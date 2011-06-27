Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Consumer Reviews

You must find a grandmothers car and pamper it! ... , 08/15/2015 CLK320 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 5A) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful Make sure that all of the switches are working weather it's the seats to the climate control to the lights. Do your self a favor and test all switches in the car no mater how minor it may seem because they will be expensive to replace. Other than that bust out a another hundred on parts for every fix it's worth the ride. 25 year back yard mechanic. I love mine......2001 clk 320 Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Dream Car or Not? Sharon , 08/11/2006 11 of 11 people found this review helpful My CLK320 drives like the dream I always thought Mercedes to be! This is my first Mercedes owenership experience. My main frustration has been the constant back and forth to the dealer for repairs! I have had to replace the catalytic converter 3 times in just over 2 years of ownership. Various sensors have also failed and needed replacement. I've wondered about the wisdom of purchasing another Benz. Still, when the car is not in the shop it's nice to tool around in! Report Abuse

Top Down, Fast Fun Bnatt4321 , 07/31/2006 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This car is great. I decided it was time to have a convertible again and this CLK430 has not disppointed. The performance is incredible (although it does drink the gasoline) and it has been very reliable. The ride is very tight and taking corners at speed is like riding on rails. Two downers about this car: 1st: unless you must have NAV, don't bother as the screen is very small and it's not very user friendly. 2nd: beware of parking lot curbs as they like to eat up your front spoiler. With that said I bought the car with 40K miles on it and now have 55K. It has been a true pleasure to own and great fun. I am very pleased with this Mercedes. Report Abuse

Awesome car Heyward , 07/20/2017 CLK430 2dr Coupe (4.3L 8cyl 5A) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful At 278,00 miles this car still drives great and shifts smooth on the original engine and transmission. The weak point in the car is the interior and/or electrical components. My seat adjustment now has a mind of its own where up is down and back is forward. Digital pixels are hard to read but at 16 years old, I feel these cars are bulletproof if you can find one that has been cared for. I love the lines on this car and plan to keep it forever. A Classic!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse