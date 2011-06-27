  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme
  4. Used 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme S Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Cutlass Supreme
Overview
See Cutlass Supreme Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.6 in.
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room36.2 in.
Measurements
Length193.7 in.
Curb weight3369 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base107.0 in.
Width71.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Medium Mushroom Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
See Cutlass Supreme Inventory

Related Used 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles