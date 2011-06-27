2022 Land Rover Defender Consumer Reviews

I purchased a 2022 Defender three weeks ago. 3.0L 6 mild hybrid. The 11.4in touchscreen is VERY user friendly and easy to navigate. Heads up display is pretty clear. I have no issues-the SUV is quiet and solidly built and has plenty of power. I am very pleased with the purchase. The fuji white exterior with black roof and black graphics is stunning. This vehicle turns heads.

SLA , 06/16/2021 110 P400 SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought a 2022 three weeks ago. 3.0L mild hybrid. 11.4 infotainment screen, fugi white with black roof and black graphics. The engine has power. The infotainment system is really EASY to use and the learning curve is short. Pairing with a phone is easy. Really good system. The SUV is solid and quiet. Overall, I am very pleased with the purchase. It is very stunning and turns heads.