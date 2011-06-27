2019 Lexus RX 450hL Consumer Reviews

Victor , 06/03/2019 Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

9 of 9 people found this review helpful

We were on the fence with a Toyota Highlander Hybrid and a Ford Explorer hybrid when this vehicle came on our radar.Our third row requirement is rare (kids+mil+dog) so we wanted a car that had a third row but not too often for long drives. The interiors on this were plush (Black leather with grey trims) and the ride quality is way better than both the highlander and the explorer. The media interface is meh but we mostly hear songs and navigation via bluetooth which works smooth once connected the first time. The built in navi is strictly ok. Sound quality from the speakers is way better...we had a Kia Sorento SX with JBL Infinity speakers and 2500 W amp before this and this stock system beats the sound of that ! Heated seats,mood lighting, wood trim, easy controls for mirros and windows have little Lexus touches that make it a plush choice for a hybrid car. So far we have driven it 2500 miles and got around 26 -28 mpg with 40:60 mix of city/highway driving. The mileage goes way up to 30-35mpg if you are cruising with very little acceleration at 65-70 mph. Road noise is minimum and the best part of the car is that it floats over all the bumps and lane reflectors without a shock being sent up into the cabin zone. The switch from hybrid mode to engine only is a little noticeable for sound but only if you have driven a plug in hybrid before where it is seamless.The car does not jerk or pause when it happens and the CVT then takes it over very smoothly. The one star I docked in the review is for the entertainment system that is missing the android carplay and a touchscreen interface.The joystick control is super distracting when driving.