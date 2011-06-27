  1. Home
2022 Land Rover Defender Consumer Reviews

2022 WOW!!

SLA, 06/16/2021
110 P400 SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I purchased a 2022 Defender three weeks ago. 3.0L 6 mild hybrid. The 11.4in touchscreen is VERY user friendly and easy to navigate. Heads up display is pretty clear. I have no issues-the SUV is quiet and solidly built and has plenty of power. I am very pleased with the purchase. The fuji white exterior with black roof and black graphics is stunning. This vehicle turns heads.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
