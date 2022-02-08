Used Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 for Sale
- $134,999Great price$19,564 Below Market6,052 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl ManualJack Daniels Porsche (Upper Saddle River, NJ)Back-up cameraBluetoothUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...+more
Located in Upper Saddle River, NJ / 226 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. White 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RWD 6-Speed Manual 4.0L H6 DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV125 414hpRecent Arrival!We look forward...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A87LK289138
Stock: P34597
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2022
- $129,991Great price$11,034 Below Market4,990 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only6cyl ManualPalmer Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram (Roswell, GA)Back-up cameraBluetoothUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...+more
Located in Roswell, GA / 512 miles away from Ashburn, VA
718 CAYMAN GT4, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, BLACK ALCANTARA INTERIOR WITH SILVER STITCHING, TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY, KEYLESS ENTRY, BLUETOOT...
Dealer Review:
Feel very comfortable that these people will do the right thing by you! They know that this is typically your second largest purchase!
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A84LK289243
Stock: 36559B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2022
- $129,900Good price$11,601 Below Market3,050 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl ManualBoston Motorsports Maserati (Boston, MA)Back-up cameraBluetoothUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...+more
Located in Boston, MA / 403 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Boston Motorsports is proud to present this2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RWD 4.0L H6 DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV125 414hp 6-Speed Manual in White over Black Inte...
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A82LK289547
Stock: MU1188
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2022
- $139,595Great price$10,941 Below Market3,561 milesNo accidents, Personal use only6cyl ManualPorsche West Broward (Davie, FL)Back-up cameraBluetoothUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...+more
Located in Davie, FL / 911 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Color & Equipment Racing Yellow Exterior with Standard Interior in Black/Race-Tex with Silver Stitching 7-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) Porsche C...
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A85MS289267
Stock: F289267
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-02-2022
- $139,950Good price$9,529 Below Market3,398 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl ManualPrestige Imports (North Miami Beach, FL)Back-up cameraBluetoothUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...+more
Located in North Miami Beach, FL / 920 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Thank you for your interest in one of Prestige Imports's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman...
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A81LS289359
Stock: 85189Y
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2022
- $135,000Good price$6,227 Below Market4,167 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only6cyl ManualDriveway (In-stock online)Delivery available*Back-up cameraBluetoothUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...+more
Located in Sterling, VA / 4 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Low Mileage,Rare Find,Back-Up Camera,Bluetooth,Brake Assist,Leather Seats,Satellite Radio,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,6-Speed M/T,A/C,ABS,Active Suspension,Ad...
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A83LK289699
Stock: LK289699R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $141,995Fair price$2,545 Below Market1,867 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl ManualPorsche San Diego (San Diego, CA)Back-up cameraBluetoothUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...+more
Located in San Diego, CA / 2,239 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX One-Owner.Recent Arrival! Certified. Porsche of San Diego is delighted to offer this beautiful 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman. GT4 RWDPorsche Approved...
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A81MS289492
Stock: MS289492
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2022
- $144,999Good price8,390 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl ManualPorsche of West Houston (Houston, TX)Back-up cameraBluetoothUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...+more
Located in Houston, TX / 1,211 miles away from Ashburn, VA
*PORSCHE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED* WHAT A STUNNING EXAMPLE OF A VERY WELL EQUIPPED 2021 PORSCHE CAYMAN GT4 MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! VEHICLE WAS LIGHTLY TRACKE...
Dealer Review:
As a person in the sales/service industry, my expectations are high and there is nothing worse than working with someone during a stressful time that does not handle things appropriately. This is far from the case at Porsche West Houston. From the moment I walked in, the team at PWH (my shortened name for them), was sympathetic towards my situation and made every possible accommodation. Amanda Salazr in the Service Dept and Will Spires in the Sales Dept did everything you would expect from a top-tier organization. When my vehicle faulted, and cars were unavailable, they pulled a brand new car off of the lot to provide to me. The communication was constant, regardless of whether the news was what I wanted to hear. Often times, people will avoid conversations that are not going to give the consumer the results they are looking for. But PWH not only reported back to me quickly, they also gave me a plan of action and timeline of what to expect so I knew what to expect. Even prior to the completion of the repairs to my vehicle, they still were in contact with me to check in on me and make sure nothing was needed. If I can only give 5 stars, then I guess I can only give 5 stars. But if there was an instance where an exception was made, they would easily deserve 500 stars. Kudos to the family at PWH and know that you have a customer for life.
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A88MK289246
Stock: MMK289246
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2022
- $143,591Fair price$2,476 Below Market3,838 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only6cyl ManualPorsche Warrington (Warrington, PA)Back-up cameraBluetoothUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...+more
Located in Warrington, PA / 152 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Certified. Odometer is 1203 miles below market average!
Dealer Review:
Informed and courteous salesman. No pressure. The dealership is beautiful and well-maintained. I was late for my appointment and the sales team did not make me feel bad for keeping them later than closing. I was given a fair price for my trade-in and also for the new Macan,
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A80LK289532
Stock: 3049261
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-08-2022
- $159,950Fair price$1,959 Above Market6,101 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl ManualPrestige Imports (North Miami Beach, FL)Back-up cameraBluetoothUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...+more
Located in North Miami Beach, FL / 920 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Prestige Imports is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 only has 6,101mi on it and could...
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A82LS289337
Stock: CSL1324
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2022
- $139,718Fair price$838 Above Market5,776 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl ManualPorsche Bellevue (Bellevue, WA)Back-up cameraBluetoothUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...+more
Located in Bellevue, WA / 2,289 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you...
Dealer Review:
I went on a test drive and mentioned I was interested in ordering the Taycan. Salesman Tony took my info and one day randomly texted if I was interested in one they had available. It has ended up being my favorite car ever! The stars just seemed to align and I was able to drive out of there later that day with my new Taycan and didn’t have to wait the 18 months that they’ve been on back order. I even had to attend an event between the time I shook on it and the time I picked it up. They handled everything and I didn’t have to be there. This is a happy review of my salesman, Tony, and a definite high five to the dealership. (I feel institutions have to meet a higher standard as they tend to transcend generations and are therefore expected to have finely-tuned practices.) He’s great and is always there to help. He remembers my requests thoroughly. The dealership in general seems a bit busy, but as honest as I’ve seen dealerships get and I trust them to do all my service work. A very honest and nice thing is it’s an AutoNation dealership so they charged me MSRP at a time where even Kia is charging 30% over MSRP. I’ve no reason not to go back for future purchases. It’s Porsche after all.
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A88LK289147
Stock: LK289147
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2022
- $142,995Fair price$2,535 Below Market3,302 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal use only6cyl ManualPorsche Melbourne (Melbourne, FL)Back-up cameraBluetoothUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...+more
Located in Melbourne, FL / 777 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Porsche Approved Certified! Gorgeous 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 finished in Miami Blue paint over black interior with silver stitching. Optional equi...
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A8XLK289232
Stock: K289232B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2022
- $137,4717,595 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only6cyl ManualBMW of Asheville (Arden, NC)Back-up cameraBluetoothUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...+more
Located in Arden, NC / 371 miles away from Ashburn, VA
1-Owner/ Great Low Miles** Bluetooth** CD Player** Satellite Radio** Bose Sound System** SD Card Slot **Usb/ Aux Audio Jack **Backup Camera **Two Seat...
Dealer Review:
The staff was amazing from beginning to end. I drove in from out of town to purchase and they were waiting and prepared for my arrival. Everyone from the receptionist, sales reps and financing made this an enjoyable and smooth transaction. I would definitely purchase with them again, it’s worth the drive!
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A80LS289448
Stock: D89448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2022
- 8,515 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only6cyl ManualPorsche Ontario (Ontario, CA)Back-up cameraBluetoothUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...+more
Located in Ontario, CA / 2,235 miles away from Ashburn, VA
*Chrono Package with Preparation for Lap Trigger. Standard Interior in Black/Alcantara(R) with Silver Stitching. Full Bucket Seats. Interior Trim in C...
Dealer Review:
Have great experience in Porsche Ontario. We started communucating with them Friday and we got the car on Saturday. Patrick Posey Helped us along in choosing the right car for us. Very knowledgeable and helpful in explaining all the functions of the Car since it's our Porsche car purchase, very nice and patient sales person.
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A86LS289261
Stock: 10724UX
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-22-2022
- 5,721 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl Automated ManualPorsche Delaware (Newark, DE)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver Seat+more
Located in Newark, DE / 105 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clean CARFAX. GT4*PTS COLOR- GULF ORANGE*LEATHER/RACE-TEX INTERIOR IN BLACK WITH SILVER STITCHING*CERAMIC COMPOSITE BRAKES...
Dealer Review:
Mandi is a professional in her field. Can not express enough the attention to detail that she provided during our entire transaction! Thank you to the entire Porsche of Delaware Team!
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A8XMS289247
Stock: R2076
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-10-2022
- 307 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl Automated ManualPorsche Delaware (Newark, DE)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver Seat+more
Located in Newark, DE / 105 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clean CARFAX. PDK*GT4*GENTIAN BLUE METALLIC WITH LEATHER/RACE-TEX INTERIOR IN BLACK*WITH RED STITCHING*EXCLUSIVE DESIGN FU...
Dealer Review:
Mandi is a professional in her field. Can not express enough the attention to detail that she provided during our entire transaction! Thank you to the entire Porsche of Delaware Team!
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A84NS275247
Stock: R2053
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-17-2022
- 642 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl ManualPorsche South Shore (Freeport, NY)Back-up cameraBluetoothUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...+more
Located in Freeport, NY / 235 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Certified. SHARK BLUE 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 4.0L H6 DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV125 414hp 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) RWD8 Speakers, Adaptive sus...
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A87NS275209
Stock: PU822
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2022
- 1,656 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl ManualPorsche Gold Coast (Westbury, NY)Back-up cameraBluetoothUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...+more
Located in Westbury, NY / 240 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Porsche Gold Coast is proud to offer this one owner Porsche 718 Cayman GT4. Our first owners intention was to enjoy this GT4 on occasional track days ...
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A85NS275306
Stock: NS275306
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2022
- $134,950Fair price$1,445 Above Market7,432 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl ManualPrestige Imports (North Miami Beach, FL)Back-up cameraBluetoothUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...+more
Located in North Miami Beach, FL / 920 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Check out this gently-used 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman we recently got in. This Porsche includes: LIGHT DESIGN PACKAGE Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vani...
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A86LK289342
Stock: CS1227A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-05-2022
- $143,9909,504 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl ManualNiello Audi (Sacramento, CA)Back-up cameraBluetoothUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...+more
Located in Sacramento, CA / 2,341 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER CARFAX, Apple CarPlay incl. Siri, Adaptive suspension, BOSE Surround Sound System, Chrono Package w/Preparation for Lap Trigge...
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A8XLS289456
Stock: 12595A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2022
- $147,6212,115 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl ManualBMW of Delray Beach (Delray Beach, FL)Back-up cameraBluetoothUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...+more
Located in Delray Beach, FL / 883 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Black W/Yellow Stitching; Leather/Alcantara Seat Trim Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Racing Yellow
Dealer Review:
Very patient sales associate who spent time with showing us multiple cars, multiple times.
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A82MS289503
Stock: MS289503
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2022
