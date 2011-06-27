It used to be easy to buy a McLaren — at least from the decision-making perspective. In the early years of McLaren Automotive's car production, you simply purchased the one model being made that year. Supercar shoppers in 2011 who wanted a McLaren bought the McLaren 12C or nothing. In 2012, they could get the 12C Spider, a convertible version of the previous year's car. But then McLaren started to shake things up.

The U.K.-based company has big plans for world domination of the supercar market. And it has been steadily increasing its stable to the point that a McLaren shopper today has multiple options across three tiers of price and performance. You can walk into a dealership and choose from the Sports Series cars, including the 540C (not available in the U.S.), the 570 variants and the 600LT, or move up in price and technology to the Super Series 720S hardtop or convertible. If you're looking for more of a rocket ship than a road car, there's always the Ultimate Series, with limited-edition cars such as the Speedtail, Senna and P1.

McLaren has been introducing new cars and new technology so quickly that its "entry-level" Sports Series cars can outperform the Super Series of just a few years ago. And that brings us to the 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider. It's a Sports Series car, but it's so advanced that it's quicker than the previous Super Series 675LT. In every mentor story, there comes a time when the student surpasses the teacher in skill. Now, we're not saying the 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider comes from the dark side, but you could easily imagine it turning to the 675LT and saying, "When I left you, I was but the learner; now I am the master."

Less Is More

With a claimed 0-60 mph time of 2.8 seconds and the ability to cover a quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds, the 600LT Spider is not only quicker than the 675LT, it's only a split-second slower than its hardtop sister. Making the open-top car an equal performer was a major focus of the 600LT engineering team. The resulting folding hardtop version is only about 110 pounds heavier than the coupe for a total dry weight of only 2,859 pounds. (Curb weight, which includes engine fluids and the like, will undoubtedly be a little more.) McLaren achieves the eye-watering acceleration and feather-lightness through use of composite materials for the chassis and bodywork. Basically, the driver and drivetrain are encapsulated in a cell of light, stiff carbon fiber.