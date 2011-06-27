Used 1996 Saab 900 SE V6 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|306.0/414.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|167 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 5900 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.0 in.
|Front leg room
|42.3 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.0 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|183.0 in.
|Curb weight
|3130 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.5 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.5 in.
|Height
|56.5 in.
|Wheel base
|102.0 in.
|Width
|67.4 in.
