2020 Lexus RX 450hL Consumer Reviews

Larry A. , 01/13/2020 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

Not only does this vehicle looks stylish and intelligent, designed and built with safety in mind, drives and ride effortlessly, smooth and quite, interior design is inviting and comfortable, dashboard and instrument panel driver and front passenger friendly, Overall very impressive vehicle, the only drawback is the third row seating is not designed for adults uncomfortable. Satisfied Owner. Larry A.