The Best 8-Seater SUVs

These SUVs go big on seating and cargo space

If your lifestyle requires you to carry lots of things and lots of people, an eight-seater SUV might be just what you need. From mainstream value propositions to big, luxurious barges, these SUVs offer genuine seating for eight passengers across three rows of seats. And yes, there are eight on our list. How appropriate.

It is important to know which trim level the eight-seat SUV configuration is found on a given model. On some vehicles, the eight-passenger seating can only be found on the base or lower trim levels. In others, it may be an optional feature that must be ordered from the factory. We'll note which ones are the case below, but if you're looking for a top-of-the-line SUV, it's worth verifying on the manufacturer's website, or asking the salesperson at the dealership, just to be certain. Many customers today prefer the seven-seat configurations with captain's chairs for the second row, and as a result, you may not always find the eight-seat versions in the dealer's inventory.

Kia Telluride

There's no SUV we recommend more than the Kia Telluride. It looks good, drives well, and comes packed with cabin tech and safety features. The boxy, upright design pays dividends in rear seat headroom for both second- and third-row passengers. The Telluride is relatively affordable, too, with prices starting in the upper $30,000s.

8-seat SUV on all trims? Standard on LX and EX
Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)
Starting MSRP, including destination: $37,355

Jeep Wagoneer

Stellantis might've tried to spin Wagoneer off into a stand-alone brand, but one look at this large, squared-off SUV and it's clear: This thing's all Jeep. That means, in addition to different drive modes with varying levels of off-road capabilities, you get a nicely appointed interior with generous accommodations for folks in all three rows of seats. Is the standard Wagoneer not large enough for ya? Jeep offers a stretched-out Wagoneer L and even larger Grand Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer L models.

8-seat SUV on all trims? Standard on base, optional on others
Edmunds Rating: Not rated
Starting MSRP, including destination: $64,545

GMC Yukon

You can't go wrong with any of General Motors' full-size body-on-frame SUVs. But the GMC Yukon is our favorite. Not only does it look the coolest, but the butched-up AT4 trim gives this big SUV an impressive stance. The standard 5.3-liter V8 offers plenty of grunt, though GMC will let you upgrade to either a 6.2-liter V8 or a silky smooth 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-six. You can even fit the Yukon with GM's fantastic Super Cruise hands-free highway driving assistance technology. And, yes, GMC continues to offer the even longer Yukon XL.

8-seat SUV on all trims? Standard on all trims except Denali and Denali Ultimate
Edmunds Rating: 7.6 (out of 10)
Starting MSRP, including destination: $59,295

Chevrolet Suburban

Speaking of the Yukon XL, its Chevrolet-badged twin is a mainstay in the full-size SUV space: the Suburban. This nameplate has been around in some form for nearly a century, and the new 'Burb is better than ever, with the same excellent powertrains you'll find in the Yukon, plenty of driver assistance tech, and — most importantly — a massive amount of space inside.

8-seat SUV on all trims? Standard on all trims except Premiere and High Country
Edmunds Rating: 7.6 (out of 10)
Starting MSRP, including destination: $61,195

Toyota Grand Highlander

The regular Toyota Highlander is already a solid option among family SUVs, but the Grand Highlander turns everything up a notch, making this sport-utility vehicle, well, a much grander proposition. Its larger dimensions mean the Grand Highlander has more space inside, with legitimate seating for up to eight passengers. A punchy new turbo engine comes standard, but an available hybrid powertrain is also worth considering — especially since it's EPA-rated to achieve an impressive 36 mpg combined.

8-seat SUV on all trims? Optional on all trims
Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)
Starting MSRP, including destination: $44,715

Honda Pilot

The trusty Honda Pilot got a full redesign for the 2023 model year, and this eight-passenger SUV is better than ever. Strong V6 power and a nicely tuned chassis make the Pilot super easy (and kind of fun) to drive. An available TrailSport model adds all-terrain tires and a robust all-wheel-drive system. But hey, even if you never use that light off-road capability, the Pilot TrailSport still looks the part and maintains its comfort. You definitely want one with the Diffused Sky Blue paint.

8-seat SUV on all trims? Optional on all trims except TrailSport
Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)
Starting MSRP, including destination: $38,485

Lincoln Navigator

The Lincoln Navigator is how you do American luxury. Super plush, posh, and packed with technology, the Navigator continues to be a mainstay in the full-size luxury SUV space. A twin-turbo V6 engine provides quite a punch, for authoritative passing power, and the optional BlueCruise technology will let you drive this eight-passenger SUV hands-free on premapped stretches of highway. Comfy, cozy, and oh-so serene to drive, it doesn't get much nicer than a Navigator.

8-seat SUV on all trims? Optional on all trims
Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)
Starting MSRP, including destination: $84,660

Land Rover Defender 130

Genuine off-road chops might not be your biggest priority as an eight-passenger SUV buyer, but if you love the idea of packing all your friends into your SUV and climbing a mountain, the Land Rover Defender is worth considering. Land Rover sells the Defender in a few styles, including two-door 90 and four-door 110 configurations, but neither of those can seat eight. If people-and-stuff-hauling is on your priority list, you'll need the stretched-out three-row Defender 130. Sure, the rear overhang looks a little awkward. But good luck tackling ultra-tough trails in the other SUVs on this list.

8-seat SUV on all trims? All Defender 130 models except for Outbound trim
Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)
Starting MSRP, including destination: $70,575

