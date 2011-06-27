  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI QX60
  4. 2020 INFINITI QX60
  5. Consumer Reviews

2020 INFINITI QX60 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 QX60
5(29%)4(57%)3(0%)2(0%)1(14%)
3.9
7 reviews
Write a review
See all QX60s for sale
MSRP Starting at
$44,350
Save as much as $7,807
Select your model:
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Value for the Money

Joe P, 11/22/2019
LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
34 of 35 people found this review helpful

Just bought a 2020 Infiniti QX60 Luxe. It comes standard with an upgraded 13-speaker audio system, driver-seat memory settings, and a remote engine start system for not much more than the base model. We added in the Essential package for its upgraded seating material, navigation and surround-view camera system, and then opted for the ProAssist package to gain an excellent adaptive cruise control system, lane keeping assist, and front and rear parking sensors. Innovative rear seating gives legitimate room to access 3rd row. This car is quiet, good looking inside and out, so so comfortable, a great drive and a great value. Appreciate the 6 cylinder for quietness and ample power. Drove all compeditors: Mecedes GLE (Priced over 10k more beautiful inside but 4 cylinder engine is like a sewing machine, 6 cylinder is another +10 more), Kia Telluride (too large and not as comfortable), BMW 5 series which is way more expensive and tighter cabin, Lexus RX (can't stand the nose on that car and much smaller inside and more expensive), Acura MDX ( Very nice and a competitor but it came down to price for a similarly optioned car, Infinity is better looking IMO). Infinity doing great deals as 2022 model is the next to come out in a year or so (will probably go the turbo 4 route like the QX50 though). Good warranty and bought 3 years service for about 1/2 price up front.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Ad
3 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the INFINITI QX60
VIEW OFFERS
infinitiusa.com

2020 Lux with AWD

Tommy D, 06/01/2020
LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

We crossed shopped and test drove between Hyundai Palisade, Subaru Ascent, Toyota Highlander, Mazda CX9 and QX60. Of all the car we drove, and given we purchased this suv in Dec,2019, we felt we got the best deal for a semi-luxury SUV for price that is in the range of other mid-range SUVs. This SUV has a decent interior design and quality even though its GPS is outdated and some trims materials are shared with Nissan parts. But given at this price point of around $40k, you are saving thousands comparing to Q7, RX350L, GLE350 and even Kia Tulleride (high dealer markup), this is the best combination of getting a semi- luxury brand vesicle, 4yr/60k full warranty, and other amenities.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Great family 3 row SUV!

Tech2000, 01/20/2020
LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Bought 2020 Luxe with Essential package - great value. Beautiful inside and outside! Comfort riding, quiet and spacious cabin and a of safety features!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Ad
Build Your QX60
Build & Priceinfinitiusa.com

I love my new QX 60 but........

Mark in Atlanta , 03/11/2020
LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
6 of 8 people found this review helpful

It's a great vehicle with a solid engine and the fact that I only have three cons. 1. The retracting side mirrors do not have an automatic setting which means you need to do it manually every time you're parking which is a pain. 2. I would put the side mirrors warning light in the mirror so you don't have to break eye contact. 3. It still has the old technology so no Apple or Android car play. QX50 has the new technology with an additional screen. Other than that it's a pretty awesome SUV!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Report Abuse

Ancient A/V System. Poor Handling. Overpriced

Florida Dad, 03/28/2020
LUXE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
10 of 18 people found this review helpful

We thought this was an upgrade from our Hyundai Santa Fe. No cell phone integration means no verbal texting and tough to play digital music. Slow, groaning acceleration and it feels top-heavy around the corners. 3rd row seats are so cramped their un-useable. We ordered a lot of extras. It's been 30 days later and it's there is no sign of them. We tried to take it back immediately but they wouldn't let us out of our lease. Massive downgrade. Decent leather seats are the only reason this is in the luxury class. Otherwise its a massive downgrade from a much cheaper Hyundai Santa Fe.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all QX60s for sale

Related 2020 INFINITI QX60 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars