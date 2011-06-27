Used 2006 Scion tC Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275.5/391.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque163 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency interior seatback releaseyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Pioneer premium brand stereo systemyes
160-watt audio outputyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
first aid kityes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room47.3 in.
Rear leg room33.6 in.
Rear shoulder room50.0 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track59.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity59.7 cu.ft.
Length174 in.
Curb weight2905 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height55.7 in.
EPA interior volume97.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width69.1 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Flint Mica
  • Blue Blitz Mica
  • Black Cherry Pearl
  • Super White
  • Azure Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Dark Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/45R Z tiresyes
17 x 7 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
