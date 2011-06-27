2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Consumer Reviews
I love my A220 4WD
I can’t say enough wonderful things about my new A220 4WD It is everything my last car, the CLA wasn’t. The drive, the look, the smart technology, visibility ...everything I can find no negatives And, while many of the reviews find a negative because the car isn’t a hatch back, it does have fold down seats so that isn’t really a negative It is my favorite car every That’s saying alot because I’m 67 years old so have owned allot of cars... many Mercedes, BMWs, Audi’s, as well as mustangs etc. The mistake reviewers are making is saying this is an entry level car for millennials and advertisers are pitching it that way It’s an incredible car for every group.
Well worth the wait!
We were looking to replace a 228i and these were just announced in early 2019. Although it had been years since we had owned a Mercedes-Benz, the brand has really been on a roll. From a safety standpoint, they are head and shoulders beyond the “other” German brands. I won’t go into detail here, but if safety is a consideration for you, research this brand. We ended up ordering a very loaded up A220 4matic, and it is really a nice driving car. Because it was an early order, and we added every option, it took 5 months to get it, and now that it is here we have no second thoughts about that wait! Forget any idea that this is a low end, entry level car just to get into the brand. We cross shopped it with a C sedan, and this A was preferable. It isn’t super fast, but there is plenty of punch for most driving situations. The car is quiet, the seats are very comfortable, and the noise level is sooo low. I actually had it out on the turnpike today and even at super legal speeds there is very little(!) wind noise. The car is sure footed as it gets. This is a lot of car for the price.
Baby Benz!
I leased a 2019 Mercedes Benz A Class in May 2019. Driving around town is enjoyable and, yes, even relaxing! Comfortable, soothing, luxurious and enough space inside so that no one feels cramped. Highway driving is a breeze. This little car wants to fly! Finally is has fantastic and fun features like ambient lighting and Hey Mercedes! I love it.
Amazing car
This car is suitable for a women daily use. Beautiful, safe, and technological.
Great car
Perfect entry level Mercedes...
