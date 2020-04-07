Used Mitsubishi for Sale Near Me

4,926 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,926 listings
  • 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES in Silver
    used

    2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES

    13,599 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,655

    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE in Dark Brown
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE

    30,418 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,900

    Details
  • 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 GT in White
    used

    2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 GT

    13 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $23,154

    Details
  • 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES in Black
    used

    2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES

    26,689 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $15,488

    $1,117 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL in Silver
    used

    2019 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL

    26,972 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $18,998

    Details
  • 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 SE in Light Blue
    used

    2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 SE

    33,122 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $15,250

    $2,011 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE

    62,634 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $12,350

    $1,392 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SE in Black
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SE

    44,760 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $18,921

    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander SE in Black
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Outlander SE

    73,790 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,595

    $290 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES in Gray
    used

    2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES

    30,071 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $15,980

    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 SE in Red
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 SE

    31,139 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $13,975

    $1,837 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in Gray
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    25,798 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,500

    $1,082 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in White
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    51,125 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $8,983

    Details
  • 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES in Gray
    used

    2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES

    32,674 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $17,640

    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES in Gray
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES

    43,453 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,480

    $947 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL in Gray
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $17,990

    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage DE in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Mirage DE

    53,244 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 GT in Silver
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 GT

    31,077 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,926 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Mitsubishi For Sale
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mitsubishi
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mitsubishi info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings