  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus ES 330
  4. Used 2006 Lexus ES 330
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2006 Lexus ES 330 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 ES 330
5(81%)4(14%)3(5%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
36 reviews
Write a review
See all ES 330s for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,776 - $7,869
Used ES 330 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...8

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Black Diamond Edition

gafuldem, 08/13/2012
36 of 36 people found this review helpful

This car is a very nice car. It is very smooth, reliable, I am 6 foot 3 I have found enough room to drive the car. It is comfortable. It looks nice. It is good on gas. No vibration. Black Diamond Edition makes it even better. Stereo is nice. I care about keeping my money in my pocket. I like to keep extra extra money in the bank. :) Repairs aren't an issue because it seems that it will not break. Maintaining the car is affordable also if you take it to a great mechanic who treats your car well. Mercedes Bmw and every other expensive car on the road has to pay for expensive repairs and to also maintain it. People who drive those cars normally have their eyes fixed on mine. Get one. Save$

Report Abuse

A Great Ride!!!

timo, 04/02/2006
20 of 20 people found this review helpful

We purchased 330 ES after 9 months of misery with a bad auto. We had looked at most luxury imports and felt the Lexus was the best for our needs, front wheel drive for bad weather, good fuel economy for size, comfortable back seat. We were not real crazy about the exterior lines at first but after a week we love it and its very fine paint job. First tank of gas we purchased got 29 mpg average on hwy. Not bad for 10% ethanol blend!I have to say the only regret I have is I didn't purchase one earlier!!

Report Abuse

Best I have ever driven

stan, 02/15/2010
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

Have owned this car since it was new and have over 60000 miles on it. It still handles and drives like a new car. Only problem encountered was a caution lite re: front seat came on and Lexus replaced the whole front seat. Not one other rattle, part problem or issue. Simply the best car we have ever owned.

Report Abuse

Great luxury and value

muister, 04/24/2006
18 of 19 people found this review helpful

For the price of the car, you cannot find a more luxurious car. This is not a sporty car and please do not rate this car with that angle -- just as one should not compare apples and oranges. The interior is amazingly plush and beautiful; you cannot find it in the BMW 3 or 5 series, nor the E or C-class MB sedans. If you want sporty drive, take a look at the IS or the BMW. If you want ultra-luxury, try the LS or the MB S-class.

Report Abuse

Too quiet

6th time around, 05/11/2006
15 of 16 people found this review helpful

This is my 6th Lexus and the quietest yet...I can barely hear the car when I am stopped at a light....several times I have attempted to get out of the car with the motor running because it was so silent and still while in park...I can drive a thousand miles and not feel it in my car....I just wonder why I cannot put the 18 gallons of gas in my ES 330 and why I am not getting the 300plus miles from a full tank.

Report Abuse
12345...8
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all ES 330s for sale

Related Used 2006 Lexus ES 330 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles