2020 Lexus LX 570 Consumer Reviews

Mountain goat on steroids in a tuxedo Jack , 01/15/2020 Two-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I am one of the rare luxury SUV owners that occasionally uses the vehicle in true off-road conditions while on my gentlemen's hunting trips. The LX is luxuriously beautiful both inside and out, which pleases my wife, but also has plenty of room for my dog and equipment. It readily goes where I need it to go. It has a locking differential to put it in "mountain goat" mode. which is more and more difficult to find on large luxury SUVs. Mercedes GLS doesnt have it; Even Range Rover no longer offers a locking differential unless you opt for one of the higher end trims with a bigger engine... (that was my second choice of vehicle.) The LX has plenty of power and mass to tow my boat. And, it has Lexus reliability too. Happy! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Amazing family vehicle! Ben Tran , 05/15/2020 Three-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 2 of 3 people found this review helpful The Lexus LX570 is a great car in fact better than our old Land. Cruiser. The LX is amazing for off-road! I love the spilt trunk doors! Perfect for picnics and drive in movie theaters. So much useful things for us too and since we have to bring a trailer to store our luggage for vacations the LX is perfect for that. Even though it might be a little overpriced the LX is a perfect car for outgoing families. No I’m not a critic. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Awesome! Ck , 06/27/2020 Three-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Used the site to negotiate a very aggressive deal, thank you! Report Abuse

Ad Build Your LX 570 Nightfall Mica

Satin Cashmere Metallic

Black Onyx

Atomic Silver

Nebula Gray Pearl

Eminent White Pearl Build and Price Lexus.com