Used 1999 Plymouth Prowler Consumer Reviews

Thumbs Up! Prowlin , 10/20/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Attention grabber. Awesome experience. Just a dream machine with incredible power, light weight and quick performance. Hugs the curves, climbs the mountain roads with ease, excellent turning ratio, great on gas, only perfection! Sound system is exceptional & Goodyear flatless tires perform with ease and reliability. Everything a person would expect from a get up and go roadster.

1999 Plymouth Prowler BuddyBrad , 11/17/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful You can't beat a Plymouth Prowler for turning heads and going out and having a great time. It isn't a winter vehicle, but it sure is fun in the summer. It has been very reliable and easy to maintain.

Head Turner! mopardave , 03/10/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is a factory hot rod. It leaks a little when it rains, it squeaks some, and it rides rough.....I love it!

A tribute to Hot Rods Dave Mills , 01/09/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The Plymouth Prowler was built as a tribute to the American hot rod. As a production hot rod it does quite well. Itprobably should have had a V8 engine but that is the only thing that would make it better. This car is the most fun I have ever had behind the wheel. Remember this is like a hot rod, it rides rough and its driver comfort is not the best, but what an experience. I love this car!