2020 INFINITI QX60 Consumer Reviews

Great Value for the Money Joe P , 11/22/2019 LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 34 of 35 people found this review helpful Just bought a 2020 Infiniti QX60 Luxe. It comes standard with an upgraded 13-speaker audio system, driver-seat memory settings, and a remote engine start system for not much more than the base model. We added in the Essential package for its upgraded seating material, navigation and surround-view camera system, and then opted for the ProAssist package to gain an excellent adaptive cruise control system, lane keeping assist, and front and rear parking sensors. Innovative rear seating gives legitimate room to access 3rd row. This car is quiet, good looking inside and out, so so comfortable, a great drive and a great value. Appreciate the 6 cylinder for quietness and ample power. Drove all compeditors: Mecedes GLE (Priced over 10k more beautiful inside but 4 cylinder engine is like a sewing machine, 6 cylinder is another +10 more), Kia Telluride (too large and not as comfortable), BMW 5 series which is way more expensive and tighter cabin, Lexus RX (can't stand the nose on that car and much smaller inside and more expensive), Acura MDX ( Very nice and a competitor but it came down to price for a similarly optioned car, Infinity is better looking IMO). Infinity doing great deals as 2022 model is the next to come out in a year or so (will probably go the turbo 4 route like the QX50 though). Good warranty and bought 3 years service for about 1/2 price up front. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2020 Lux with AWD Tommy D , 06/01/2020 LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful We crossed shopped and test drove between Hyundai Palisade, Subaru Ascent, Toyota Highlander, Mazda CX9 and QX60. Of all the car we drove, and given we purchased this suv in Dec,2019, we felt we got the best deal for a semi-luxury SUV for price that is in the range of other mid-range SUVs. This SUV has a decent interior design and quality even though its GPS is outdated and some trims materials are shared with Nissan parts. But given at this price point of around $40k, you are saving thousands comparing to Q7, RX350L, GLE350 and even Kia Tulleride (high dealer markup), this is the best combination of getting a semi- luxury brand vesicle, 4yr/60k full warranty, and other amenities. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great family 3 row SUV! Tech2000 , 01/20/2020 LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought 2020 Luxe with Essential package - great value. Beautiful inside and outside! Comfort riding, quiet and spacious cabin and a of safety features! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I love my new QX 60 but........ Mark in Atlanta , 03/11/2020 LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 6 of 8 people found this review helpful It's a great vehicle with a solid engine and the fact that I only have three cons. 1. The retracting side mirrors do not have an automatic setting which means you need to do it manually every time you're parking which is a pain. 2. I would put the side mirrors warning light in the mirror so you don't have to break eye contact. 3. It still has the old technology so no Apple or Android car play. QX50 has the new technology with an additional screen. Other than that it's a pretty awesome SUV! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse