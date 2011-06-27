  1. Home
Used 2006 Saturn ION Red Line Features & Specs

More about the 2006 ION
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,425
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,425
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,425
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)260/351 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,425
Torque200 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,425
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,425
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,425
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,425
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,425
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,425
Front head room38.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/clothyes
Front hip room49.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,425
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room49.6 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,425
Front track57.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.2 cu.ft.
Length184.5 in.
Curb weight2945 lbs.
Gross weight3756 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Height55.8 in.
EPA interior volume101.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.2 in.
Width67.2 in.
Rear track58.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,425
Exterior Colors
  • Black Onyx
  • Chili Pepper Red
  • Laser Blue
  • Silver Nickel
  • Pacific Blue
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,425
P215/45R W tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,425
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,425
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
