Used 2012 Lexus LFA Base Features & Specs

More about the 2012 LFA
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG12
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)212.3/308.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque354 lb-ft @ 6800 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower552 hp @ 8700 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves40
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
high pressure washers headlampsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Nurburgring Packageyes
Configuration 2 w/Alcantara Seatsyes
Configuration 1 w/Leather Seatsyes
Configuration 3 w/Alcantara Seatsyes
Configuration 2 w/Leather Seatsyes
Configuration 1 w/Alcantara Seatsyes
Configuration 3 w/Leather Seatsyes
In-Car Entertainment
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
carbon, alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
carbon, alloy and leather trim on dashyes
leather and carbon steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Exterior Options
Optional Colorsyes
Matte Black Paintyes
Measurements
Front track62.2 in.
Length177.4 in.
Curb weight3263 lbs.
Ground clearance4.5 in.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Height48.0 in.
Wheel base102.6 in.
Width74.6 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Whitest White
  • Pearl White
  • Metallic Silver
  • Mint Green
  • Aqua
  • Black
  • Ivory White
  • Pearl Gray
  • Pearl Brown
  • Pearl Red
  • Red
  • Pearl Blue
  • Pearl Yellow
  • Moss Green
  • Slate Blue
  • Steel Blue
  • Sky Blue
  • Lime Green
  • Lavender
  • Passionate Pink
  • Sunset Orange
  • Fresh Green
  • Orange
  • Steel Gray
  • Lapis Lazuli
  • Crystal Gold
  • Brown Stone
  • Matte Black
  • Black Amethyst
  • Starlight Black
Interior Colors
  • Cream, alcantara
  • Violet, leather
  • Blue, leather
  • Camel Yellow, leather
  • Saddle Tan, leather
  • Blackish-Brown, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Red, leather
  • Bordeaux, leather
  • Orange, leather
  • Blue, alcantara
  • Red, alcantara
  • Saddle Tan, alcantara
  • Violet, alcantara
  • Black, alcantara
  • Bordeaux, alcantara
  • Blackish-Brown, alcantara
  • Orange, alcantara
  • Camel Yellow, alcantara
  • Silver, leather
  • Cream, leather
  • White, leather
Tires & Wheels
20 x 11.5 in. wheelsyes
305/30R20 99Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
