Used 2007 Saturn VUE Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Saturn Vue Green Line - Reliable! Sally , 07/20/2015 Green Line 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) 43 of 44 people found this review helpful I bought my 2007 Saturn Vue Green Line new, right off the showroom floor & it's been an extremely reliable vehicle for me. I've got 158,000 miles on it & it still runs great. Had some repairs once it got over 100k miles (air conditioning fan housing & front wheel bearings, & at 150k miles the shocks/struts) but it's been mechanically sound & had no other issues. The exhaust system is original & in great condition. And I love the "no rust" plastic outside - still looks nice. If Saturn was still in business, I'd buy another one when this one quits on me! Performance Report Abuse

Not a good idea Ben , 11/18/2015 Green Line 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) 37 of 41 people found this review helpful This car may have been a good idea when it was new, but it runs down a lot faster than expected. We've had to pay for more repairs than we thought when we originally purchased the car. Also, because the car is a hybrid, the engine is arranged differently than other models of the Vue, which means more expensive repairs. This means that even simple repairs almost always require taking it in to be serviced. Because Saturn only made this model for one year, parts are hard to come by, even for the dealer, which means that they cost more. The fuel economy is a plus, but it's a trade-off. To get that kind of fuel economy, the car has an extra battery behind the back seat. This isn't that big, but Saturn must have thought so because the car doesn't come with a spare tire. It comes with a sealant kit that you use to refill your flat. However, if your tire ever shreds, you're out of luck. It gets us from point A to point B, but the cost of the repairs have left a bad taste in our mouths. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great buy! Fun to drive, and looks nice BP , 12/02/2006 11 of 12 people found this review helpful Just got the VUE and it is great! The comfort could be improved, but the handling is great. The acceleration is better than expected, the room is wonderful, and it is fun to drive. The radio is nice, and the satellite radio is great. Nice features. Report Abuse

$6000 in repairs, stay away. GM makes bad cars Fedup , 10/28/2015 Green Line 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) 17 of 21 people found this review helpful Bought car with 20,000 miles. At 70,000, hybrid battery crapped out. At 90,000, engine needed to be replaced. At 107,000 transmission. At 110,000, fuel pump and now at 119,00, $1200 GM only alternator. Biggest headache and GM won't do a thing. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse