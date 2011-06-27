Used 2016 Lexus IS 200t Consumer Reviews

IS200t blows away Tim , 12/03/2015 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 34 of 34 people found this review helpful My wife and I recently came into a Lexus with the intention of browsing the 2016 Lexus IS200t and in the end we decided to purchase it. I was not disappointed. The quality and performance of the vehicle are superb. Toyota decided to get rid of the lackluster v6 engine of the older IS250 and swapped in a 4 cylinder 2.0 Liter turbo engine which is finely tuned. The car has enough power to give you the feeling that it's in between a luxury and sports sedan. The exterior, or appearance, of the car is very refined looking and in my opinion, the newer IS line of cars are the best looking entry level luxury vehicle in its class. The interior is astounding and very comfortable. The controls are very easy and manageable. My wife and I had no learning curves from driving our other vehicles, so the transition is fairly smooth. Overall, this vehicle which combines comfort and performance, along with the best reliability in that it's a Lexus, is the best entry level luxury sedan for the price. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Is a turbo -charged IS 200t right for you? Fred , 09/03/2016 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful This is my first turbo-carged vehicle and the lack of consistent, steady acceleration takes some getting used to. Make sure you go for an extended test drive to make sure you feel comfortable with this vehicle. All else is fine. Lots of compliments on appearance . Red interior is awesome. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

FSPORT ROCKS mark morris , 09/18/2016 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful Only compliant i have is the noticable turbo lag which is apparent when taking off. car has a 2 second or so delay before the turbo spools up and move it forward. Hopefully they can fix this with an update soon. There is ample power for everyday commute, comfort is surprising good for this F sports car at least compared to my previous BMW E46. I really like the car, especially the handling and power. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great car all around. 1 thing though... Dustin , 09/19/2019 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful The car is beautiful, just the right amount of flashy, amazing interior, and the car's speed and handling are amazing. CON: The 2 to 3 second lag when accelerating The car picks up quickly and powerfully after that couple seconds, but that lag make it difficult to time and take advantage of merging from a stop.