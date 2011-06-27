Used 1990 Nissan Van GXE Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|16
|Drivetrain
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|137 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|Horsepower
|106 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Measurements
|Height
|72.4 in.
|Wheel base
|92.5 in.
|Length
|178.0 in.
|Width
|66.5 in.
