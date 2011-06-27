Used 2010 Kia Forte Consumer Reviews

great little car minotrice , 03/04/2014 25 of 25 people found this review helpful we bought the ccar used in 2012, since then it has been all over fl and 2 trips to ga. on the hwy i get between 36-41mpg and on the slower back country roads going 55 i get 52mpg. not a single problem with the car the only reason i gave it a 2 for comfort is the front seats are only good for about 150miles anything longer and and they let you know your in an econmy car. the car has good pick up and go too Report Abuse

Best Car Every Purchased LMS , 07/29/2016 EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful ***Update: I now have 201,000 miles on this work horse! My last trip in for Inspection & Emissions, I passed both again for 9th consecutive year.. This was the first time the mechanic told me I'd need new rear rotors. Outside of regular maintenance (tires, brake pads, oil changes, and a few recalls) this is the first repair I needed on my car ever. That is insane! Friends and Family constantly tell me I should get a new car, but I'll be driving this one til it dies. I hope I can get another 50k out of it, we'll see. I'll stop back in a year and re-update. I bought this car new in April, 2010. I have since driven it 136,000 miles. Besides the normal maintenance & wear and tear, I have not had a serious issue with this car. Not once! It has been extremely reliable. Driven from PA to NC on multiple occasions, and daily gets over 50 miles to and from work. If you are looking for a car that is reliable and cost effective, take a look at a 2010 Kia Forte. Even if high miles, I'd think this would be a great purchase. Here's to getting to 200k and having the same review! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Cute, fun to drive and reliable LisaB , 03/17/2017 Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 4A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful This is my wife's car. We've had it for 7 years and other than the basic brakes, tires and battery replacements, it has been flawless. The wife loved the cuteness of it and I admit it has a fun sporty look. Performance wise it is fine, as you might expect from a small car it can beat you up a little on rough roads but overall it has a good ride. It is quick but not fast and is good on gas. I'd say for us it was a winner. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Kia Forte SX - From 0 - 225k Miles Tim C. , 11/27/2017 SX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I bought my Kia Forte SX Sedan with manual transmission brand new back in August 0f 2010. I had fallen on some pretty challenging financial times and owned a very unreliable used American made automobile. I shopped around heavily in attempt to find something reliable but also within my financial means to get around to work and to tote my little daughter around safely. I visited the Kia dealership in Ann Arbor, MI. They had this model sitting in the show room. I was looking for something less in cost, but they were very motivated to move out this particular vehicle due to it being a manual, which in that area was a tough sell for the market the dealership was in. I preferred owning a manual transmission, so I drove it, loved it, and the dealer worked out a great deal to help me help them. Fast forward to November of 2017 ... I have 225,000 original miles on the engine. Vehicle runs like it did the day I bought it. The body is in near mind condition with zero rust. Most amazing is that I have never had to replace the clutch or any part of the manual transmission! 225k miles with the original clutch! I've never owned a car where I had so little to repair while keeping up on basic maintenance and service. I just recently decided to hand over the keys to this wonderful ride over to my teenage daughter who I taught to drive a manual. She is new at it all, but also loves the car that she grew up riding around in. I'm not sure how many more miles that quick little Forte SX has left in it, but I'm anticipating many more safe and reliable miles to go. Hats off to Kia Motors! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value