Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 600-Class for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz 600-Class searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz 600-Class
Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz 600-Class
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating53 Reviews
Report abuse
Josh B.,12/21/2006
Was purchased new by my grandfather and after 14 years of begging, pleading, bribery, and now given the fact he unable to drive anymore it was finally passed down to me and I couldn't be happier! The most luxurious car next to the Bentley (MSRP at purchase was $141,593) and worth every penny. Still drives like it's new. Reeks of style, class, sophistication and safety. Now if I could figure out a way to be buried in it!