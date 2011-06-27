2020 Lexus RX 450h Consumer Reviews
My Atomic Silver Ride!
I graduated from a 2017 RX 350 to the 2020 RX 450h Performance F Sport and love it! I love the feel and sound when I put it in Sport mode, but most of the time I keep it in Eco Mode for improved mileage. In Sport mode the gas pedal is soft, whereas in Eco mode it seems as the pedal is harder to push, saving fuel? The car is very similar to my 2017 inside, except the speedometer area. There is no space under the back seats to stick my car wash rags or umbrella since the battery is in that area. (not a problem). The RX 450h has a smaller fuel tank then the RX 350 but I am getting around a 100 miles more between fill ups with the RX 450h. The only drawback is the RX 450h does require 93 octane which compared to an RX 350 that burns 87 octane there is only a slight cost savings on fuel. Currently I am getting exactly what the estimated mileage on the sticker says....
Get f sport version if possible
I did very intensive test drive comparing the non f sport and f sport. If possible, please get f sport. The f sport suspension turned grandma's 450h into a car like SUV. The eco and normal mode completely isolate you from the northcal crappy road condition. On the other hand, sport+ mode controls body roll really well, and the performance is very similar as my 2016 IS f sport. Overall, I'm extremely satisfied with my purchase!
Great Value and very comfortable!
This is an incredibly well constructed and well composed SUV. It is exactly what you think it should be. There are no surprises. The CVT coupled with the Hybrid System provides adequate and smooth power. The ride is very comfortable. It’s heavy and well made yet fairly agile for a car this size. Lexus has done a very good job with this car. You would be hard pressed to find anything negative about the vehicle. There are obviously certain aspects of the car that might not be ‘as nice’ as other competitors in the segment but on average this Car does everything very well. Highly recommend.
Quality
This is a beautiful suv!! Lexus has definitely put out a quality vehicle. However it’s cargo space is limited and it’s overall back seat space is that as well. The new designed front grill is far superior to older models and was the selling point for me. I wish I could get better acceleration possibly more power from this engine but it’s not to say everything about this suv is quality.
I've really enjoyed this car so far
The seemless shifting (what feels like no shifting) b/t gears is pretty cool, and now I feel I could never go back to a non-sports car w/ pronounced shifting. The seats and leather are as comfortable as I've come to expect from Lexus. I like the data screen that shows how the vehicle is being powered at any moment, be it the engine or the electric motors, or both, and when the batteries are being charged. In my last Lexus the manual shifting was accomplished via the gear stick, so the paddle shifters are a neat thing to me, though I don't use them much. I thought I would use CarPlay more. I enjoy using Google Maps via CarPlay, but otherwise prefer using my device by bluetooth and utilizing the large 12.3" screen's split screen capabilities for the Lexus nav map & music or map & engine data, etc. Maybe CarPlay can also do split screen and I haven't figured it out yet. I looked seriously at the Audi Q5. The seats felt uncomfortable, the leather wasn't as supple, and lacked a feeling of luxury throughout via the feel of the dash, the buttons, the trim, etc. BUT it was fun to hit the accelerator.
