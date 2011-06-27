2019 INFINITI QX50 Consumer Reviews
Electrical systems fail
The controls on the central console have a tendency to fail. You will not be able to disconnect a phone call and all the controls freeze preventing adjustments to the navigation, climate control, radio and blue tooth phone. There have also been incidents of the entire screen going black. This happens while the vehicle is in operation and can cause a very dangerous situation. infiniti has acknowledged the situation. They were able to replicate the problem at the dealership and admitted to numerous other similar complaints. I first raised the issue in November of 2018. As of January 10, 2019, they do not have a solution and the problem is continuing to occur. This goes beyond inconvenience. Failure of these systems while the vehicle is in operation causes a dangerous situation.
Unsafe at Any Speed
This car is trying to kill me. The driver "assist" controls are dialed back as far as they will go, and yet the car will still: - Slam on the brakes when a car up ahead slows down, even when it's still very far ahead; - Slam on the brakes when passing into an underground parking lot, going from light to dark; and - Steer straight on when I'm trying to make a turn at a junction where there are two or more turn lanes and I am not in the inside-most lane. I am in danger of getting rear-ended just driving in traffic, because the car doesn't just tap the brakes, it goes for a full-on, emergency, 30mph to zero stop on a dime. No one is expecting it, especially me, so I am just lucky that - so far - the driver behind has had their wits about them. What if it was an 18-wheeler? I'm toast! Once it stops, it pauses for a few seconds before it will let me go again; cue honking of horns. Same with the parking lot issue. The turn issue is very scary. Even though I will be making a legal and safe turn, but not in the inside-most lane, the car will override my steering input (it's fly-by-wire) and drive me straight on into the traffic waiting on the other side of the intersection. I have to come to a stop before the car will allow me to make my turn, meaning that I am having to stop in the middle of a large intersection just so the car will agree with me to turn the wheels. I have the same trouble as others have mentioned here with the screens crapping out and going black. I am a real estate agent, so I need navigation but, more than this, I drive with my clients in the car. I do not know for sure, but I suspect I have lost clients because they think I am a terrible/dangerous driver (even when it's not putting all aboard in danger, it's beeping and flashing warning signs because of things other road users are doing). The phone connection is random too - so I am constantly dropping client calls - and I have never been able to upload destinations to the navigation system from remote, which was a big selling feature for me. My Infinity dealer is overloaded with cars back for service; a situation that is exacerbated with a layer of incompetence. I have to have a car for work, so getting this in to be fixed (if they can even do that) is nigh-on impossible. They tell me they need it for a least a week, but don't have loaners available. I have shown up for scheduled appointments, only to be told that they have "run out" of loaners, so I leave without service and having wasted my time (which, to a real estate agent, is money). I have told them to shut down the driver assist features entirely, but they say it's hard-wired into the car and I have it as dialed back as far the system will allow. If I could hand back the keys and walk away, I'd do it. 1-star review, only because they don't allow zero.
Nightmare car
This car has been with us for 75 days, of which it's been in the shop for 70 of those days. Inifiniti has been terrible to deal with. They "know" it has a lot of problems, but refuse to buy it back. I would stay far away from this model. It's currently at dealer with "no fix" for fuel smell in the cabin, which they say is a known venting problem. Its with "engineering" awaiting a fix.
Locked in lease w/o car,NO PARTS AVAILABLE!!!!!!!!
Infiniti released the new QX50 without sufficient back up parts. So far, I have paid $2,500 worth of car payments and $700 for car insurance for a car I don’t have, due to a passenger door not being available. On Oct 30, 2018, a deer jumped a guardrail into the side of my new car I’d had for just 2 months. I was told I’d have my car back by Nov 28, 2018. Fast forward 4 months, I’m still without my car and there is no eta when the parts will be available. This means 6+ months without a car I’m paying on! I opened a claim last month with Infiniti Consumer Affairs only for them to continue to apologize with no solution. They recommended I talk to Metro Infiniti in Monrovia where I purchased the car. Metro Infiniti says they can’t provide a courtesy car, nor do they have the authority to let me out of my lease. They said Consumer Affairs has the authority to manage my situation. Consumer Affairs then said Infiniti Finance has the authority to assist me. The Infiniti Finance supervisor, Keith, referred me back to Consumer Affairs. I spoke to Consumer Affairs supervisor “Will” (who refused to give me his last name or let me talk to another manager) who referred me back to Metro Infiniti. I have now left the general manager, Harris, 2 messages with no returned call. This is after leaving Sales Manager, Vincent 4 messages with no returned call. I work full time, have a family and wake up every morning wondering how I’m going to get to work, getting my child to day care, and doctors appointments. I have been incredibly patient but I’m at my wits’ end. This is not ok. I NEED OUT OF MY LEASE. There is no end in sight yet I have to continue to pay them monthly to spare my credit. If that’s not enough, here’s the back story on how we’ve been wronged from the beginning. From selling us a damaged car (cracked panorama roof panels), to wrongfully sending me to their collections department, twice. Would you believe when I overpaid, they sent me a refund check that was returned to them because they didn’t have my correct address, yet they still posted it against my account as though I had cashed it!? I’d imagine this is illegal! This put my account into delinquency for a check I never received! This is my 4th Infiniti and this is how they treat their loyal patrons! Someone was well aware of the cracked panels, because my husband found a razor blade on the roof as we were driving the car off the lot. It was dark so we didn’t see it until we got home and pulled in the garage under the light. They claim they had no idea and ended up replacing the panels. WE WOULD NEVER HAVE PURCHASED A DAMAGED CAR. They sent me to collections (the first time) because my bill was 18 days overdue, because Metro did not provide Infiniti Finance with my mailing address. I called them because I never received a bill. Two months later I was sent to collections the second time for the check I never received (it was returned to them) that they posted against my account. This has been a nightmare of an experience from beginning to now, still without a car. Please help hold them accountable! This is the craziest, most dishonorable situation I’ve ever experienced. Please help bring attention to this situation. It is not ok to keep me in a lease for a car they aren’t providing for me, with no end in sight! DO NOT BUY INFINITI!!!
Disappointed!!
Bought this car three weeks ago and it's already in the shop for gas smells filling up my garage. So strong in fact that I have to either park my brand new luxury SUV outside in the cold or leave my garage door open for hours while it "cools off". Dealer repair shop says they can't find anything wrong of course. This is a serious health hazard! The fact that it's a gas smell makes me nervous to drive it too as i have no idea if it'sa leak close to the hot engine. This new VC engine definitely has some issues. Also, no run flats available for it anywhere currently so I'm screwed if I have a flat...smh. Car looks cool and has some nice tech but it's not ready for prime time. With as much money as I spent on this "luxury crossover" I should not have to worry about smelling like gas when I get to work everyday! I seriously wish I had gone with a competitor. I was an Infiniti loyalist but I won't be buying another one after this. This car wasn't ready to be released and you're using us as beta testers. You've lost me as a customer..
