Used 1996 Saab 900 Consumer Reviews
I am in love with a 19 year old!
I just bought a 1996 Saab 900 S convertible. I am in love with her. There are a few mechanical issues which need attention. But because the previous owner cared so much for this vehicle, those pale in comparison to the sheer fun. Riding down I-95 is a whole new experience. I wish someone would revive the make. There is nothing quite as sexy as a Saab convertible. Nothing.
Work horse
I have purchased this car from a private seller in Feb of 2008 for 2400.00, had 150000 miles on it, all I can say is this was the best used car I ever bought, I fill the tank and get about 425 miles at about 15 gallons, do the math, great on gas. I drive to work 75 miles round trip and the only thing I need to replace is the tires. My friends always say the car is so quiet when I idle at a red light. I am on the market for another one for my son.
Great
Great car, bought it in WI, and drove it 2500 miles back home with no problems at all, i bought it with 128k miles, this car will last forever as long as you maintain it, i do an oil change every other month, trans fluid change once a year, constantly check the fluids, coolant, oil level and brake fluid. I've also installed 18inch rims on it, and wow it looks great, i've installed a stereo system, with an amp and subs, i put a strait pipe, with a custom muffler in and got rid of all those stupid flex pipes, i recharged the ac, great car. the two bad things i've noticed are: the "check engine light is always on, and when i put it in reverse the front park lights come on.
900 se convertible trip
I purchased my 1996 conv. in Divide Colorado to travel home. This was our 4th Saab. We drove south threw New Mexico, Texas,Louisiana, Arkansas, Mo. Ky. Va. And Pa. to Delaware. At times I cruised at 95-100 mph in 100 degree weather. The stability and handling at speed is better then my 2004 9-5. we've owned since new. Total repairs on the trip was 1 instrument light reostat in Sante Fe. since returning home I've replaced 1 Coil pack and the top has quit working. This is a great car for 1 or 2 people doing long distance touring. My daughter hit a concrete barrier at 70 after being run off the road in our 99 9-5. I will only trust my daughter to a Saab. Great cars with personality.
It's O.K.
Owned since 1998, I've had the LCD display and the radio head replaced once. Also, the heated seats have quit working. The biggest expense so far has been replacing the spark plug wires(about $300, yes $300) and another $450 for labor and the valve gasket that allowed oil to seep and damage the wires. Also, parts are OUTRAGEOUSLY priced, up there with BMW and Mercedes. The ride and handling are good and the car is generally fun to drive, and overall I like the car. However, if you are contemplating buying one of these, remember this is not a low-maintenance vehicle. Fortunately, as a used car they're generally (initially) cheap.
