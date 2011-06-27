Used 2014 Scion xB Release Series 10.0 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$20,420
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,420
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,420
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308.0/392.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,420
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower158 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,420
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,420
Pioneer premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Pioneer premium brand stereo systemyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
$20,420
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,420
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,420
BeSpoke Premium Audioyes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Lineryes
C-Pillar Storageyes
Carpet Floor Mats and Cargo Matyes
Auto-Dimming Mirroryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,420
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,420
Front head room40.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,420
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room41.2 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,420
Alloy Wheel Locks - Flat Seatyes
19" Alloy Grey Wheel and Tireyes
Rear Spoileryes
5-Spoke Split Wheel Coversyes
17" Alloy Wheel and Tiresyes
Scion Paint Protection Filmyes
16" Alloy Wheelsyes
TRD Sport Muffleryes
Carbon Fiber Window Trimyes
7-Spoke Wheel Coversyes
TRD 19" Grey Alloy Wheels and Tiresyes
Fog Lightsyes
TRD 19" Black Alloy Wheels and Tiresyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
6-Spoke Wheel Coveryes
Measurements
Length168.1 in.
$20,420
Length168.1 in.
Curb weight3084 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.6 cu.ft.
Height63.4 in.
EPA interior volume122.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$20,420
Exterior Colors
  • Electric Quartz
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,420
inside mounted spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,420
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,420
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
