Used 1999 Plymouth Prowler Consumer Reviews
Thumbs Up!
Attention grabber. Awesome experience. Just a dream machine with incredible power, light weight and quick performance. Hugs the curves, climbs the mountain roads with ease, excellent turning ratio, great on gas, only perfection! Sound system is exceptional & Goodyear flatless tires perform with ease and reliability. Everything a person would expect from a get up and go roadster.
1999 Plymouth Prowler
You can't beat a Plymouth Prowler for turning heads and going out and having a great time. It isn't a winter vehicle, but it sure is fun in the summer. It has been very reliable and easy to maintain.
Head Turner!
This is a factory hot rod. It leaks a little when it rains, it squeaks some, and it rides rough.....I love it!
A tribute to Hot Rods
The Plymouth Prowler was built as a tribute to the American hot rod. As a production hot rod it does quite well. Itprobably should have had a V8 engine but that is the only thing that would make it better. This car is the most fun I have ever had behind the wheel. Remember this is like a hot rod, it rides rough and its driver comfort is not the best, but what an experience. I love this car!
Plymouth Prowler - Nothing quite like it
This is a wonderful car that I have been driving for nearly 9 years now. Just turned 100,000 miles this week. Mine has been highly modified. It now has a 5.0L V-6 Super Stroker engine with Bellenger handmade headers. The engine has been blue printed and balanced. Too many mods to mention. It is the most fun I have ever had with a car. Every time I drive it is as exciting as the first time. The car was a typical Daimler/Chrysler product with the poor quality control that has become synonymous with the company. It is such a wonderful car that those of us who love it fix what we can and live with the rest. I can't imagine life without my Prowler.
