2020 McLaren 600LT Spider
What’s new
- The McLaren 600LT Spider is an all-new model
- Part of the first 600LT generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Astonishing speed and handling performance
- Street-legal but optimized for track driving
- Rear top-mounted exhaust makes a mechanical symphony
- Singular focus on track-driving performance limits daily civility
- You'll need to be quick, flush and a bit lucky to get one
2020 McLaren 600LT Spider Review
The 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider isn't a hypercar, but it's no everyday sports car either. Basically, it sits right in the middle of the supercar range for McLaren, and it's aimed at the discerning track-day enthusiast for whom budget is of little concern.
Equipped with little in the way of creature comforts from the factory, the 600LT Spider makes a bold statement for a $260,000 car. Its mission, at all costs, is to eliminate weight and increase performance. That means no air conditioning, no stereo and no frills. What you get is a 592-horsepower turbocharged V8, a couple of seats and a folding metal roof. This supercar will thrill you with a sonorous exhaust and let the wind blow through your hair. But if you want to blast Metallica's "Master of Puppets" as you cruise up the coast, that'll be extra. Sure, you can add creature comforts such as power-adjustable seats, air conditioning and a 12-speaker stereo if you like, but those are all compromises that are left to the options sheet.
As you'd expect, a car like the 600LT Spider has some drawbacks. The ride is firm, the vehicle is low and hard to get out of, and the cabin, while upscale, is missing pretty much any modern technology you would expect in a vehicle one-tenth of the price. Are those deal-breakers? Not really. With the 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider, you get exactly what you pay for: a high-class, high-speed supercar without compromises for comfort.
Which 600LT Spider does Edmunds recommend?
McLaren 600LT Spider models
The McLaren 600LT Spider is available in a single well-equipped trim level. The 600LT is powered by a turbocharged 3.8-liter V8 (592 horsepower, 457 lb-ft of torque). It sends power to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
Standard equipment includes a folding hardtop, 20-inch rear wheels and 19s on the front, Pirelli high-performance Trofeo R tires, carbon-ceramic brakes, LED headlights and taillights, keyless entry and ignition, cruise control, and McLaren's onboard lap-timer system. Air conditioning, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, voice controls, and a four-speaker audio system are not standard (not including them saves weight), but they can be equipped as no-cost options.
The 600LT offers plenty of options to choose from, some bundled together in packages and others as stand-alone items. The Luxury package adds power-adjustable heated seats, a power-adjustable steering column and a 12-speaker stereo. Multiple carbon-fiber packages add carbon-fiber touches on both the interior and exterior, including door inserts, splitters and diffusers, spoilers and exterior mirror casings. Available through McLaren Special Operations, there are even more carbon-fiber bits, lightweight racing seats, titanium wheel bolts, unique exterior logos, and a myriad of interior and exterior color specifications.
Features & Specs
|2dr Convertible
3.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$256,500
|MPG
|15 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|592 hp @ 7500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 600LT Spider safety features:
- Electronic Brake Pre-Fill
- Prepares the brakes once the throttle is released in anticipation of a panic stop, reducing braking time.
- Dynamic Electronic Stability Control
- Adjusts the level of computer intervention for the vehicle's stability control system based on driver preferences.
- Brake-Pad Wear Sensors
- Monitors brake pad life, which can be critical for braking performance-track driving over long periods.
McLaren 600LT Spider vs. the competition
McLaren 600LT Spider vs. Lamborghini Huracan
The McLaren 600LT is a focused lap-time-generating machine. It can be equipped with some creature comforts, but really it's aimed at the heart of track-going enthusiasts with big bank accounts. The Lamborghini Huracan, however, has a bit wider of an appeal. It's available in a number of variants (Evo, Performante, RWD Spyder) with varying levels of power and performance and it's got a screaming V10 to back it all up. It might not have the sheer track performance of the 600LT up front, but the Huracan Spyder is certainly worth a look if you're in the market for a drop-top supercar.
McLaren 600LT Spider vs. Ferrari 488 Spider
The Ferrari 488 Spider is one of the McLaren's strongest competitors. It offers a turbocharged V8 engine, just like the McLaren. It has striking styling and bespoke options for every corner of the vehicle, much like the McLaren. And, it's available with a folding metal roof, just like the McLaren. A choice between these two supercars is almost assuredly going to be a matter of personal preference.
McLaren 600LT Spider vs. Porsche 911
When you consider their respective starting prices, there's a relatively large gap between the McLaren 600LT and the Porsche 911 Turbo S Convertible. The McLaren is nearly $50K more to start, and the gap grows even wider when you start equipping options. The 911 Turbo S, with its lower price, usable back seat and larger front trunk, represents a much more practical sports car for daily use.
FAQ
Is the McLaren 600LT Spider a good car?
What's new in the 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider:
- The McLaren 600LT Spider is an all-new model
- Part of the first 600LT generation introduced for 2019
Is the McLaren 600LT Spider reliable?
Is the 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider?
The least-expensive 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider is the 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider 2dr Convertible (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $256,500.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Convertible (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $256,500
What are the different models of McLaren 600LT Spider?
More about the 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider
2020 McLaren 600LT Spider Overview
The 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider is offered in the following submodels: 600LT Spider Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM).
