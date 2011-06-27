Used 2001 Mazda Millenia Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,025
Starting MSRP
$31,025
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2020
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 50000 mi.3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306/432 mi.306/450 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.18 gal.
Combined MPG2020
Fuel typeRegular unleadedPremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm210 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.3 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5800 rpm210 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.37.4 ft.
Valves2424
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
Rear center lap beltyesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
traction controlnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
100 watts stereo outputyesno
diversity antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
6 total speakersyesno
200 watts stereo outputnoyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemnoyes
Bose premium brand speakersnoyes
9 total speakersnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyes
trunk lightyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.37.9 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
8 -way power passenger seatyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Front shoulder room55.1 in.55.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
Front leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
leatheryesyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.36.5 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.54.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
Measurements
Length191.6 in.191.6 in.
Curb weight3358 lbs.3488 lbs.
Ground clearance4.9 in.4.9 in.
Height54.9 in.54.9 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.108.3 in.
Width69.7 in.69.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Snow White Pearl Mica/Sand Mica
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Millennium Red Mica
  • Snow White Pearl Mica
  • Sand Mica
  • Brilliant Black/Gentry
  • Brilliant Black
  • Emerald Mica
  • Snow White Pearl Mica/Sand Mica
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Millennium Red Mica
  • Snow White Pearl Mica
  • Sand Mica
  • Brilliant Black/Gentry
  • Brilliant Black
  • Emerald Mica
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
P215/55R V tiresyesno
alloy wheelsyesyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesno
P215/50R V tiresnoyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsnoyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 50000 mi.3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 50000 mi.3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 50000 mi.3 yr./ 50000 mi.
