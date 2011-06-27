2021 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$76,500
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Hybrid
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V8
|Combined MPG
|20
|21
|17
|Total Seating
|4
|4
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$76,500
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$76,500
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/23 mpg
|no
|15/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|450.3/545.1 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|355.5/450.3 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.7 gal.
|19.8 gal.
|23.7 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|21
|17
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|EPA Combined MPGe
|no
|41 mi.
|no
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)
|no
|3.0 hr.
|no
|EPA kWh/100 mi
|no
|71
|no
|EPA Electricity Range
|no
|14 mi.
|no
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$76,500
|Torque
|332 lb-ft @ 1340 rpm
|516 lb-ft @ 1340 rpm
|567 lb-ft @ 1960 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|3.0 l
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5300 rpm
|455 hp @ 5300 rpm
|541 hp @ 5750 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.8 ft.
|39.8 ft.
|39.8 ft.
|Valves
|24
|24
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Hybrid
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V8
|cylinder deactivation
|no
|no
|yes
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$76,500
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|no
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear multi-adjustable headrests
|no
|yes
|no
|self-leveling headlights
|no
|no
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|no
|no
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$76,500
|Lightweight Sport Package in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Extended Exterior Package in Black
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Driver Memory Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|SportDesign Package in High Gloss Black
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Assistance Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Premium Package Plus w/Lightweight Sport Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Performance Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Premium Package Plus w/Lightweight Sport Package in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|yes
|yes
|SportDesign Package in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Lightweight Sport Package in Black
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Premium Package Plus w/Lightweight Sport Package in Black
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Premium Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Smoking Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Lightweight Sport Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Off-Road Package
|yes
|no
|yes
|18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats w/Memory Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Premium Package Plus
|yes
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$76,500
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|no
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|150 watts stereo output
|yes
|yes
|no
|Bose premium brand stereo system
|no
|no
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|no
|no
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|14 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|710 watts stereo output
|no
|no
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$76,500
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|yes
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cooled storage compartment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|no
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$76,500
|hands-free entry
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$76,500
|Burmester 3D High-End Surround Sound System
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch/Compass Dial in Bordeaux Red
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Preparation for the Rear Seat Entertainment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated Seats (Front and Rear)
|yes
|yes
|no
|Interior Trim in Deviated Leather
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Steering Column Casing in Leather
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Center Console Armrest w/Model Designation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ambient Lighting
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Seat Belts in Graphite Blue
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6-Disc CD/DVD Changer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Roof Lining in Race-Tex
|yes
|yes
|no
|Interior Trim in Red Gum
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Reversible Luggage Compartment Mat w/Leather Edging and Loading Edge Protection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Trim in Anthracite Chestnut
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Night Vision Assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Smartphone Compartment w/Wireless Charging
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front)
|yes
|yes
|no
|Interior Trim in Textured Aluminum
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Seat Belts in Slate Grey
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Management System
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Deviated Stitching Interior Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Dark Walnut
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Grab Handles in Leather
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch/Compass Dial in White
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air Vent Slats in Leather
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Race-Tex
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Bose Surround Sound System
|yes
|yes
|no
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Chestnut
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Grab Handles in Race-Tex
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Exclusive Design Gear Selector
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilation Seats (Front)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Fire Extinguisher
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Trim in Leather
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Comfort Access
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Dark Silver Brushed Aluminum
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated Steering Wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|Seat Belts in Mojave Beige
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Porsche InnoDrive w/Adaptive Cruise Control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch/Compass Dial in Mojave Beige
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Seat Belts in Bordeaux Red
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated Seats (Front)
|yes
|yes
|no
|Central Tachometer in Bordeaux Red
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Trim Painted in Deviating Exterior Color
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Deviated Stitching Interior Package and Deviated Leather Seat Centers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Seat Belts in Truffle Brown
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Seat Belts in Cohiba Brown
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Seat Base in Leather (Front)
|yes
|yes
|no
|Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Dark Silver Brushed Aluminum
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Trim in Exterior Color
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ionizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Central Tachometer in White
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Deviated Leather Seat Centers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Trim in Natural Olive Grey
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Red Gum
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Central Tachometer in Mojave Beige
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-Zone Climate Control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Seat Belts in Chalk
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Seat Base in Leather (Front and Rear)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air Vent Slats and Air Vent Surrounds in Exterior Color
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Owner's Manual Wallet in Leather
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Under Door Puddle Light Projectors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Personalized Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edging and Loading Edge Protection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear Comfort Seats (2+1)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Trim in Dark Walnut
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Porsche Charging Dock for the Porsche Mobile Charger Connect
|no
|yes
|no
|Interior Trim in High Gloss Black
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$76,500
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$76,500
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|leather
|yes
|yes
|yes
|14 -way power passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|no
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|no
|no
|yes
|14 -way power driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$76,500
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating
|no
|no
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$76,500
|22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Mirrors Painted in High Gloss Black
|yes
|yes
|yes
|20" Cayenne Design Wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Black and Model Designation in Exterior Color
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Window Trim in Silver
|yes
|yes
|yes
|"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Black and Deletion of Model Designation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Surround View
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Summer Tires for 21" Wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|LED-Matrix Design Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Red
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Model Designation in High Gloss Black
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Fuel Cap in Aluminum Look Finish
|yes
|no
|yes
|Model Designation on Doors in Silver
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Door Handles in High Gloss Black
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Trailer Hitch
|yes
|yes
|yes
|22" 911 Turbo Design Wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Sport Tailpipes in Black
|yes
|yes
|yes
|21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Satin Platinum
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Stainless Steel Skid Plates (Front and Rear)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|SportDesign Front Fascia w/Lower Trim in Exterior Color
|yes
|yes
|no
|Heated Windshield
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Sport Tailpipes in Silver
|yes
|yes
|yes
|22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in High Gloss Black
|yes
|yes
|yes
|21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in High Gloss Black
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Thermally and Noise Insulated Glass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Exterior Color
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Soft Close Doors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Sport Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Silver
|yes
|yes
|yes
|21" Cayenne Turbo Wheels in Satin Platinum
|yes
|yes
|yes
|SportDesign Exterior Mirror Housing in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Model Designation in Exterior Color
|yes
|yes
|yes
|21" RS Spyder Design Wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Clear Taillights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|LED-Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Black
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Model Designation on Doors in Black
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Model Designation on Doors in Red
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Summer Tires for 20" Wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|"PORSCHE" Logo and Model Designation in Satin Black
|yes
|yes
|yes
|22" RS Spyder Design Wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|22" GT Design Wheels in Satin Platinum
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Vehicle Keys Painted and Key Pouch in Race-Tex
|yes
|yes
|yes
|21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Jet Black Metallic
|yes
|yes
|yes
|20" Cayenne Sport Wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|Head-Up Display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Deletion of Model Designation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Mirrors Lower Trim and Base Painted in Exterior Color
|yes
|yes
|no
|Auto-Dimming Mirrors
|yes
|yes
|no
|Sport Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Black
|yes
|yes
|yes
|LED-Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)
|yes
|yes
|no
|"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Aurum
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Model Designation on Doors in Aurum
|yes
|yes
|yes
|LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in Satin Platinum
|yes
|no
|no
|Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crest
|yes
|yes
|no
|Upper Wing in High Gloss Black
|yes
|yes
|yes
|22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in Exterior Color
|yes
|yes
|yes
|"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Black and Model Designation in High Gloss Black
|yes
|yes
|yes
|"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Silver
|yes
|yes
|yes
|22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in Jet Black Metallic
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Vehicle Keys Painted and Key Pouch in Leather
|yes
|yes
|yes
|7.2 kW On-Board Charger
|no
|yes
|no
|Supply Cable for NEMA 6-30 Electrical Socket
|no
|yes
|no
|Supply Cable for NEMA 14-30 Electrical Socket
|no
|yes
|no
|Supply Cable for NEMA 14-50 Electrical Socket
|no
|yes
|no
|25-foot Charging Cable
|no
|yes
|no
|Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+)
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$76,500
|Maximum cargo capacity
|54.3 cu.ft.
|50.8 cu.ft.
|53.4 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4663 lbs.
|5265 lbs.
|5024 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6162 lbs.
|6735 lbs.
|6426 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|22.0 cu.ft.
|17.6 cu.ft.
|21.1 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|25.2 degrees
|25.2 degrees
|27.5 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1499 lbs.
|1470 lbs.
|1402 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|22.0 degrees
|22.0 degrees
|24.2 degrees
|Length
|194.2 in.
|194.2 in.
|194.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7700 lbs.
|7700 lbs.
|7700 lbs.
|Height
|66.0 in.
|66.0 in.
|65.1 in.
|Wheel base
|114.0 in.
|114.0 in.
|114.0 in.
|Width
|78.1 in.
|78.1 in.
|78.4 in.
|Ground clearance
|no
|no
|8.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$76,500
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$76,500
|305/40R Z tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|no
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|no
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|20 x 10.5 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|315/35R Z tires
|no
|no
|yes
|21 x 11.0 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$76,500
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$76,500
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10000 mi.
|1 yr./ 10000 mi.
|1 yr./ 10000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|EV Battery
|no
|8 yr./ 100000 mi.
|no
