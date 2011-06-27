  1. Home
Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren 722 Edition Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$480,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$480,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$480,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)289.3/420.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.3 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$480,000
Torque605 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower641 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$480,000
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$480,000
Bose premium brand speakersyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
7 total speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$480,000
remote trunk releaseyes
suede and alloy trim on shift knobyes
carbon, alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
suede and leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
carbon, alloy and leather trim on dashyes
carbon, suede and leather trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$480,000
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$480,000
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$480,000
Front head room36.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front leg room39.6 in.
leather/suedeyes
Front shoulder room54.0 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$480,000
Front track64.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity9.6 cu.ft.
Length183.3 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.6 cu.ft.
Height49.3 in.
EPA interior volume48.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width75.1 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$480,000
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal Antimony Gray
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather/suede
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$480,000
295/30R Z tiresyes
19 x 11.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$480,000
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
