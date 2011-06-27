  1. Home
2021 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Cayenne Coupe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$76,500
Starting MSRP
$87,600
Starting MSRP
$131,900
Engine TypeGasHybridGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V8
Combined MPG202117
Total Seating444
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$76,500
Starting MSRP
$87,600
Starting MSRP
$131,900
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
descent controlyesyesyes
Center limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$76,500
Starting MSRP
$87,600
Starting MSRP
$131,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/23 mpgno15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)450.3/545.1 mi.0/0 mi.355.5/450.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.7 gal.19.8 gal.23.7 gal.
Combined MPG202117
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
EPA Combined MPGeno41 mi.no
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)no3.0 hr.no
EPA kWh/100 mino71no
EPA Electricity Rangeno14 mi.no
Engine
Starting MSRP
$76,500
Starting MSRP
$87,600
Starting MSRP
$131,900
Torque332 lb-ft @ 1340 rpm516 lb-ft @ 1340 rpm567 lb-ft @ 1960 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower335 hp @ 5300 rpm455 hp @ 5300 rpm541 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.39.8 ft.39.8 ft.
Valves242432
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasHybridGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V8
cylinder deactivationnonoyes
Safety
Starting MSRP
$76,500
Starting MSRP
$87,600
Starting MSRP
$131,900
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
cornering lightsyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesnoyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsnoyesno
self-leveling headlightsnonoyes
adaptive headlightsnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$76,500
Starting MSRP
$87,600
Starting MSRP
$131,900
Lightweight Sport Package in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Extended Exterior Package in Blackyesyesyes
Driver Memory Packageyesyesno
SportDesign Package in High Gloss Blackyesyesyes
Assistance Packageyesyesyes
Premium Package Plus w/Lightweight Sport Packageyesyesyes
Performance Packageyesyesyes
Premium Package Plus w/Lightweight Sport Package in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
SportDesign Package in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Lightweight Sport Package in Blackyesyesyes
Premium Package Plus w/Lightweight Sport Package in Blackyesyesyes
Premium Packageyesyesno
Smoking Packageyesyesyes
Lightweight Sport Packageyesyesyes
14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Packageyesyesyes
Off-Road Packageyesnoyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats w/Memory Packageyesyesyes
Premium Package Plusyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$76,500
Starting MSRP
$87,600
Starting MSRP
$131,900
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
10 total speakersyesyesno
USB connectionyesyesyes
150 watts stereo outputyesyesno
Bose premium brand stereo systemnonoyes
speed sensitive volume controlnonoyes
Bose premium brand speakersnonoyes
14 total speakersnonoyes
710 watts stereo outputnonoyes
1 subwoofer(s)nonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$76,500
Starting MSRP
$87,600
Starting MSRP
$131,900
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
cooled storage compartmentyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
Dual zone front climate controlyesyesyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
heated steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$76,500
Starting MSRP
$87,600
Starting MSRP
$131,900
hands-free entryyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$76,500
Starting MSRP
$87,600
Starting MSRP
$131,900
Burmester 3D High-End Surround Sound Systemyesyesyes
Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyesyesyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch/Compass Dial in Bordeaux Redyesyesyes
Preparation for the Rear Seat Entertainmentyesyesyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Heated Seats (Front and Rear)yesyesno
Interior Trim in Deviated Leatheryesyesyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryesyesyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Designationyesyesyes
Ambient Lightingyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Graphite Blueyesyesyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryesyesyes
Roof Lining in Race-Texyesyesno
Interior Trim in Red Gumyesyesyes
Reversible Luggage Compartment Mat w/Leather Edging and Loading Edge Protectionyesyesyes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Interior Trim in Anthracite Chestnutyesyesyes
Night Vision Assistyesyesyes
Smartphone Compartment w/Wireless Chargingyesyesyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front)yesyesno
Interior Trim in Textured Aluminumyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Slate Greyyesyesyes
Cargo Management Systemyesyesyes
Deviated Stitching Interior Packageyesyesyes
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)yesyesyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Dark Walnutyesyesyes
Interior Grab Handles in Leatheryesyesyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch/Compass Dial in Whiteyesyesyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)yesyesyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryesyesyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Race-Texyesyesyes
Bose Surround Sound Systemyesyesno
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Chestnutyesyesyes
Interior Grab Handles in Race-Texyesyesyes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crestyesyesyes
Exclusive Design Gear Selectoryesyesyes
Ventilation Seats (Front)yesyesyes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Fire Extinguisheryesyesyes
Interior Trim in Leatheryesyesyes
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyesyesyes
Comfort Accessyesyesyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Dark Silver Brushed Aluminumyesyesyes
Heated Steering Wheelyesyesno
Seat Belts in Mojave Beigeyesyesyes
Porsche InnoDrive w/Adaptive Cruise Controlyesyesyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch/Compass Dial in Mojave Beigeyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Redyesyesyes
Heated Seats (Front)yesyesno
Central Tachometer in Bordeaux Redyesyesyes
Interior Trim Painted in Deviating Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyesyesyes
Deviated Stitching Interior Package and Deviated Leather Seat Centersyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Truffle Brownyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Cohiba Brownyesyesyes
Seat Base in Leather (Front)yesyesno
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Dark Silver Brushed Aluminumyesyesyes
Interior Trim in Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Ionizeryesyesyes
Central Tachometer in Whiteyesyesyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Deviated Leather Seat Centersyesyesyes
Interior Trim in Natural Olive Greyyesyesyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Red Gumyesyesyes
Central Tachometer in Mojave Beigeyesyesyes
4-Zone Climate Controlyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Chalkyesyesyes
Seat Base in Leather (Front and Rear)yesyesyes
Air Vent Slats and Air Vent Surrounds in Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Leatheryesyesyes
Under Door Puddle Light Projectorsyesyesyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainmentyesyesyes
Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyesyesyes
Personalized Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edging and Loading Edge Protectionyesyesyes
Rear Comfort Seats (2+1)yesyesyes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyesyesyes
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front)yesyesyes
Interior Trim in Dark Walnutyesyesyes
Porsche Charging Dock for the Porsche Mobile Charger Connectnoyesno
Interior Trim in High Gloss Blacknonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$76,500
Starting MSRP
$87,600
Starting MSRP
$131,900
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$76,500
Starting MSRP
$87,600
Starting MSRP
$131,900
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
sport front seatsyesyesyes
8 -way power driver seatyesyesno
leatheryesyesyes
14 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
driver seat thigh extensionnonoyes
14 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$76,500
Starting MSRP
$87,600
Starting MSRP
$131,900
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
multi-level heatingnonoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$76,500
Starting MSRP
$87,600
Starting MSRP
$131,900
22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheelsyesyesyes
Exterior Mirrors Painted in High Gloss Blackyesyesyes
20" Cayenne Design Wheelsyesyesno
"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Black and Model Designation in Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Window Trim in Silveryesyesyes
"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Black and Deletion of Model Designationyesyesyes
Surround Viewyesyesyes
Summer Tires for 21" Wheelsyesyesyes
LED-Matrix Design Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yesyesyes
"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Redyesyesyes
Model Designation in High Gloss Blackyesyesyes
Fuel Cap in Aluminum Look Finishyesnoyes
Model Designation on Doors in Silveryesyesyes
Door Handles in High Gloss Blackyesyesyes
Trailer Hitchyesyesyes
22" 911 Turbo Design Wheelsyesyesyes
Sport Tailpipes in Blackyesyesyes
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Satin Platinumyesyesyes
Stainless Steel Skid Plates (Front and Rear)yesyesyes
SportDesign Front Fascia w/Lower Trim in Exterior Coloryesyesno
Heated Windshieldyesyesyes
Sport Tailpipes in Silveryesyesyes
22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in High Gloss Blackyesyesyes
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in High Gloss Blackyesyesyes
Thermally and Noise Insulated Glassyesyesyes
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Soft Close Doorsyesyesyes
Sport Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Silveryesyesyes
21" Cayenne Turbo Wheels in Satin Platinumyesyesyes
SportDesign Exterior Mirror Housing in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Model Designation in Exterior Coloryesyesyes
21" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyesyesyes
Clear Taillightsyesyesyes
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheelsyesyesyes
LED-Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yesyesyes
"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Blackyesyesyes
Model Designation on Doors in Blackyesyesyes
Model Designation on Doors in Redyesyesyes
Summer Tires for 20" Wheelsyesyesno
"PORSCHE" Logo and Model Designation in Satin Blackyesyesyes
22" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyesyesyes
22" GT Design Wheels in Satin Platinumyesyesyes
Vehicle Keys Painted and Key Pouch in Race-Texyesyesyes
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Jet Black Metallicyesyesyes
20" Cayenne Sport Wheelsyesyesno
Head-Up Displayyesyesyes
Deletion of Model Designationyesyesyes
Exterior Mirrors Lower Trim and Base Painted in Exterior Coloryesyesno
Auto-Dimming Mirrorsyesyesno
Sport Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Blackyesyesyes
LED-Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yesyesno
"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Aurumyesyesyes
Model Designation on Doors in Aurumyesyesyes
LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yesyesyes
22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in Satin Platinumyesnono
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyesyesno
Upper Wing in High Gloss Blackyesyesyes
22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in Exterior Coloryesyesyes
"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Black and Model Designation in High Gloss Blackyesyesyes
"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Silveryesyesyes
22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in Jet Black Metallicyesyesyes
Vehicle Keys Painted and Key Pouch in Leatheryesyesyes
7.2 kW On-Board Chargernoyesno
Supply Cable for NEMA 6-30 Electrical Socketnoyesno
Supply Cable for NEMA 14-30 Electrical Socketnoyesno
Supply Cable for NEMA 14-50 Electrical Socketnoyesno
25-foot Charging Cablenoyesno
Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+)nonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$76,500
Starting MSRP
$87,600
Starting MSRP
$131,900
Maximum cargo capacity54.3 cu.ft.50.8 cu.ft.53.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4663 lbs.5265 lbs.5024 lbs.
Gross weight6162 lbs.6735 lbs.6426 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.0 cu.ft.17.6 cu.ft.21.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach25.2 degrees25.2 degrees27.5 degrees
Maximum payload1499 lbs.1470 lbs.1402 lbs.
Angle of departure22.0 degrees22.0 degrees24.2 degrees
Length194.2 in.194.2 in.194.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity7700 lbs.7700 lbs.7700 lbs.
Height66.0 in.66.0 in.65.1 in.
Wheel base114.0 in.114.0 in.114.0 in.
Width78.1 in.78.1 in.78.4 in.
Ground clearancenono8.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$76,500
Starting MSRP
$87,600
Starting MSRP
$131,900
Exterior Colors
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • Lava Orange
  • Black
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Quartzite Grey Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Chalk
  • Carmine Red
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • Lava Orange
  • Black
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Quartzite Grey Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Chalk
  • Carmine Red
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • Lava Orange
  • Black
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Quartzite Grey Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Chalk
  • Carmine Red
Interior Colors
  • Slate Grey/Mojave Beige, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Graphite Blue/Chalk, leather
  • Black/Silver Houndstooth, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Mojave Beige, leather
  • Slate Grey, leather
  • Truffle Brown, premium leather
  • Truffle Brown/Cohiba Brown, premium leather
  • Black/Mojave Beige, leather
  • Slate Grey/Mojave Beige, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Graphite Blue/Chalk, leather
  • Black/Silver Houndstooth, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Mojave Beige, leather
  • Slate Grey, leather
  • Truffle Brown, premium leather
  • Truffle Brown/Cohiba Brown, premium leather
  • Black/Mojave Beige, leather
  • Slate Grey/Mojave Beige, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Graphite Blue/Chalk, leather
  • Black/Silver Houndstooth, leather
  • Black/Mojave Beige, leather
  • Slate Grey, leather
  • Truffle Brown, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Truffle Brown/Cohiba Brown, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$76,500
Starting MSRP
$87,600
Starting MSRP
$131,900
305/40R Z tiresyesyesno
inside mounted spare tireyesnoyes
temporary spare tireyesnoyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyesyesno
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
315/35R Z tiresnonoyes
21 x 11.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$76,500
Starting MSRP
$87,600
Starting MSRP
$131,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$76,500
Starting MSRP
$87,600
Starting MSRP
$131,900
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.1 yr./ 10000 mi.1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
EV Batteryno8 yr./ 100000 mi.no

