Used 2001 Mazda Millenia Features & Specs
|Overview
See Millenia Inventory
Starting MSRP
$28,025
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|20
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 50000 mi.
|3 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,025
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,025
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/24 mpg
|17/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|306/432 mi.
|306/450 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18 gal.
|18 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,025
|Torque
|160 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|210 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|2.3 l
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 5800 rpm
|210 hp @ 5300 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|37.4 ft.
|Valves
|24
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,025
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center lap belt
|yes
|yes
|anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,025
|100 watts stereo output
|yes
|no
|diversity antenna
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|no
|200 watts stereo output
|no
|yes
|Bose premium brand stereo system
|no
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|no
|yes
|9 total speakers
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,025
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood trim on center console
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,025
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,025
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,025
|Front head room
|37.9 in.
|37.9 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.1 in.
|55.1 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|Front leg room
|43.3 in.
|43.3 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|leather
|yes
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,025
|Rear head room
|36.5 in.
|36.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.1 in.
|34.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.2 in.
|54.2 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,025
|Length
|191.6 in.
|191.6 in.
|Curb weight
|3358 lbs.
|3488 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|4.9 in.
|4.9 in.
|Height
|54.9 in.
|54.9 in.
|Wheel base
|108.3 in.
|108.3 in.
|Width
|69.7 in.
|69.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,025
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,025
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|P215/55R V tires
|yes
|no
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|P215/50R V tires
|no
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|no
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Millenia
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,025
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,025
|Basic
|3 yr./ 50000 mi.
|3 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 50000 mi.
|3 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 50000 mi.
|3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Related Used 2001 Mazda Millenia info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Mazda CX-9 2019
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- 2020 CX-5
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 CX-5
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 CX-3
- Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2019
- 2020 Mazda 6