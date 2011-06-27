Used 2015 Ram 1500 Consumer Reviews

The best 1500 pickup I have ever owned Tom , 09/15/2015 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 36 of 37 people found this review helpful I have had several Dodge/RAM, Chevy/GMC and Ford 1500 pickup trucks over the last 20 years. My last truck was a 2012 RAM Hemi Crew Cab 4wd. That had a 6 speed auto transmission. The new one has an 8 speed. This is the best transmission ever invented. I have had about 70 vehicles in my lifetime and I cannot impress upon this feature enough. Not only do I average 20-22MPG in mixed driving (I don't floor the hemi very often), but this transmission seems to read my mind. It is always in the right gear. I love the looks, the seats, the comfort of independent suspension, the UCONNECT and many other things about this RAM...but the 8 speed automatic is outstanding! When you can get 20-22mpg in a 4WD crew cab with 400HP, you are doing something AMAZING. My sister bought the same vehicle with a few more bells and whistles and she has hit 24mpg on the highway. Love this truck! Safety Technology Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love This Ride Jason , 11/22/2017 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I owned 2 F150 previous and I was a little leary about Dodge due to past mechanical challenges BUT I’ve got to say I love this truck. I purchased a 2015 Sport Crew Cab and it exceeded my expectations. It’s quick, nice interior and updated technology. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Eco deisel beware!!! Vincent , 12/03/2016 HFE 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 36 of 39 people found this review helpful Truck was great for the first year then electronic issues arrived with the motor and cruise control. The issues as reported was water penetration into the wiring harness. This cause the glow plug harness to be replaced 3 separate times. The error codes ranged from the check engine light an glow plug symbol to messages flashing on the dash saying, battery voltage low, def system failure service needed, defrost system failure. Every time get it back works great then the issues arises. Mechanic and dealer are now claiming that the water penetration is from dirty water and this void warranty. For a vechile that I use for commenting on freeways.. I guess road grim void Warranties with RAM products. The vehicle has 38000 freeway miles and has never been off road. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

(Still) Best vehicle I've owned. Kent , 05/16/2018 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Updated 11/16/19. I have over 168,000 and I'm starting to have more problems. I had to replace both front wheel bearings. I have a small water leak (I think at the top of the windshield), the interior map lights only work some of the time, and the engine knocks for a while when started until the oil pump warms up (I've heard this is common). However, it's got 168k miles, so some of this stuff is to be expected. I'm on my 3rd set of tires (the first being the ones from the factory), I've replaced my brakes and rotors once, and had a tune up at about 150k. I went to the shop to get 3 or 4 minor recall issues fixed (originally was told 8-12 hrs, but actually only took about 3 hours), and otherwise this has been a great truck. I've been looking to replace it with another 1500 Ram. Original review: Every vehicle has a few flaws, and this is no exception, but I really love this truck. I've had the truck about 4 years now and a few issues are coming up. Drivers window auto up/down only works some of the time, and sometimes makes a loud vibration noise going down. Also, the front dome lights don't always work, and the only mechanical issue is a engine knocking that I've been told is very common in ram trucks, and goes away once it has warmed up. Still best vehicle I've ever owned. Update 5/16/19: I still love this truck, but I've had several recalls on it which I'm told will take 8 to 12 hours total to fix, so I will have to rent or borrow a car for a couple of days. I have almost 150k miles on it. I'm almost ready for the 3rd pair of tires. 1st pair made it to about 80k. I put new brakes and rotors on for the first time at 120k. I haven't come across any new issues with the interior or exterior (same issues still exist from original review.) I am thinking about buying a new Ram this summer because I've liked this one so much. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse