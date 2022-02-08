Skip to main content

Used Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 for Sale

38 listings
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Coupe

    2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
    GT4 Coupe

    $134,999
    Great priceGreat price
    $19,564 Below Market
    6,052 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Manual
    Jack Daniels Porsche (Upper Saddle River, NJ)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in Upper Saddle River, NJ / 226 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. White 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RWD 6-Speed Manual 4.0L H6 DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV125 414hpRecent Arrival!We look forward...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0AC2A87LK289138
    Stock: P34597
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-09-2022

  • 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Coupe

    2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
    GT4 Coupe

    $129,991
    Great priceGreat price
    $11,034 Below Market
    4,990 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    6cyl Manual
    Palmer Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram (Roswell, GA)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in Roswell, GA / 512 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    718 CAYMAN GT4, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, BLACK ALCANTARA INTERIOR WITH SILVER STITCHING, TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY, KEYLESS ENTRY, BLUETOOT...

    Dealer Review:

    Feel very comfortable that these people will do the right thing by you! They know that this is typically your second largest purchase!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0AC2A84LK289243
    Stock: 36559B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-23-2022

  • Price Drop
    2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Coupe

    2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
    GT4 Coupe

    $129,900
    Good priceGood price
    $11,601 Below Market
    3,050 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Manual
    Boston Motorsports Maserati (Boston, MA)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in Boston, MA / 403 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Boston Motorsports is proud to present this2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RWD 4.0L H6 DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV125 414hp 6-Speed Manual in White over Black Inte...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0AC2A82LK289547
    Stock: MU1188
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-09-2022

  • Certified 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Coupe

    Certified 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman
    GT4 Coupe

    $139,595
    Great priceGreat price
    $10,941 Below Market
    3,561 miles
    No accidents, Personal use only
    6cyl Manual
    Porsche West Broward (Davie, FL)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in Davie, FL / 911 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Color & Equipment Racing Yellow Exterior with Standard Interior in Black/Race-Tex with Silver Stitching 7-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) Porsche C...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title information not provided

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0AC2A85MS289267
    Stock: F289267
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 08-02-2022

  • 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Coupe

    2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
    GT4 Coupe

    $139,950
    Good priceGood price
    $9,529 Below Market
    3,398 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Manual
    Prestige Imports (North Miami Beach, FL)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in North Miami Beach, FL / 920 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Thank you for your interest in one of Prestige Imports's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0AC2A81LS289359
    Stock: 85189Y
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-19-2022

  • 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Coupe

    2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
    GT4 Coupe

    $135,000
    Good priceGood price
    $6,227 Below Market
    4,167 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    6cyl Manual
    Driveway (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in Sterling, VA / 4 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Low Mileage,Rare Find,Back-Up Camera,Bluetooth,Brake Assist,Leather Seats,Satellite Radio,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,6-Speed M/T,A/C,ABS,Active Suspension,Ad...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0AC2A83LK289699
    Stock: LK289699R
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Coupe

    2021 Porsche 718 Cayman
    GT4 Coupe

    $141,995
    Fair priceFair price
    $2,545 Below Market
    1,867 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Manual
    Porsche San Diego (San Diego, CA)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in San Diego, CA / 2,239 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CARFAX One-Owner.Recent Arrival! Certified. Porsche of San Diego is delighted to offer this beautiful 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman. GT4 RWDPorsche Approved...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0AC2A81MS289492
    Stock: MS289492
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-27-2022

  • Certified 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Coupe

    Certified 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman
    GT4 Coupe

    $144,999
    Good priceGood price
    8,390 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Manual
    Porsche of West Houston (Houston, TX)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in Houston, TX / 1,211 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    *PORSCHE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED* WHAT A STUNNING EXAMPLE OF A VERY WELL EQUIPPED 2021 PORSCHE CAYMAN GT4 MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! VEHICLE WAS LIGHTLY TRACKE...

    Dealer Review:

    As a person in the sales/service industry, my expectations are high and there is nothing worse than working with someone during a stressful time that does not handle things appropriately. This is far from the case at Porsche West Houston. From the moment I walked in, the team at PWH (my shortened name for them), was sympathetic towards my situation and made every possible accommodation. Amanda Salazr in the Service Dept and Will Spires in the Sales Dept did everything you would expect from a top-tier organization. When my vehicle faulted, and cars were unavailable, they pulled a brand new car off of the lot to provide to me. The communication was constant, regardless of whether the news was what I wanted to hear. Often times, people will avoid conversations that are not going to give the consumer the results they are looking for. But PWH not only reported back to me quickly, they also gave me a plan of action and timeline of what to expect so I knew what to expect. Even prior to the completion of the repairs to my vehicle, they still were in contact with me to check in on me and make sure nothing was needed. If I can only give 5 stars, then I guess I can only give 5 stars. But if there was an instance where an exception was made, they would easily deserve 500 stars. Kudos to the family at PWH and know that you have a customer for life.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0AC2A88MK289246
    Stock: MMK289246
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 07-31-2022

  • Certified 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Coupe

    Certified 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
    GT4 Coupe

    $143,591
    Fair priceFair price
    $2,476 Below Market
    3,838 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    6cyl Manual
    Porsche Warrington (Warrington, PA)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in Warrington, PA / 152 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Certified. Odometer is 1203 miles below market average!

    Dealer Review:

    Informed and courteous salesman. No pressure. The dealership is beautiful and well-maintained. I was late for my appointment and the sales team did not make me feel bad for keeping them later than closing. I was given a fair price for my trade-in and also for the new Macan,

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0AC2A80LK289532
    Stock: 3049261
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 08-08-2022

  • 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Coupe

    2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
    GT4 Coupe

    $159,950
    Fair priceFair price
    $1,959 Above Market
    6,101 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Manual
    Prestige Imports (North Miami Beach, FL)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in North Miami Beach, FL / 920 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Prestige Imports is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 only has 6,101mi on it and could...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0AC2A82LS289337
    Stock: CSL1324
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-24-2022

  • Certified 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Coupe

    Certified 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
    GT4 Coupe

    $139,718
    Fair priceFair price
    $838 Above Market
    5,776 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Manual
    Porsche Bellevue (Bellevue, WA)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in Bellevue, WA / 2,289 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you...

    Dealer Review:

    I went on a test drive and mentioned I was interested in ordering the Taycan. Salesman Tony took my info and one day randomly texted if I was interested in one they had available. It has ended up being my favorite car ever! The stars just seemed to align and I was able to drive out of there later that day with my new Taycan and didn’t have to wait the 18 months that they’ve been on back order. I even had to attend an event between the time I shook on it and the time I picked it up. They handled everything and I didn’t have to be there. This is a happy review of my salesman, Tony, and a definite high five to the dealership. (I feel institutions have to meet a higher standard as they tend to transcend generations and are therefore expected to have finely-tuned practices.) He’s great and is always there to help. He remembers my requests thoroughly. The dealership in general seems a bit busy, but as honest as I’ve seen dealerships get and I trust them to do all my service work. A very honest and nice thing is it’s an AutoNation dealership so they charged me MSRP at a time where even Kia is charging 30% over MSRP. I’ve no reason not to go back for future purchases. It’s Porsche after all.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0AC2A88LK289147
    Stock: LK289147
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 08-05-2022

  • Certified 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Coupe

    Certified 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
    GT4 Coupe

    $142,995
    Fair priceFair price
    $2,535 Below Market
    3,302 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal use only
    6cyl Manual
    Porsche Melbourne (Melbourne, FL)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in Melbourne, FL / 777 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Porsche Approved Certified! Gorgeous 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 finished in Miami Blue paint over black interior with silver stitching. Optional equi...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0AC2A8XLK289232
    Stock: K289232B
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 07-28-2022

  • 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Coupe

    2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
    GT4 Coupe

    $137,471
    7,595 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    6cyl Manual
    BMW of Asheville (Arden, NC)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in Arden, NC / 371 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    1-Owner/ Great Low Miles** Bluetooth** CD Player** Satellite Radio** Bose Sound System** SD Card Slot **Usb/ Aux Audio Jack **Backup Camera **Two Seat...

    Dealer Review:

    The staff was amazing from beginning to end. I drove in from out of town to purchase and they were waiting and prepared for my arrival. Everyone from the receptionist, sales reps and financing made this an enjoyable and smooth transaction. I would definitely purchase with them again, it’s worth the drive!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0AC2A80LS289448
    Stock: D89448
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-22-2022

  • Certified 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Coupe

    Certified 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
    GT4 Coupe

    $140,881
    8,515 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    6cyl Manual
    Porsche Ontario (Ontario, CA)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in Ontario, CA / 2,235 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    *Chrono Package with Preparation for Lap Trigger. Standard Interior in Black/Alcantara(R) with Silver Stitching. Full Bucket Seats. Interior Trim in C...

    Dealer Review:

    Have great experience in Porsche Ontario. We started communucating with them Friday and we got the car on Saturday. Patrick Posey Helped us along in choosing the right car for us. Very knowledgeable and helpful in explaining all the functions of the Car since it's our Porsche car purchase, very nice and patient sales person.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0AC2A86LS289261
    Stock: 10724UX
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 06-22-2022

  • Certified 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Coupe

    Certified 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman
    GT4 Coupe

    $165,398
    5,721 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Automated Manual
    Porsche Delaware (Newark, DE)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    +more

    Located in Newark, DE / 105 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clean CARFAX. GT4*PTS COLOR- GULF ORANGE*LEATHER/RACE-TEX INTERIOR IN BLACK WITH SILVER STITCHING*CERAMIC COMPOSITE BRAKES...

    Dealer Review:

    Mandi is a professional in her field. Can not express enough the attention to detail that she provided during our entire transaction! Thank you to the entire Porsche of Delaware Team!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0AC2A8XMS289247
    Stock: R2076
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 06-10-2022

  • Certified 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Coupe

    Certified 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman
    GT4 Coupe

    $162,888
    307 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Automated Manual
    Porsche Delaware (Newark, DE)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    +more

    Located in Newark, DE / 105 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clean CARFAX. PDK*GT4*GENTIAN BLUE METALLIC WITH LEATHER/RACE-TEX INTERIOR IN BLACK*WITH RED STITCHING*EXCLUSIVE DESIGN FU...

    Dealer Review:

    Mandi is a professional in her field. Can not express enough the attention to detail that she provided during our entire transaction! Thank you to the entire Porsche of Delaware Team!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0AC2A84NS275247
    Stock: R2053
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 05-17-2022

  • Certified 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Coupe

    Certified 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman
    GT4 Coupe

    $162,900
    642 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Manual
    Porsche South Shore (Freeport, NY)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in Freeport, NY / 235 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Certified. SHARK BLUE 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 4.0L H6 DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV125 414hp 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) RWD8 Speakers, Adaptive sus...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0AC2A87NS275209
    Stock: PU822
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 07-13-2022

  • Certified 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Coupe

    Certified 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman
    GT4 Coupe

    $164,900
    1,656 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Manual
    Porsche Gold Coast (Westbury, NY)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in Westbury, NY / 240 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Porsche Gold Coast is proud to offer this one owner Porsche 718 Cayman GT4. Our first owners intention was to enjoy this GT4 on occasional track days ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0AC2A85NS275306
    Stock: NS275306
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 08-05-2022

  • 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Coupe

    2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
    GT4 Coupe

    $134,950
    Fair priceFair price
    $1,445 Above Market
    7,432 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Manual
    Prestige Imports (North Miami Beach, FL)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in North Miami Beach, FL / 920 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Check out this gently-used 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman we recently got in. This Porsche includes: LIGHT DESIGN PACKAGE Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vani...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0AC2A86LK289342
    Stock: CS1227A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-05-2022

  • Price Drop
    2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Coupe

    2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
    GT4 Coupe

    $143,990
    9,504 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Manual
    Niello Audi (Sacramento, CA)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in Sacramento, CA / 2,341 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER CARFAX, Apple CarPlay incl. Siri, Adaptive suspension, BOSE Surround Sound System, Chrono Package w/Preparation for Lap Trigge...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0AC2A8XLS289456
    Stock: 12595A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-16-2022

  • 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Coupe

    2021 Porsche 718 Cayman
    GT4 Coupe

    $147,621
    2,115 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Manual
    BMW of Delray Beach (Delray Beach, FL)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in Delray Beach, FL / 883 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Black W/Yellow Stitching; Leather/Alcantara Seat Trim Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Racing Yellow

    Dealer Review:

    Very patient sales associate who spent time with showing us multiple cars, multiple times.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0AC2A82MS289503
    Stock: MS289503
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-04-2022

Previous
12
Next
Showing 1 - 21 out of 38 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Porsche For Sale
  4. Used Porsche 718 Cayman For Sale
