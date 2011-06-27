2020 INFINITI QX60 Consumer Reviews
Great Value for the Money
Just bought a 2020 Infiniti QX60 Luxe. It comes standard with an upgraded 13-speaker audio system, driver-seat memory settings, and a remote engine start system for not much more than the base model. We added in the Essential package for its upgraded seating material, navigation and surround-view camera system, and then opted for the ProAssist package to gain an excellent adaptive cruise control system, lane keeping assist, and front and rear parking sensors. Innovative rear seating gives legitimate room to access 3rd row. This car is quiet, good looking inside and out, so so comfortable, a great drive and a great value. Appreciate the 6 cylinder for quietness and ample power. Drove all compeditors: Mecedes GLE (Priced over 10k more beautiful inside but 4 cylinder engine is like a sewing machine, 6 cylinder is another +10 more), Kia Telluride (too large and not as comfortable), BMW 5 series which is way more expensive and tighter cabin, Lexus RX (can't stand the nose on that car and much smaller inside and more expensive), Acura MDX ( Very nice and a competitor but it came down to price for a similarly optioned car, Infinity is better looking IMO). Infinity doing great deals as 2022 model is the next to come out in a year or so (will probably go the turbo 4 route like the QX50 though). Good warranty and bought 3 years service for about 1/2 price up front.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2020 Lux with AWD
We crossed shopped and test drove between Hyundai Palisade, Subaru Ascent, Toyota Highlander, Mazda CX9 and QX60. Of all the car we drove, and given we purchased this suv in Dec,2019, we felt we got the best deal for a semi-luxury SUV for price that is in the range of other mid-range SUVs. This SUV has a decent interior design and quality even though its GPS is outdated and some trims materials are shared with Nissan parts. But given at this price point of around $40k, you are saving thousands comparing to Q7, RX350L, GLE350 and even Kia Tulleride (high dealer markup), this is the best combination of getting a semi- luxury brand vesicle, 4yr/60k full warranty, and other amenities.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great family 3 row SUV!
Bought 2020 Luxe with Essential package - great value. Beautiful inside and outside! Comfort riding, quiet and spacious cabin and a of safety features!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I love my new QX 60 but........
It's a great vehicle with a solid engine and the fact that I only have three cons. 1. The retracting side mirrors do not have an automatic setting which means you need to do it manually every time you're parking which is a pain. 2. I would put the side mirrors warning light in the mirror so you don't have to break eye contact. 3. It still has the old technology so no Apple or Android car play. QX50 has the new technology with an additional screen. Other than that it's a pretty awesome SUV!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Ancient A/V System. Poor Handling. Overpriced
We thought this was an upgrade from our Hyundai Santa Fe. No cell phone integration means no verbal texting and tough to play digital music. Slow, groaning acceleration and it feels top-heavy around the corners. 3rd row seats are so cramped their un-useable. We ordered a lot of extras. It's been 30 days later and it's there is no sign of them. We tried to take it back immediately but they wouldn't let us out of our lease. Massive downgrade. Decent leather seats are the only reason this is in the luxury class. Otherwise its a massive downgrade from a much cheaper Hyundai Santa Fe.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the QX60
Related 2020 INFINITI QX60 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford EcoSport 2018
- Used Audi Q5 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2017
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2000
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2016
- Used Dodge Charger 2008
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- INFINITI Q50 2020
- 2020 QX80
- 2020 INFINITI QX50
- 2020 INFINITI Q60
- 2019 QX30
- 2019 Q70
- 2019 INFINITI QX50
- INFINITI Q60 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- INFINITI Q50 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
- 2020 Subaru Ascent
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Lincoln Aviator
- 2020 BMW X7
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery
- Mazda CX-3 2020