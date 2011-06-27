Used 1990 Pontiac Sunbird Consumer Reviews
1990 Pontiac Sunbird le convertible
Picked up this car on the cheap for driving down to the lake and back with my buddy. It had been sitting for 4 months so we knew it would take some to get it back up to speed. Typical stuff; Changed fluids, head gasket, fixed the brake lines, new stereo and cosmetic work later it has become a good car for us. The top works great, everything electric works for being such an old car, and we get 30 mpg in the old 2.0 4 cyl with the automatic. It's nothing special, but its gets the job done. If you take care of this car, it will take care of you.
Best Car I Ever Owned
I finally retired my old Sunbird at 237,000 miles. I really appreciated how good a car it was when I tried to replace it and couldn't. There is simply nothing comparable out there. Pontiac directed me to Chevy who tried to sell me a Cobalt. Real piece of junk in comparison. It is 1000 pounds heavier, has a bigger engine (not necessary) and doesn't ride as well. Fuel economy is advertised much less. (I got over 36 MPG on my Sunbird (5- speed) until about 3 years ago; I'm sure my compression was bad at the end.) Finally bought a Hyundai Elantra, but it doesn't ride as well, has a smaller trunk, and takes up more space in my crowded garage.
the car
it is cotofertable and roomy
Love it - still driving it!
A fun car to drive. Pretty good on gas - haven't had to do many repairs in the 15 years I've been driving it. I am just now thinking of replacing the engine because of high mileage.
1990 pontiac sunbird le turbo
I've had this car along time and I've had no major expenses, just rotten maintenance, it's a good car and fast.
