  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Montego
  4. Used 2006 Mercury Montego
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2006 Mercury Montego Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 Montego
5(70%)4(21%)3(9%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
56 reviews
Write a review
See all Montegos for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,121 - $3,984
Used Montego for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

I like my 2006 Mercury Montego Premier

oleander1, 11/15/2011
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

I recently bought a 2006 Mercury Montego. I am a senior lady and was on my own as far as finding a car and doing my own research. I used this website often. I drove 8 cars. The Mercury was the first car I drove and after considering all the others, it is the car I bought. I am no expert, but I do know quality and recognize performance in cars. This car is a lovely car. Good looking, big comfy interior, a heavy weight which drives and feels good. Corners great. You could live in the trunk. On the downside, undersized engine and some peculiar gadget arrangements inside. But overall, a wonderful buy. If you find one with low miles, buy it.

Report Abuse

A fine automobile

MANNY, 07/30/2006
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

Having owned 7 Mercurys in the past 18 years I am impressed by the constant quality and reliability of the marque. The 2006 Montego, although not an impressive looking style, is right up there with most vehicles in its class. The comfort is absolutely superb for both driver and passengers. The roominess is superior to most cars, even those costing thousands more. Tall seating is almost as good as most SUVs.

Report Abuse

Great car

Daryl Wright, 07/20/2016
Premier 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl CVT)
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I still have this car and it only has about 88,000 miles on it now. I plan on keeping it for quite some time to come.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Maintenance free

GREAT CAR, 10/26/2010
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I have had my montego for 5 years and have 145,000 miles on it. I have had no trouble with this car. I hoping to keep it this car for 4 more years and give it to my daughter.

Report Abuse

Luxury not Zip

DC, 09/03/2006
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

First off I work where they build the Merc. That said, this is not an ad to sell more but my real opinion of this car. It is what it is, a well built economical. (read really good milage for a big car)It isn't a hot rod but you're there at the next stop light with the rest. I see over 17 mpg in town driving and 28 and change on the road with three and a half folks inside and stuff in the trunk. I never have to ask; Hey you got enough room back there?, there's plenty, even the Shack might not complain. If you like more power it's coming soon in '08 from what I read. I drove out through the mountains of CO. and did it without strain. Try one. Ok I do work there:)

Report Abuse
12345...12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Montegos for sale

Related Used 2006 Mercury Montego info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles