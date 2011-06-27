  1. Home
1992 Mercedes-Benz 600-Class Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1992 Mercedes-Benz 600-Class. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Mercedes-Benz 600-Class.

5.0
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Finally Have My Dream Car
Josh B.,12/21/2006
Was purchased new by my grandfather and after 14 years of begging, pleading, bribery, and now given the fact he unable to drive anymore it was finally passed down to me and I couldn't be happier! The most luxurious car next to the Bentley (MSRP at purchase was $141,593) and worth every penny. Still drives like it's new. Reeks of style, class, sophistication and safety. Now if I could figure out a way to be buried in it!
It took 1st place
Dragonfly,08/06/2009
I purchased our black 600 SEL MB over 4 years ago. I was the second owner. There were some issues with the car the first year we owned it but now everything works so well. We drive it to the country club or use it when we have guests. The back seating is larger than the back seating in our Denali(Suburban) and considerably more comfortable. A few weeks ago we put it up for show at the Mercedes-Benz Club of America Concours d'Elegance and took a FIRST place in our division. There was a lot of interest in the car because it had 145,000 miles and was 17 years old and still looked good and ran well. Everything still working!!! These cars are selling very cheap and will soon be gone.
My first benz
Sam Coley,07/10/2009
When I first got this car it only had about 7000 miles on it. The day I test drove it I fell in love with it. Then when I got back to the dealership I had to think about what would be my wife reaction when I bring it home? so there be it I bought it for $73,087. By the next year I had only put 4000 miles on it then the next year it was totaled by a drunk man when I was on interstate 95 on 8/6/96
Features & Specs

MPG
10 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
402 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Mercedes-Benz 600-Class

Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 600-Class Overview

The Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 600-Class is offered in the following submodels: 600-Class Sedan. Available styles include 600SEL 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 600-Class?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 600-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Mercedes-Benz 600-Class for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 600-Class.

Can't find a used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 600-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz 600-Class for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $22,685.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $16,276.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz 600-Class for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $8,626.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $17,766.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Mercedes-Benz 600-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

