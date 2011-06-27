Used 2016 Nissan Altima Consumer Reviews
Great car so far
Love the styling of the altima for 2016. It has great acceleration even with the four cylinder and handles pretty good. Ive been averaging 31mpg with mostly city driving. Road noise is a little much but i think its these cheap tires it comes w from the factory. Engine makes alot of noise but i like to hear my engine most of the time. The A/C in this car will freeze you to a solid block of ice in no time even on low. Only have 1200 miles so far but will update my review as time goes on. Great car for the money, if you want something that's going to drive like a million bucks then spend a million bucks.
No test drive needed
Once again Nissan made a car that was so easy to drive and enjoy........But I warn everyone that if you do not spend another $600 for the LED upgrade on the headlights you will not get the boomerang daytime driving lights on your car. Gas mileage is thru the roof and seating space is ample and comfortable.
The 2016 changes make this car.
I am a dyed in the wool gearhead. I love cars, I have always loved cars. However, as age caught up to me I felt it was time to leave my Detroit muscle and sports cars behind. When I first decided to buy a more (as my wife puts it) “Adult” car I looked at the 2013 Altima. I liked the features but I let the dealership steer me to a Dodge Avenger because that was the only car they had that would be suitable for getting me out of the Audi A6 I was upside down in. They made it clear they could work the deal on the Dodge but not the Nissan. What a fool I was. I should have stuck to my guns and not have gotten the Dodge. When I decided on the Nissan I drove the Kia Optima, Hyundai Sonata, Chevrolet Malibu and the Toyota Camry. While I liked the Optima most of all (2.0 liter turbo) it was more expensive than the others and the dealer wouldn’t deal with us. The Altima and the Sonata hybrid were actually tied as far as driving and initial quality. But the Sonata hybrids in the area were all base vehicles and the limited were hard to find. The Malibu and the Toyota were both in last place as a tie. The Malibu just didn’t have the fit finish and feel of the others. Cheaper plastics and the infotainment system was not to my liking. The Camry fell so low because it lacked styling and didn’t seem as advanced as the others. The Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) on the Altima works really well. I was actually very surprised at what it could do. To test it; I allowed it to slow me all the way to a stop. When it came to a stop the car sat there for about two seconds and a chime warned me the ICC was turning off. The front seats are nearly lazy boy recliner comfortable. Nissan’s Zero Gravity seats are not just a gimmick they really are very comfortable. I find them just as comfortable as the 2005 Audi A6 I had two cars ago. Here is where most people have a problem with the Altima. They are not accustomed to the Constant Variable Transmission (CVT) and the way it feels. For a four cylinder car that gets as high as 42mpg on the freeway (I got that on a 180 mile trip) And 0-60 in 8.2 seconds is not that bad for a midsized 2.5l car! It just doesn’t feel like a normal transmission. Even in Ds (Sport mode) the transmission doesn’t give shift points really. It tries to simulate them, but it does fail. What the CVT doesn’t fail at is giving smooth power at a constant rate and delivers great MPG. I was a little concerned about the reliability issues with the transmission. Until I read the article about Nissan demanding Jatco (the manufacturer of the CVT) make them right. Everything I have read shows the early problems were just that, early problems… I also own a Subaru Outback with a CVT and it feels different. Much more “slushy” feeling.
Altima 2016 3.5
I love this car. Only have one gripe. The headlights suck. One needs to keep the high beams on at night in order to drive safely.now I have 24,000 miles on it. Not one problem. I’ve been using Mobil one synthetic for the last 24,000 miles. Best car I’ve ever owned. Bought it in February 2016
Goodbye Accord, Hello Altima
I had a 2014 Accord, our third one and we love Hondas, but after a long trip from Nashville to Richmond, VA, I couldn't stand it. The drivers' seat was wearing me out! I couldn't sit for more than 90 miles at a time. I told my wife, we have to look for another car. I was going to buy another Honda, but the new ones weren't any better in the seat department. I saw an ad for a Altima(NASA seats) and we went to try one out. We live just five miles from the Nissan plant and never thought about buying one since we see them everywhere. I sat in it and thought...Wow this is nice and went for the test drive. I liked almost everything about it. After the negotiating stage, we bought it. The ride was great and and seats were even better! Yes, we did make another long drive again and with no problems, I loved the ride. We bought the SV model and my only regret is that we should have got the NAV option. Nissan has done a good job on the new '16 model. One that long trip from Nashville to Indy, we got over 40mpg. At one point I saw 41.3. We are getting a good 30mpg in the city. Thanks Nissan for making a better than excepted car. 10,000 UPDATE: We have had the car about 10 months now and still really like it. We average about 30mpg in the city, it rides really good. The only thing I am not (a little) liking is the CVT. It wants to "search" to get up to speed. It is not as instant as other cars I own like my Mazda. I go to church with a Nissan executive and he said the '18 model will have a new engine. I am not a big fan of a CVT but on the highway it gives you great milage. I learned to press the Sport mode on the gear shift to get a little more response when I need it. My stars are still the same, maybe the '18 model engine will be an improvement.
