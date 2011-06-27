2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Consumer Reviews

AMG Package Grey Ginkgo , 12/30/2018 GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 36 of 37 people found this review helpful 2019 GLC 300 w AMG Design Package. Picked up late August, one of first 2019’s delivered. Reviewing after 4 months. Mercedes has done a great job maximizing performance of this 4 cylinder SUV. I was concerned it might be underpowered but didn’t want a larger (GLE) SUV and, while there is a lot to love about the AMG version of the GLC, engine noise was just too ostentatious for me at this point. (Fun though.) Choice of drive modes adjusting engine, transmission, suspension, and steering, maximizes performance of the 4 cylinder engine in sport and sport+ modes. Purchased AMG design package for looks; sport brakes come w; excellent. Mileage slighly better in comfort than last SUV; use that for commuting, very comfortable. Haven’t used ECO much yet. Easy to change drive modes to sport or sport+ to merge w freeway traffic. If fuel economy not a concern, would use sport+ always. Great road feel, responsiveness. Burmester surround sound definitely worth it. Distronic isn’t Tesla level but well worth getting. Traffic aware cruise control (Tesla’s name but more descriptive) makes cruise control worth using. Black interior very well done but won’t do again; too hard to find things in low light. Forced choice w AMG design package. Love blind spot alert; cooled as well as heated seats; push button one swipe on wipers. Too busy at work to learn commands and features in depth when picked up; finally have a little more time, happy with interfaces. One design issue: cover for under cargo storage should open in segments to allow partial opening without lifting all cargo. Really wanted cargo bars but discontinued. Overall, extremely pleased with car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Beautiful and refined SUV James , 05/14/2019 GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 24 of 25 people found this review helpful There is little to not like this SUV. Exterior design is much more beautiful than that of most other SUVs. There are no sharp edges and yet it has a bold look to it. Interior is definitely look and feel like Mercedes, luxurious. The center console has a clean, minimalist look. It is not overloaded with buttons. It is worthwhile to upgrade the command console with an 8" screen. Since it is not overloaded with buttons, most of the functions for navigation, radio, media and phone can only be access either by the glide pad, knob, or from steering column. With that said, I did not find it anymore difficult to use than it is with any car that has all of these features. After a couple of times of using it, it appears to be fairly intuitive. I thought I'd miss having the gear box either on the center console or near center armrest, but I don't. I actually like it in the steering column because it again takes the clutter away from car, leaving that clean, uncluttered look. Parking assist feature is pretty cool in helping us parallel park especially when the space is a bit tight. When driving, the seats are extremely comfortable and it is quiet. Much quieter than Lexus or comparable Audi. It comes with Mercedes Me app that is really cool. At a glance, you can check various status of your Benz such as fuel level and distance travel left till fuel run low, engine status, door is lock or unlock. It will alert you if your door is left unlock for more than a few minutes and ask if you want to lock it. You can also remotely send destination address from the app to your SUV navigation so it will begin within a minute after you get in and start your car. This app is so awesome that I now can't imagined not having it. So far I've driven my GLC300 4matic in dry weather, light rain and heavy rain. I can honestly say that the full time all wheel drive is a main reason why the car felt solid on the road especially when it is pouring rain outside. Other people who has full time all wheel drive Mercedes said the same thing about their car when driving in the snow as well. I've not had the chance to drive it in the snow yet, but I will once winter comes back next season. There is also a host of safety features built in. I opted to not purchase SUV with driver assist package because my wife wanted the light up star on the front grill. With that said, the built in safety that does come with the car works flawlessly. Unlike other cars that I've been in that has blind spot assist, Mercedes blind spot assist does not emit false signal. Meaning that if you drive next to a wall barrier, it does not give off false alert. Another cool thing is that if it detects car in front slowing down on the highway and that your car is also not slowing down, It will alert you with a loud noise. GLC300 also has a 360 degree camera view. I love this feature because I can see if there is something or someone small close to the vicinity of the car to prevent me from hitting them by accident. I am truly impressed with my GLC 300 and overall, it is a great small SUV. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Learn to sing Allen Cohen , 06/30/2019 GLC 300 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 23 of 24 people found this review helpful Everything about this car is good or great EXCEPT the multimedia. There are no buttons for the radio and tuning in your favorite AM/FM/Sirius is an arduous task. You need to take you eyes off the road for anything. What good is it to have 40 channels in the memory if you can’t tell where you are in the list??? You need to look down at the screen to find anything. Laughingly, when you start the car, a message from Mercedes appears telling you not to be distracted from driving. The voice control on my multimedia tuning doesn’t work. Half the “consultants” say that it is broken and to consult service, the other half say that the voice control is only on the upgrade radio. I guess $47,000 list is not enough to use the radio!!! How about some buttons then for the entertainment system?????? Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

MB Customer Service after the Sale is Terrible! Minpinlover , 03/07/2020 AMG GLC 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Make sure you are well aware of the tires that come on your new Mercedes! I bought the GLC43 AMG new 5 months ago. This was during the hot weather in my area so the summer tires that come on the car didn't show their ugly side until it started getting cooler outside. Now that it's winter here in South Carolina, when the I turn the wheel sharply, such as when parking or backing out of a parking space, a terrible loud clunk is heard. Also, if there is any difference in the pavement height, such as backing out of my driveway onto the street, the front tires seem to hop along. I took the car into the dealership and requested that the service manager take a look at it to determine the noise. It's so loud, anyone else in the parking lot will hear it also! The service manager said it was a "design flaw" and that all the AMGs do this and even said the AMG63s are even worse. He said that it should be corrected when I replace the tires...what no one told me when I bought the car was any tire that isn't a Continental, Pirelli, or some Dunlop SUMMER tires won't fit. Only between 9000 and 12000 miles is expected from this high performance tire so that means that I'll be spending around $1500 at least twice a year for tires! I contacted MB USA and was told to have the dealership send in an invoice for replacement tires and they'd see what they could do to get them changed out. It came with the Continental tires and after 6500 miles, their showing wear and since they're summer tires, they have no traction in wet weather. Typically, I can't drive over 50mph on the freeway in the rain due to fear of hitting SMALL patches of water and having the car swerve violently to the side from hydroplaning. When I talked to the service advisor at the dealership about the loud clunking noise, he said, "Yeah, we know about that. Most people just get used to it." Wait a minute...I spent over $70,000 to deal with an issue that is a possible design flaw/safety issue, and that's the best answer you can come up with?! MB USA Corporate told me as far as the noise is concerned, they're not aware of anything that is their fault (look at forums and you'll see this is a common complaint of thousands of people around the world with the AMGs) and I was told that, "I should have been made aware of the short life of the summer tires by the salesman." The lady who I talked with told me I saw the car before I bought it so I should have known about the continuous replacement of tires. I asked about the possibility of having the 21" wheels replaced with the standard 20" wheels and was told that it would cost around $8000 to do this and they wouldn't do that since it isn't a manufacturer's defect. I really think putting 21" wheels for aesthetic reasons on a car that is designed to have 20" wheels is a design flaw! Doing research on tire replacement before purchasing a car and the yearly cost involved isn't something that I expect to do. This is the third new Mercedes that I've purchased and I trusted the brand before now. I will definitely consider another brand before the next new car comes home with me and I suggest if you're considering the AMG, stay away! I test drove the GLC 300 before this one and should have stuck with a tried and true model. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse