you may not always find the eight-seat versions in the dealer's inventory.