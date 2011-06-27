Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Consumer Reviews
You must find a grandmothers car and pamper it!
Make sure that all of the switches are working weather it's the seats to the climate control to the lights. Do your self a favor and test all switches in the car no mater how minor it may seem because they will be expensive to replace. Other than that bust out a another hundred on parts for every fix it's worth the ride. 25 year back yard mechanic. I love mine......2001 clk 320
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Dream Car or Not?
My CLK320 drives like the dream I always thought Mercedes to be! This is my first Mercedes owenership experience. My main frustration has been the constant back and forth to the dealer for repairs! I have had to replace the catalytic converter 3 times in just over 2 years of ownership. Various sensors have also failed and needed replacement. I've wondered about the wisdom of purchasing another Benz. Still, when the car is not in the shop it's nice to tool around in!
Top Down, Fast Fun
This car is great. I decided it was time to have a convertible again and this CLK430 has not disppointed. The performance is incredible (although it does drink the gasoline) and it has been very reliable. The ride is very tight and taking corners at speed is like riding on rails. Two downers about this car: 1st: unless you must have NAV, don't bother as the screen is very small and it's not very user friendly. 2nd: beware of parking lot curbs as they like to eat up your front spoiler. With that said I bought the car with 40K miles on it and now have 55K. It has been a true pleasure to own and great fun. I am very pleased with this Mercedes.
Awesome car
At 278,00 miles this car still drives great and shifts smooth on the original engine and transmission. The weak point in the car is the interior and/or electrical components. My seat adjustment now has a mind of its own where up is down and back is forward. Digital pixels are hard to read but at 16 years old, I feel these cars are bulletproof if you can find one that has been cared for. I love the lines on this car and plan to keep it forever. A Classic!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love my CLK 430
I have loved my CLK 430 coupe since day #1. It always puts a smile on my face and is great to drive, especially on the open road. The updated styling for 2001 still looks great and I think, better than the current, slimmer model. Despite some small nuisance repairs, I'd recommend it to anyone who wants a solid, sporty car to drive in the city or on the highway.
Sponsored cars related to the CLK-Class
Related Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2017
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2016
- Used Ford F-150 2007
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2011
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2015
- Used Audi A6 2018
- Used Cadillac XT5 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2009
- Used Lexus LX 570 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons