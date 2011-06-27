2022 Land Rover Defender Consumer Reviews
MSRP Starting at
$47,700
Save as much as $882
2022 WOW!!
SLA, 06/16/2021
110 P400 SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
I purchased a 2022 Defender three weeks ago. 3.0L 6 mild hybrid. The 11.4in touchscreen is VERY user friendly and easy to navigate. Heads up display is pretty clear. I have no issues-the SUV is quiet and solidly built and has plenty of power. I am very pleased with the purchase. The fuji white exterior with black roof and black graphics is stunning. This vehicle turns heads.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2022 Wow!!
SLA, 06/16/2021
110 P400 SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
I bought a 2022 three weeks ago. 3.0L mild hybrid. 11.4 infotainment screen, fugi white with black roof and black graphics. The engine has power. The infotainment system is really EASY to use and the learning curve is short. Pairing with a phone is easy. Really good system. The SUV is solid and quiet. Overall, I am very pleased with the purchase. It is very stunning and turns heads.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Also consider these sponsored cars
Related 2022 Land Rover Defender info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A5 2014 for sale
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2013
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis 1999
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 1992
- Used MINI Countryman 2011
- Used BMW Z4 2006 for sale
- Used Cadillac DTS 2009
- Used GMC Envoy 2007 for sale
- Used INFINITI QX50 2016
- Used HUMMER H2 SUT
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Porsche Macan 2021
- 2020 Toyota Camry
- 2021 Terrain
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator
- 2022 Jeep Gladiator News
- 2021 Atlas Cross Sport
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
- Porsche Taycan 2021
- 2021 Subaru Ascent
- 2021 3
Other models to consider
- 2020 BMW 3 Series
- BMW M5 2021
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2021 i3
- 2021 X1
- BMW X5 M 2021
- 2020 4 Series
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 BMW Z4
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2021 Stinger
- 2020 Cadillac CT6
- Honda Civic 2021
- 2021 C-Class
- 2021 K5
- 2021 XF
- Kia Forte 2021
- 2021 Cadillac CT5
- Audi A6 2021
- 2021 Nissan Versa
Latest updates on new cars
- 2022 Porsche 911 News
- 2022 Honda Civic News
- 2022 Audi R8 News
- 2022 Ford Mustang News
- 2022 Honda Accord News
Other models
- Used Aston Martin DBX Oceanside CA
- Used Aston Martin DBX Thornton CO
- Used Aston Martin DB9 Thornton CO
- Used Aston Martin DBX San Bernardino CA
- Used Aston Martin DBX Moreno Valley CA
- Used Aston Martin DBS Rancho Cucamonga CA
- Used Aston Martin DBS Oxnard CA
- Used Aston Martin DBS Santa Clarita CA
- Used Aston Martin DBX Carrollton TX
- Used Aston Martin DBX Pomona CA
- Used Aston Martin DBS Pomona CA
- Used Aston Martin DBX Denton TX
- Used Aston Martin DBS Stamford CT
- Used Aston Martin DB9 Santa Clarita CA
- Used Aston Martin DBX Grand Prairie TX
- Used Aston Martin DB9 West Valley City UT
- Used Aston Martin Rapide Aurora IL
- Used Aston Martin DBX Glendale CA
- Used Aston Martin DB9 San Bernardino CA
- Used Aston Martin DBX Littleton CO
- Used Aston Martin DBS Yonkers NY
- Used Aston Martin DBX Coral Springs FL
- Used Aston Martin DB9 Visalia CA
- Used Aston Martin DB9 Surprise AZ
- Used Aston Martin DBX Escondido CA
- Used Aston Martin DBS Glendale CA
- Used Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Littleton CO
- Used Aston Martin DBS Palmdale CA
- Used Aston Martin DBX Rancho Cucamonga CA
- Used Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Thornton CO