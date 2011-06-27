2020 Lexus LX 570 Consumer Reviews
Mountain goat on steroids in a tuxedo
I am one of the rare luxury SUV owners that occasionally uses the vehicle in true off-road conditions while on my gentlemen's hunting trips. The LX is luxuriously beautiful both inside and out, which pleases my wife, but also has plenty of room for my dog and equipment. It readily goes where I need it to go. It has a locking differential to put it in "mountain goat" mode. which is more and more difficult to find on large luxury SUVs. Mercedes GLS doesnt have it; Even Range Rover no longer offers a locking differential unless you opt for one of the higher end trims with a bigger engine... (that was my second choice of vehicle.) The LX has plenty of power and mass to tow my boat. And, it has Lexus reliability too. Happy!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Amazing family vehicle!
The Lexus LX570 is a great car in fact better than our old Land. Cruiser. The LX is amazing for off-road! I love the spilt trunk doors! Perfect for picnics and drive in movie theaters. So much useful things for us too and since we have to bring a trailer to store our luggage for vacations the LX is perfect for that. Even though it might be a little overpriced the LX is a perfect car for outgoing families. No I’m not a critic.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Awesome!
Used the site to negotiate a very aggressive deal, thank you!
The beast of the Road!
This beast of an SUV has unparalleled power. It is by far the king of the road with a 5.7 l V8. The elegance and luxury in the cabin is unparalleled and unmatched by any luxury SUV standard! If you can't afford the gas for it, don't buy this one.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the LX 570
Related 2020 Lexus LX 570 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford EcoSport 2018
- Used Audi Q5 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2017
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2000
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2016
- Used Dodge Charger 2008
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Lexus UX 250h
- 2019 IS 300
- 2019 Lexus RC 300
- 2019 Lexus RC F
- 2019 RX 450hL
- 2020 RX 450hL
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 GS 300
- Lexus LC 500h 2019
- 2020 LC 500
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
- 2020 Subaru Ascent
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Lincoln Aviator
- 2020 INFINITI QX60
- 2020 BMW X7
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery