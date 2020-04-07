Used Mitsubishi for Sale Near Me
- 13,599 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,655
Star Auto Mall 512 - Bethlehem / Pennsylvania
Our vehicles include Star Auto Mall 512 certified 100,000 mile warranty, 6 years or newer, under 80,000 miles on qualifying vehicles only! See dealer for details 484-898-8100 ! Star Auto Mall 512 has over 1,500 affordable vehicles in stock. We offer a 3 Day Exchange on qualifying vehicles! Why shop anywhere else? Our dealership specializes in providing you with the best used cars, trucks, and SUVs in the Lehigh Valley. Part of our promise to you is that we will always strive to provide you with unbeatable service. Our goal is to go above and beyond your expectations. So come on down to our dealership in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. We are open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 8 pm. Contact us with any used car questions you may have, our number is 484-898-8100. Make Star Auto Mall 512 your first choice for affordable used vehicles.Clean CARFAX.35/41 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
We visit a few different dealerships but these guys have the best prices and the staff is very friendly and helpful. Visit Joe, he can get it done!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (35 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ML32F3FJ3KHF18428
Stock: U4639
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 30,418 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,900
Rockwall Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM - Rockwall / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. This 4WD-equipped vehicle handles any condition on- or off-road with the sure footedness of a mountain goat. With unequaled traction and stability, you'll drive with confidence in any weather with this Bronze Metallic 2018 4WD Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE. This low mileage Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
Dealer Review:
Rogelio and Chris got me into my dream car and at a good price. They made the experience painless and easy. All my questions were answered, and I left the dealership happy. It was my third purchase from Rockwall Dodge and went be the last.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (25 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AT5AA0JZ064823
Stock: JZ064823
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 13 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$23,154
Big Two Toyota of Chandler - Chandler / Arizona
People everywhere will love the way this 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 GT drives with features like a push button start, blind spot sensors, braking assist, a power outlet, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, and side air bag system. We've got it for $23,154. With a 4-star crash test rating, this is one of the safest vehicles you can buy. Interested? Don't let it slip away! Call today for a test drive. Contact Information: Big Two Toyota, 1250 S. Gilbert Road, Chandler, AZ, 85286, Phone: 4808986000, E-mail: sales@bigtwo.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 GT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AP4AW3KU021263
Stock: P10639
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,689 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$15,488$1,117 Below Market
Silveira Buick GMC - Healdsburg / California
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES Gray We are a family owned store and have been servicing Northern California since 1954. Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth. 4WD CVT 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 152hp Odometer is 965 miles below market average! 25/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (25 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AT3AA0KZ031777
Stock: U3676
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 26,972 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,998
CarMax San Antonio - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - San Antonio / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AD3A33KZ028502
Stock: 19235028
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,122 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$15,250$2,011 Below Market
Auto Gallery Mitsubishi - Murrieta - Murrieta / California
Scores 29 Highway MPG and 23 City MPG! This Mitsubishi Outlander Sport boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 18" Two-Tone Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function.* This Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Features the Following Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: Sportronic, Tires: P225/55R18 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Auto Gallery Mitsubishi - Murrieta, 26825 Auto Mall Parkway, Murrieta, CA 92562 to claim your Mitsubishi Outlander Sport!
Dealer Review:
inquired about the car I was interested in and mikaela called me right away. She answered all of my questions and gave me the best price she could from the get go. Really appreciated it and really like the car I got from them
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 SE with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AR3AU0KU027699
Stock: 110797
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 62,634 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$12,350$1,392 Below Market
INFINITI of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE Rally Red Metallic SE4D Sport Utility, 2.0L I4 MIVEC DOHC I4, CVT with Sportronic, 4WD, Rally Red Metallic, Black w/Sport Fabric Seat Trim.Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 28395 miles below market average! 24/29 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
I submitted an Internet lead and spoke with Tom about an INFINITI. He was straight up and direct about everything with me. I came in and was driving away in less than 15 minutes. Easy professional experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A4AR4AU3EE025593
Stock: P2393A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 44,760 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,921
Ole Ben Franklin Motors Oak Ridge - Oak Ridge / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AD3A39JZ056058
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,790 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,595$290 Below Market
Mike Ward INFINITI - Highlands Ranch / Colorado
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander 4D Sport UtilitySELabrador Black 2.4L I4 SOHC4WD CVTBack-up Camera, 4WD, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Brake assist, CD player, Driver door bin, Electronic Stability Control, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.CARFAX One-Owner.Please contact our dealership for more information.
Dealer Review:
I just want to give a shout out to Jeffrey Myers and Kyle Hartman for an amazing stress free experience purchasing a car for my daughter. This was the first time for my daughter and I to purchasing a car on our own. They were extremely knowledgeable and helpful. Jeffrey is an amazing salesman I highly recommend asking form him. They had a really nice cappuccino machine a massage chair you can use while you sit and wait for the financing to be done. The dealer ship was really nice, clean and had a great atmosphere. We drove up from Colorado Springs to purchase a Infiniti G37x. With the service we received it was well worth the drive. Thank you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AZ3A30FZ011258
Stock: P8162A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 30,071 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$15,980
Star Chevrolet - Wiggins / Mississippi
ONE OF THE LOWEST PRICED PLUS THE FREE 20 YEAR/250,000 MILE WARRANTY!!, BLUETOOTH MP3, BACKUP CAMERA, ONE OWNER, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, POWER PACKAGE, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, BLUETOOTH, MP3. 16" x 6.5J Alloy Wheels, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6.386 Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric Seat Trim, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM 7.0" Touch Panel Display Audio, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (26 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AS3AA4KZ021790
Stock: C5658
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 31,139 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$13,975$1,837 Below Market
Auto Gallery Mitsubishi - Murrieta - Murrieta / California
Boasts 29 Highway MPG and 23 City MPG! This Mitsubishi Outlander Sport delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 18" x 7" 2-Tone Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function.* This Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Features the Following Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: Sportronic, Tires: P225/55R18 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Auto Gallery Mitsubishi - Murrieta located at 26825 Auto Mall Parkway, Murrieta, CA 92562 can get you a tried-and-true Outlander Sport today!
Dealer Review:
inquired about the car I was interested in and mikaela called me right away. She answered all of my questions and gave me the best price she could from the get go. Really appreciated it and really like the car I got from them
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AP3AW0JU013758
Stock: 110834
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 25,798 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,500$1,082 Below Market
Tate Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Frederick - Frederick / Maryland
NOBODY has WHAT TATE has! This 2017 Grey Mitsubishi Mirage ES FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: STICK SHIFT TRANSMISSION! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Maryland Inspected, Low Prices, Friendly Staff, Convenient Location, STICK SHIFT TRANSMISSION!. Odometer is 23661 miles below market average! Reviews: * Impressive fuel economy with CVT one of the least expensive cars available generous warranty. Source: Edmunds Buying made easy. Come in Early for our fast and efficient process, (before noon!) Come in for a look and drive. Appointments encouraged but not required. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage ES with USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ML32A3HJ9HH018291
Stock: 20800A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 51,125 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$8,983
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Pearl White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. NOW and only at AutoNation USA Katy! We have a huge selection of CERTIFIED vehicles without inflated dealer prices! Why pay for big Mercedes, Ford, Dodge, Chevy ,Toyota and all others high prices when you can get an AutoNation USA KATY CERTIFIED vehicle backed by the LARGEST vehicle retailer in the WORLD!! CALL NOW: 832-739-6800 CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. The best part about this well-maintained vehicle is that it is a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. The easiest choice in purchasing your next vehicle is choosing one with a detailed history like this gently driven pre-owned vehicle. The interior of this Mitsubishi Mirage ES has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. This impeccably built Mitsubishi Mirage ES comes with a plethora of added features that have made this vehicle a unique find. These options will simply amplify the experience of owning and driving this wonderfully crafted Mitsubishi. This car enjoys a laser-perfect paint finish. This rare vehicle is a prime example of automotive engineering perfected. AUTONATION USA KATY - WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS! TOP DOLLAR! 15625 KATY FREEWAY HOUSTON, TEXAS 77094 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
One of the least stressful and seamless experiences I’ve had when purchasing a car. My awesome sales woman Karla was very patient, transparent, and professional with her service. It honestly felt like a friendly neighbor was helping me get a car, not an employee of a dealership. Thank you again to the great team at Autonation of Katy!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (37 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ML32A3HJ0JH010358
Stock: JH010358
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 32,674 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$17,640
Auto Aves - Lakewood / Colorado
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES Passed Dealer Inspection, BLUETOOTH, Gray, 16" x 6.5J Alloy Wheels, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Bumpers: body-color, Dual front impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Illuminated entry, Power windows, Speed control.4WD CVT 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 152hpThis vehicle has been through a rigorous 240-point safety and mechanical inspection.Locally owned and serving the Denver community for over 30 years, AUTO AVES is the premiere Credit Union buying service on the Front Range. All of our financing is through LOCAL CREDIT UNIONS. Support our local community, and purchase with confidence at AUTO AVES.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (25 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AT3AA1KZ029939
Stock: E2000807
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-31-2020
- 43,453 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,480$947 Below Market
Jerry's Mitsubishi - Baltimore / Maryland
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES FWD 5-Speed Manual 2.0L I4 SMPI DOHC 16V LEV3-LEV160 148hpRecent Arrival! 23/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AP3AU0HZ021676
Stock: 20477A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-15-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$17,990
Burlington Mitsubishi - South Burlington / Vermont
Here is the opportunity you've been waiting for! This Mitsubishi won't be on the lot long! Packed with features and truly a pleasure to drive! Top features include front dual zone air conditioning, telescoping steering wheel, heated door mirrors, and cruise control. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 150 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our sales staff will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AZ3A34JZ039055
Stock: M20066A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-23-2020
- 53,244 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
Mirage is compact 4 door car with clean interior & exterior. run & drive strong. Clear title car came run and drive we only changed front bumper and hood when purchased from an insurance auction. please come by for test drive. Thanks - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage DE with USB Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (37 City/44 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ML32A3HJ0FH038460
Stock: 038460
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2019
- 31,077 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,995
Graham Automotive - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (23 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A4AR4AW7FE031478
Certified Pre-Owned: No
