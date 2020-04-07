Used Mitsubishi for Sale Near Me

AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas

Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Pearl White CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. The best part about this well-maintained vehicle is that it is a CARFAX one-owner vehicle.

Dealer Review:

One of the least stressful and seamless experiences I’ve had when purchasing a car. My awesome sales woman Karla was very patient, transparent, and professional with her service. It honestly felt like a friendly neighbor was helping me get a car, not an employee of a dealership. Thank you again to the great team at Autonation of Katy!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

39 Combined MPG ( 37 City/ 43 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ML32A3HJ0JH010358

Stock: JH010358

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020