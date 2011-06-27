2020 Lexus RX 450h Consumer Reviews

My Atomic Silver Ride! markh , 11/25/2019 F SPORT Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 35 of 35 people found this review helpful I graduated from a 2017 RX 350 to the 2020 RX 450h Performance F Sport and love it! I love the feel and sound when I put it in Sport mode, but most of the time I keep it in Eco Mode for improved mileage. In Sport mode the gas pedal is soft, whereas in Eco mode it seems as the pedal is harder to push, saving fuel? The car is very similar to my 2017 inside, except the speedometer area. There is no space under the back seats to stick my car wash rags or umbrella since the battery is in that area. (not a problem). The RX 450h has a smaller fuel tank then the RX 350 but I am getting around a 100 miles more between fill ups with the RX 450h. The only drawback is the RX 450h does require 93 octane which compared to an RX 350 that burns 87 octane there is only a slight cost savings on fuel. Currently I am getting exactly what the estimated mileage on the sticker says.... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Get f sport version if possible Aries , 01/02/2020 F SPORT Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I did very intensive test drive comparing the non f sport and f sport. If possible, please get f sport. The f sport suspension turned grandma's 450h into a car like SUV. The eco and normal mode completely isolate you from the northcal crappy road condition. On the other hand, sport+ mode controls body roll really well, and the performance is very similar as my 2016 IS f sport. Overall, I'm extremely satisfied with my purchase! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Value and very comfortable! Ian F , 01/15/2020 F SPORT Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful This is an incredibly well constructed and well composed SUV. It is exactly what you think it should be. There are no surprises. The CVT coupled with the Hybrid System provides adequate and smooth power. The ride is very comfortable. It’s heavy and well made yet fairly agile for a car this size. Lexus has done a very good job with this car. You would be hard pressed to find anything negative about the vehicle. There are obviously certain aspects of the car that might not be ‘as nice’ as other competitors in the segment but on average this Car does everything very well. Highly recommend. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Quality Angel Mc , 01/27/2020 F SPORT Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 14 of 17 people found this review helpful This is a beautiful suv!! Lexus has definitely put out a quality vehicle. However it’s cargo space is limited and it’s overall back seat space is that as well. The new designed front grill is far superior to older models and was the selling point for me. I wish I could get better acceleration possibly more power from this engine but it’s not to say everything about this suv is quality. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse