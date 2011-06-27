Used 2010 Scion tC Consumer Reviews

This is a real nice machine! jdlewis95 , 04/01/2011 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I just bought a 2010 TC brand new off the showroom. I have owned nothing but BMW's for the last 17 years. My last BMW was a 2008 328 Xi, great car but it was $47000.00 and I have 2 kids coming up for college in a few years, so I wanted to get a new car that was close to the BMW comfort and handling for less $$. I fell in love with the TC. It has the Camry motor, and the TC weighs much less, so it's fast with 161 HP. With the HUGE top open and the windows down it feels like a convertible. It has ABS brakes, and it handles like a German car. The stereo is great, the Bluetooth is nice, the steering is awesome, and the car has awesome power...and it's $27000.00 less than the BMW. Very NICE!!!! Report Abuse

When you want "city power"... Katy , 04/19/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Scions are a fun, inexpensive, reliable breed of cars. My tC is 7 months old now and has been on several road trips already with two big ones planned in the future. This car is built for what I call "city power", meaning that I don't race it or expect to do lots of long haul driving or commutes. I'm a city girl who like the feel and look of this sleek vehicle. It's like a grown-up's sports car without the look of grandpa's midlife crisis. You can get this car standard without any special features and still drive off feeling like you bought a fun, high-end car (for under 20K). Report Abuse

Fantastic, Ultra-Reliable Car ray137 , 01/19/2011 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Mine is a black 2006. This same model carries all the way over to 2010. I now have 115,000 on it and the only things I have done are oil changes, transmission fluid, new brakes, and tires. Still runs like brand new. You will not find any other car out there for under 18 grand that has all the features of this vehicle. The 5-speed shifter is buttery smooth, even at 115,000. There is plenty of low and mid-range torque. I drop it into 3rd and hit the gas to merge onto highway and it blasts forward with no issues. Although the huge glass sunroof makes it top heavy, the car still handles corners very well. Plenty of power. If you want more power, then you will have to pay much more than 18 grand. Report Abuse

Great Car RayL , 04/25/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is a great car to drive. Not only do you get a very nice price you get alot of features included. I do disagree on the ratings of performance it has great power for the engine you are working with, but it is the styling of the car which got me hooked on this car. You will have a smile everytime you drive it. Report Abuse