Used 1990 Pontiac Sunbird Consumer Reviews

1990 Pontiac Sunbird le convertible johntheguru , 10/27/2014 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Picked up this car on the cheap for driving down to the lake and back with my buddy. It had been sitting for 4 months so we knew it would take some to get it back up to speed. Typical stuff; Changed fluids, head gasket, fixed the brake lines, new stereo and cosmetic work later it has become a good car for us. The top works great, everything electric works for being such an old car, and we get 30 mpg in the old 2.0 4 cyl with the automatic. It's nothing special, but its gets the job done. If you take care of this car, it will take care of you.

Best Car I Ever Owned tom164 , 05/02/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I finally retired my old Sunbird at 237,000 miles. I really appreciated how good a car it was when I tried to replace it and couldn't. There is simply nothing comparable out there. Pontiac directed me to Chevy who tried to sell me a Cobalt. Real piece of junk in comparison. It is 1000 pounds heavier, has a bigger engine (not necessary) and doesn't ride as well. Fuel economy is advertised much less. (I got over 36 MPG on my Sunbird (5- speed) until about 3 years ago; I'm sure my compression was bad at the end.) Finally bought a Hyundai Elantra, but it doesn't ride as well, has a smaller trunk, and takes up more space in my crowded garage.

the car lilnick420s , 05/15/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful it is cotofertable and roomy

Love it - still driving it! Stephanie , 04/03/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful A fun car to drive. Pretty good on gas - haven't had to do many repairs in the 15 years I've been driving it. I am just now thinking of replacing the engine because of high mileage.