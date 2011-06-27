2020 McLaren 600LT Spider Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$256,500
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|2
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$256,500
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$256,500
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|285.0/418.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$256,500
|Torque
|457 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|592 hp @ 7500 rpm
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$256,500
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$256,500
|Luxury Pack
|yes
|Gloss Visual Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade 1
|yes
|Gloss Visual Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade 2
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Interior Upgrade
|yes
|MSO Defined Gloss Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade 3
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$256,500
|USB connection
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$256,500
|simulated suede steering wheel
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$256,500
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$256,500
|Power Adjustable Steering Column w/Comfort Entry/Exit
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Interior Components
|yes
|Alcantara Headlining
|yes
|Carbon Black Leather Steering Wheel
|yes
|MSO Defined Satin Finish Visual Carbon Fiber Extended Sill Finishers w/LT Branding
|yes
|Satin Finish Visual Carbon Fiber Sill Finishers w/McLaren Branding
|yes
|Power Adjustable Heated Memory Sports Seats
|yes
|Leather & Alcantara LT Interior
|yes
|Lightweight Carbon Fiber Plenum Cover
|yes
|By McLaren Alcantara LT Interior
|yes
|Ashtray
|yes
|McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) W/Lap Time Function & Three Cameras
|yes
|Super-Lightweight Carbon Fiber Racing Seats
|yes
|By McLaren Leather LT Interior
|yes
|McLaren 4-Speaker Audio & Navigation System
|yes
|Covered Storage Bins
|yes
|Carbon Black Alcantara Steering Wheel w/McLaren Orange Alcantara 12 O'Clock Mark
|yes
|Bowers & Wilkins 12-Speaker Audio System
|yes
|Air-Conditioning
|yes
|MSO Defined Color Seatbelts
|yes
|Carbon Black Alcantara Steering Wheel
|yes
|Leather Sill Finishers w/McLaren Branding
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$256,500
|leather/alcantara
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$256,500
|Satin Raw Metal Wheel Finish
|yes
|5-Spoke Ultra-Lightweight Forged Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Lithium Ion Battery Charger
|yes
|MSO Defined Ignition Key
|yes
|Car Cover
|yes
|Soft Close Doors
|yes
|Gloss Finish Visual Carbon Fiber Wheel Arches
|yes
|MSO Defined Gloss Carbon Fiber Front Fender Louvres
|yes
|Model Designation Delete
|yes
|Diamond Cut Wheel Finish
|yes
|Special Color Brake Calipers
|yes
|Pirelli P Zero Tires
|yes
|Gloss Black Wheel Finish
|yes
|MSO Clubsport Pack
|yes
|Dark Palladium Retractable Hard Top Roof
|yes
|Titanium Wheel Bolts
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$256,500
|Length
|181.3 in.
|Curb weight
|2859 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|5.3 cu.ft.
|Height
|47.1 in.
|Wheel base
|105.1 in.
|Width
|76.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$256,500
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$256,500
|285/35R20 tires
|yes
|20 x 11.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
