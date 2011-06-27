1992 Mercedes-Benz 600-Class Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$749 - $1,608
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Mercedes-Benz 600-Class.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Josh B.,12/21/2006
Was purchased new by my grandfather and after 14 years of begging, pleading, bribery, and now given the fact he unable to drive anymore it was finally passed down to me and I couldn't be happier! The most luxurious car next to the Bentley (MSRP at purchase was $141,593) and worth every penny. Still drives like it's new. Reeks of style, class, sophistication and safety. Now if I could figure out a way to be buried in it!
Dragonfly,08/06/2009
I purchased our black 600 SEL MB over 4 years ago. I was the second owner. There were some issues with the car the first year we owned it but now everything works so well. We drive it to the country club or use it when we have guests. The back seating is larger than the back seating in our Denali(Suburban) and considerably more comfortable. A few weeks ago we put it up for show at the Mercedes-Benz Club of America Concours d'Elegance and took a FIRST place in our division. There was a lot of interest in the car because it had 145,000 miles and was 17 years old and still looked good and ran well. Everything still working!!! These cars are selling very cheap and will soon be gone.
Sam Coley,07/10/2009
When I first got this car it only had about 7000 miles on it. The day I test drove it I fell in love with it. Then when I got back to the dealership I had to think about what would be my wife reaction when I bring it home? so there be it I bought it for $73,087. By the next year I had only put 4000 miles on it then the next year it was totaled by a drunk man when I was on interstate 95 on 8/6/96
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 600-Class features & specs
MPG
10 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
402 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Related Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 600-Class info
