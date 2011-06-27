2019 Nissan 370Z Consumer Reviews
My 3rd Z...
I’ve owned a 1990-300Z, 2003-350Z, and now a 2019-370Z Nismo - white (I should note all of the older cars are re-done & still on the road with family members). I wanted muscle, performance, looks and the best price. This beat out the Boxster & TT w/in those parameters. It drives great. Nissan still has a problem w/ wheel alignment. Since the 350Z model the dealerships still can’t manage alignment. Poor wheel alignment will destroy the front tires in record time - this I know for sure. An obvious left drift was noted immediately after purchase was pronounced “spec” by the “technician” - I don’t think so. The interior feels a bit cheap but is solid. I agree with others that the computer screen is awful, but functional. The car is a blast to drive though. It feels strong and moves gracefully. If you want great gas mileage, this is not for you - 17 mpg at best (city). Still, I love it. As a long time Z-car owner, if you want this car, find a qualified, private, computer-savvy mechanic and never, ever let the dealer align your wheels. I don’t think Nissan dealerships can’t routinely handle the maintenance of this car. Mine will never go back to the dealership except for warranty issues.
A Sports Car That is Exactly What It Should Be
I got an all-black 2019 370Z sports coupe with the 6-speed manual transmission and have been loving it every day since I got it. I got this as a driver's car and it fulfills that role extremely well, better than the Porsche that I owned in the 90s. With the new Bridgestone Potenza S007 tires, road noise is not a problem. The car doesn't have alot of room for transporting cargo but that's not a big deal for me. Rear visibility at the 4 o'clock and 8 o'clock are restricted, so you have to be careful when backing up sometimes. The power is impressive and the handling is phenomenal, probably due to the fantastic tires. The tires do wear pretty badly, especially the front. When I park the car on the streets it very often turns heads as people walk by. Overall, I think it is a great value as an affordable ports car that makes mundane driving fun.
Snappy sportster
Love the power and handling and the exhaust note growl. Seats are a bit snug as is the entire interior, but it’s cozy and holds you in tightly. It’s a real “looker” and timeless in its exterior style. Purchased barely used at a great discount...makes me love it even more.
Great Sports car
First of all I love the color and the way it looks. The Nismo Feels the way a sport car should feel like. Starting with Recaro seats and the way they hold you. Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD),roof-mounted curtain side-impact supplemental air bags,14" 4-piston front brakes, 13.8" 2-piston rear brakes,H-PIPE FREE-FLOW DUAL EXHAUST "Beautiful Sound",VIBRATION DAMPERS AND CHASSIS REINFORCEMENT,19" x 9.5" front and 19" x 10.5" rear RAYS,Independent Suspension, stiffer springs,3.7-liter DOHC V6 engine with Variable Valve Event and Lift Control (VVEL), SynchroRev Match " I usually keep it off", a tight, rigid body structure with a strut tower bar brace and a pair of performance dampers,Advanced Active Noise Cancellation,Active Sound Enhancement (ASE),driver-centric 2-seat cabin, the body is wider than regular Z. I drove BmW M series, Corvette 7 series, 370z sport touring, nissan Gtr. Bmw and gtr felt like a regular sedan with a powerful engine. corvette was nice but it was driving me rather then me driving it and infotainment was too similar to my suv which is more comfortable. Test drive the Nismo "if you can" you will be pleasantly surprised. Money Well Spend.
Out Dated? No Great!
I have a 2009 Sport Touring. If outdated means that it needs Fake Exhaust piped through the Audio and a Digital dash then don't read on. Someone here said "Great but Outdated." Do you want a real sports car with clean lines or would you rather have a Civic SI with chopped up look with Plastic bolt on spoilers that do nothing but add weight trying to make econo box look hotrod? Kinda like the Big three trying to make an SUV into a sports car LOL! Outdated is 332hp in a lighter platform that handles? Add Exhaust and Intake and you have 350hp NISMO power. A review here said 5.3 0-60. Just find or buy the upgrade Sport Touring with the Better brakes and an LSD Differential. Then you get the real 370Z .. Mid 4's 0-60 and a Low 13 1/4 mile. Exhaust and Intake can push it into the High 12's. ( over 1 sec. Faster than a Civic R) Handles as good as my old C5 Corvette or better. Reviews say it is hard to drive smoothly with the 6 spd Man.? Well the ABS intrudes a lot on take offs with it power it spins the tires easy. Hit the button to off and that power bog goes away allowing a smooth launch. Noisy?.. Tires! Crap OEM's. I bought mine with the Junk old Michelin Z rated All Seasons.. Noise! Now using the Continental DWS. Also it very easy to take all the trim out of the Rear Hatch where all the noise comes from and add Hush Mat or like I did Peel and Seal from Lowes. Worked on a C5 Vette and the same with the 370. Hwy at 70mph - 28-29mpg. In town 19mpg. Can't complain about that! Reliable.. 74K and no problems. LOVE IT!
