2020 Mazda 6 Consumer Reviews
What a difference 4 model years make
I previously owned a white 2016 Mazda 6 Touring. Due to an driver's fail to yield, my car was totalled back in late November. I checked out a blue 2020 Mazda 6. Everything I liked about the 2016 was there, with more, including improvements. I bought the Grand Touring model. The turbo is a great improvement over the base engine. It's not a rocket by any means, but still lots of low end torque to get you moving. Under normal driving, the turbo engine seems a bit smoother and more quiet than the base engine too. In fact, going from the 2016 to the 2020, the whole ride seems more compliant and quieter. I don't notice road imperfections near as much as in my '16. The steering is a bit easier while still communicating the feel of the tires against the pavement. There also seems to be improvement in the seats. A bit more padding and thigh support. Great for long trips. The interior itself has been greatly improved in those 4 years. Very sharp looking. I won't go into detail about all the safety features since they are covered in multiple reviews. Suffice to say it was a good move for Mazda to make their whole safety suite standard across all trims. That wasn't the case in 2016. One piece of advice. The only difference between the 2019 and 2020 model years is a new keyfob design and some badging on the Signature trim. That's it. If you can find the color and trim you like in a 2019 model, then go for it. It has a higher rebate available plus you're more likely to get a better deal since all their 2020 models have been coming in. No dealers in my area had the dark blue exterior/black interior combination that I wanted in a 2019. Hence, I ended up with a 2020. Also, I personally would start with the Grand Touring and go up from there. The Grand Touring is the lowest priced trim that has the turbo engine. A good upgrade going from 186hp/186ft-lb to 250hp on premium/310ft-lb. To wrap this up, I'm very happy with my choice. If you're up in the air about which mid sized sedan to pick, at least have the Mazda 6 on your list of cars to pick from. It may not have the sales numbers that the Camry or Accord have, but it's a very capable and competitive sedan. If you want a great looking and great handling mid sized vehicle, this might be the one.
A Piece of Art
I got the Mazda 6 sport 2020 and I couldn't be happier. It combines comfort, fun and luxury in an unprecedented way. I'm also happy to see the leaps Mazda made in terms of reliability. I'm actually glad they're using a traditional 6 speed transmission. It means fewer bugs and a better projected reliability. It's known and been around for a while - why mess with it? Love this car.
an excellent car with all the bells and whistles
An excellent car that feels far more expensive than it is. My car is a signature model which has every safety and convenience item you could think of. It has good accelleration, and can hold a 6 foot two person in the front seat while having an adult in the back. It also has 15 cubic feet of storage space which means it can hold two 26 inch suitcases. The radio has no buttons either on or off the dashboaord. You first have to set the station into memory and then you can push a place on the steering wheel to increase on decrease the frequency. This is almost unfathable to my wife. The readio also has no volume control, instead it is on the steering wheel or stuck between the seats. Then there is the control for the side windows. It is on the side of the car and you turn it. It also controls which window you want to adjust.
Mazda wont honor car still under warranty, rusting
When one spends $28,000 on a new car with a 36 month warranty, they expect the dealer and manufacturer to faithfully honor that warranty. However, despite treating my car like a baby, with only 5200 miles on it, it began rusting in multiple places under the hood. It should not be rusting in an area that is protected under the hood. When I took it to the dealer, they threw many lame excuses at me, blaming me for not properly maintaining the car, blaming me for not keeping it in a garage all the time. How am I supposed to use the car if I must always keep it in the garage? NO! This was not a matter of improper maintenance on my part. This is a matter of the car not being designed properly since its already rusting in the 2nd year. It’s also a failure of the dealer to be honest. Not only am I having to deal with the stress & frustration of a poorly built car, take time off from work, wait 4 1/2 hours at the service center only to be refused getting the rust fixed, but the service advisor Emmanuel Cruz insulted me by blaming me for failing to maintain the car properly. Wrong! Mazda failed to build the car properly & the dealer is attempting to skirt their responsibility for fixing the car while under warranty. Non-moving parts under the hood, such as the radiator frame and other areas should not be rusting so soon, before 5000 miles even! This is evidence of the car not being built properly. If the car is already rusting in the 2nd year, how bad will it be rusting if the car even makes it to 5 or 10 years?!?! It’s bad enough to buy a poorly built car, but it’s even worse when the dealer won’t stand behind the products it sells. I shouldn’t be having to file complaints online & paying to hire a lawyer to force the dealer & Mazda to honor the warranty. I relied on the warranty before buying the car. If I knew they would refuse to honor the warranty, I never would have bought the car. Offering a worthless warranty is false advertising and a false and deceptive business practice. If you buy a Mazda and it starts rusting even before reaching 5000 miles, what will you do when the dealer refuses to honor the warranty and blames you for not maintaining the car properly? I wish I had bought a Toyota instead.
Ya can't beat a Mazda for value
Very simply, if my Mazda 6 Reserve went away I'd buy another in an instant without shopping any other car. Traded in a 2014 Mazda 6 for the newer 6 because I wanted the turbo, and paid extra for the stunning Soul Red paint. My 3rd Mazda is a testament to Mazda's superb engineering and design. It's beautiful but that does not matter unless the car has 5 star crash rating and is a kick to drive. Also, the seats are very comfortable and vented. It comes with all the bells and whistles of an expensive luxury car(Lexus,BMW and Mercedes). The 6 feels very solid to drive as steering and suspension provide a sense of total control. If you're not especially enjoying your drive, that will change to loving to drive the 6, and I suspect you'll enjoy washing & waxing your Mazda 6 because it's so good looking. OK, rear seat leg room is poor, but as the driver...who cares. Mazda's "zoom zoom" advertisement claim is not baloney...they back it up with their cars.
