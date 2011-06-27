  1. Home
2020 Lexus RX 450hL Consumer Reviews

5(50%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(50%)
3.0
2 reviews
Awesome Vehicle

Larry A., 01/13/2020
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Not only does this vehicle looks stylish and intelligent, designed and built with safety in mind, drives and ride effortlessly, smooth and quite, interior design is inviting and comfortable, dashboard and instrument panel driver and front passenger friendly, Overall very impressive vehicle, the only drawback is the third row seating is not designed for adults uncomfortable. Satisfied Owner. Larry A.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Slow as molasses

SG, 08/09/2020
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

My dad just leased this yesterday. I drove it and was ready to cry afterwards. 0-60 in 7.9 seconds. It’s so slow. I don’t know why someone would pay for a car this slow. There are so many better options out there at this price point.

