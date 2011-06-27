  1. Home
Used 1997 Mazda Protege Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Protege
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG292529
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/33 mpg23/29 mpg26/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)377.0/478.5 mi.333.5/420.5 mi.377.0/478.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.14.5 gal.14.5 gal.
Combined MPG292529
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque96 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm117 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm96 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l1.8 l1.5 l
Horsepower92 hp @ 5500 rpm122 hp @ 6000 rpm92 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle33.4 ft.33.4 ft.33.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.42.2 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.54.3 in.54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.35.6 in.35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.53.6 in.53.6 in.
Measurements
Length174.8 in.174.8 in.174.8 in.
Curb weight2385 lbs.2573 lbs.2445 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.13.0 cu.ft.13.0 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.55.9 in.55.9 in.
Wheel base102.6 in.102.6 in.102.6 in.
Width67.3 in.67.3 in.67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sparkle Green Mica
  • Sunset Red Mica
  • White
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Vivid Blue Mica
  • Sand Mica
  • Everglades Mica
  • White
  • Sand Mica
  • Sparkle Green Mica
  • Sunset Red Mica
  • Everglades Mica
  • Brilliant Black
  • Vivid Blue Mica
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • White
  • Sand Mica
  • Sparkle Green Mica
  • Sunset Red Mica
  • Everglades Mica
  • Brilliant Black
  • Vivid Blue Mica
  • Sandalwood Metallic
