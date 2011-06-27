  1. Home
  2. McLaren
  3. McLaren 600LT Spider

2020 McLaren 600LT Spider

What’s new

  • The McLaren 600LT Spider is an all-new model
  • Part of the first 600LT generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Astonishing speed and handling performance
  • Street-legal but optimized for track driving
  • Rear top-mounted exhaust makes a mechanical symphony
  • Singular focus on track-driving performance limits daily civility
  • You'll need to be quick, flush and a bit lucky to get one
MSRP Starting at
$256,500
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
What should I pay
Compare dealer price quotes

2020 McLaren 600LT Spider pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

2020 McLaren 600LT Spider Review

The 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider isn't a hypercar, but it's no everyday sports car either. Basically, it sits right in the middle of the supercar range for McLaren, and it's aimed at the discerning track-day enthusiast for whom budget is of little concern.

Equipped with little in the way of creature comforts from the factory, the 600LT Spider makes a bold statement for a $260,000 car. Its mission, at all costs, is to eliminate weight and increase performance. That means no air conditioning, no stereo and no frills. What you get is a 592-horsepower turbocharged V8, a couple of seats and a folding metal roof. This supercar will thrill you with a sonorous exhaust and let the wind blow through your hair. But if you want to blast Metallica's "Master of Puppets" as you cruise up the coast, that'll be extra. Sure, you can add creature comforts such as power-adjustable seats, air conditioning and a 12-speaker stereo if you like, but those are all compromises that are left to the options sheet.

As you'd expect, a car like the 600LT Spider has some drawbacks. The ride is firm, the vehicle is low and hard to get out of, and the cabin, while upscale, is missing pretty much any modern technology you would expect in a vehicle one-tenth of the price. Are those deal-breakers? Not really. With the 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider, you get exactly what you pay for: a high-class, high-speed supercar without compromises for comfort.

Which 600LT Spider does Edmunds recommend?

Since the McLaren 600LT Spider only comes in one trim level, choices are restricted to options and option packages. We recommend springing for the Luxury package that adds power-adjustable heated seats, a power-adjustable steering column and a 12-speaker Bowers & Wilkins stereo — and if you want any unique touches, take a look at the McLaren Special Operations catalog.

McLaren 600LT Spider models

The McLaren 600LT Spider is available in a single well-equipped trim level. The 600LT is powered by a turbocharged 3.8-liter V8 (592 horsepower, 457 lb-ft of torque). It sends power to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Standard equipment includes a folding hardtop, 20-inch rear wheels and 19s on the front, Pirelli high-performance Trofeo R tires, carbon-ceramic brakes, LED headlights and taillights, keyless entry and ignition, cruise control, and McLaren's onboard lap-timer system. Air conditioning, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, voice controls, and a four-speaker audio system are not standard (not including them saves weight), but they can be equipped as no-cost options.

The 600LT offers plenty of options to choose from, some bundled together in packages and others as stand-alone items. The Luxury package adds power-adjustable heated seats, a power-adjustable steering column and a 12-speaker stereo. Multiple carbon-fiber packages add carbon-fiber touches on both the interior and exterior, including door inserts, splitters and diffusers, spoilers and exterior mirror casings. Available through McLaren Special Operations, there are even more carbon-fiber bits, lightweight racing seats, titanium wheel bolts, unique exterior logos, and a myriad of interior and exterior color specifications.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    2dr Convertible features & specs
    2dr Convertible
    3.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM
    MSRP$256,500
    MPG 15 city / 22 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    Horsepower592 hp @ 7500 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite 600LT Spider safety features:

    Electronic Brake Pre-Fill
    Prepares the brakes once the throttle is released in anticipation of a panic stop, reducing braking time.
    Dynamic Electronic Stability Control
    Adjusts the level of computer intervention for the vehicle's stability control system based on driver preferences.
    Brake-Pad Wear Sensors
    Monitors brake pad life, which can be critical for braking performance-track driving over long periods.

    McLaren 600LT Spider vs. the competition

    McLaren 600LT Spider vs. Lamborghini Huracan

    The McLaren 600LT is a focused lap-time-generating machine. It can be equipped with some creature comforts, but really it's aimed at the heart of track-going enthusiasts with big bank accounts. The Lamborghini Huracan, however, has a bit wider of an appeal. It's available in a number of variants (Evo, Performante, RWD Spyder) with varying levels of power and performance and it's got a screaming V10 to back it all up. It might not have the sheer track performance of the 600LT up front, but the Huracan Spyder is certainly worth a look if you're in the market for a drop-top supercar.

    Compare McLaren 600LT Spider & Lamborghini Huracan features

    McLaren 600LT Spider vs. Ferrari 488 Spider

    The Ferrari 488 Spider is one of the McLaren's strongest competitors. It offers a turbocharged V8 engine, just like the McLaren. It has striking styling and bespoke options for every corner of the vehicle, much like the McLaren. And, it's available with a folding metal roof, just like the McLaren. A choice between these two supercars is almost assuredly going to be a matter of personal preference.

    Compare McLaren 600LT Spider & Ferrari 488 Spider features

    McLaren 600LT Spider vs. Porsche 911

    When you consider their respective starting prices, there's a relatively large gap between the McLaren 600LT and the Porsche 911 Turbo S Convertible. The McLaren is nearly $50K more to start, and the gap grows even wider when you start equipping options. The 911 Turbo S, with its lower price, usable back seat and larger front trunk, represents a much more practical sports car for daily use.

    Compare McLaren 600LT Spider & Porsche 911 features

    Related 600LT Spider Articles

    2020 McLaren 600LT Spider First Drive

    The Student Has Become the Master

    Elana Scherr by Elana Scherr , Special CorrespondentFebruary 19th, 2019

    It used to be easy to buy a McLaren — at least from the decision-making perspective. In the early years of McLaren Automotive's car production, you simply purchased the one model being made that year. Supercar shoppers in 2011 who wanted a McLaren bought the McLaren 12C or nothing. In 2012, they could get the 12C Spider, a convertible version of the previous year's car. But then McLaren started to shake things up.

    The U.K.-based company has big plans for world domination of the supercar market. And it has been steadily increasing its stable to the point that a McLaren shopper today has multiple options across three tiers of price and performance. You can walk into a dealership and choose from the Sports Series cars, including the 540C (not available in the U.S.), the 570 variants and the 600LT, or move up in price and technology to the Super Series 720S hardtop or convertible. If you're looking for more of a rocket ship than a road car, there's always the Ultimate Series, with limited-edition cars such as the Speedtail, Senna and P1.

    McLaren has been introducing new cars and new technology so quickly that its "entry-level" Sports Series cars can outperform the Super Series of just a few years ago. And that brings us to the 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider. It's a Sports Series car, but it's so advanced that it's quicker than the previous Super Series 675LT. In every mentor story, there comes a time when the student surpasses the teacher in skill. Now, we're not saying the 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider comes from the dark side, but you could easily imagine it turning to the 675LT and saying, "When I left you, I was but the learner; now I am the master."

    Less Is More

    With a claimed 0-60 mph time of 2.8 seconds and the ability to cover a quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds, the 600LT Spider is not only quicker than the 675LT, it's only a split-second slower than its hardtop sister. Making the open-top car an equal performer was a major focus of the 600LT engineering team. The resulting folding hardtop version is only about 110 pounds heavier than the coupe for a total dry weight of only 2,859 pounds. (Curb weight, which includes engine fluids and the like, will undoubtedly be a little more.) McLaren achieves the eye-watering acceleration and feather-lightness through use of composite materials for the chassis and bodywork. Basically, the driver and drivetrain are encapsulated in a cell of light, stiff carbon fiber.

    Every wing and spat on the car is also made from carbon fiber, from the front splitter and hollowed door air intakes to the fixed rear wing, lengthened rear bumper and straked diffuser. Inside, the only softness is in the faux suede around the cabin and on the flat-bottomed steering wheel. There's but a thin layer of padding over the carbon-fiber racing seats — the same track-ready buckets from the P1. Those come in a slightly wider Touring version for the 600LT and a more hardcore (emphasis on the "hard") racing version borrowed from the top-of-the-line Senna. Even the windshield and rear glass are thinner to save weight. The goal of the 600LT is clearly track use, although it's possible to option in — at no cost — such civilized items as air conditioning, navigation and stereo.

    Fire-Breathing Performance

    Adding a stereo seems pointless since there can't be a song prettier than the howl of the 600LT's twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8 through top-mounted exhaust pipes exiting directly behind the driver. If the normal driving mode isn't enough snap and pop at your back, switch it over to Sport mode and watch the exhaust spit flames in your rear view. Yep, it's supposed to do that. The rear wing is even coated with a thermal barrier to prevent the fireworks from melting it off.

    Along with shooting fire, the engine makes 592 horsepower and 457 pound-feet of torque. Sure, these aren't eye-popping numbers. But in the lightweight and nimble 600LT, 592 feels more like 1,000 mighty steeds doing your bidding. Nail the gas and, whooosh, you're gone. Smell ya later, suckers.

    Sorry for the attitude. It's just that all these performance numbers and technical details don't give you the feel of the car. It's not just a cold-blooded science experiment, it's a base jump on wheels. It's raw and impressive and bound to mess up your hair, but you'll like it. The 600LT Spider may be sophisticated on paper, but it's a car designed for the driver who wants to feel not just the wind in his face, but the road curves through the steering wheel and the track curbing in his tailbone.

    I Have Nothing More to Teach You

    As a street car, the 600LT is far more useful than the previous paragraphs would lead you to believe. We won't go so far as to call it a comfortable grand-touring car, but that's what the 570S and the 720S are for. By expanding its model lineup, McLaren is able to pinpoint cars for specific markets, and the 600LT is a Cupid's arrow straight to the heart of a would-be track rat. It's wider and lower than the other Sports Series cars, with stiffer spring rates and beefier stabilizer bars.

    Our two-hour mountain drive ended at the gates of Arizona Motorsports Park, a 2.3-mile road course with 16 turns and multiple straightaways long enough to see triple-digit speeds even with casual throttle application. On the street, the 600LT is grumbly but willing. On the track, it's an eager co-conspirator, devilishly encouraging you to go faster with the engine yowling and the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission snapping off shifts faster than you can say "redline."

    In the Karate Kid, Mr. Miyagi told Daniel: "First learn stand, then learn fly." Well, the 600LT can fly. "We got this," it says, and on the rare occasion where you don't got it, carbon-ceramic brakes put the whoa on the sticky Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires and bring you a stop before there's even enough time to panic.

    The 600LT Spider joins an elite club. It's intended to be even lighter, faster and more track-focused than non-LT McLarens, which are already light, fast and track-focused. With a starting price of $256,500, the entry-level McLaren isn't cheap, but if you're shopping for a life-changing experience, it's a top contender.

    As Gandalf tells Frodo in The Lord of the Rings: "All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to us." If you decide to spend your time on track in a McLaren 600LT Spider, it will be time well-spent.

    FAQ

    Is the McLaren 600LT Spider a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 600LT Spider both on the road and at the track. You probably care about McLaren 600LT Spider fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 600LT Spider gets an EPA-estimated 18 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 600LT Spider has 5.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a McLaren 600LT Spider. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider:

    • The McLaren 600LT Spider is an all-new model
    • Part of the first 600LT generation introduced for 2019
    Learn more

    Is the McLaren 600LT Spider reliable?

    To determine whether the McLaren 600LT Spider is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 600LT Spider. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 600LT Spider's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 600LT Spider is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider?

    The least-expensive 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider is the 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider 2dr Convertible (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $256,500.

    Other versions include:

    • 2dr Convertible (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $256,500
    Learn more

    What are the different models of McLaren 600LT Spider?

    If you're interested in the McLaren 600LT Spider, the next question is, which 600LT Spider model is right for you? 600LT Spider variants include 2dr Convertible (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM). For a full list of 600LT Spider models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider

    2020 McLaren 600LT Spider Overview

    The 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider is offered in the following submodels: 600LT Spider Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM).

    What do people think of the 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 600LT Spider.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 600LT Spider featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider?

    Which 2020 McLaren 600LT Spiders are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider for sale near. There are currently 2 new 2020 600LT Spiders listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $288,630 and mileage as low as 23 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider.

    Can't find a new 2020 McLaren 600LT Spiders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new McLaren 600LT Spider for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $15,289.

    Find a new McLaren for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $23,554.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out McLaren lease specials

    Related 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles