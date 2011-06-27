2019 INFINITI Q70 Consumer Reviews
My 2nd Infiniti
I traded my 2012 Infiniti 37 for a 2019 Q70L. I drove the M37 for 95000 miles without major repairs being required. Dealer service has been outstanding. The car sells for a lot less than the BMW740, the Mercedes E350, or the Lexus GS350. Also a 330 HP engine is standard. I like everything about the Q70L, except for the GPS system. Exterior and interior quality is excellent. The exterior looks great; the front ene reminds me of a shark. The ride is very smooth, even with the 20 inche wheels. Others may think the exhaust acceleration nice is high, but I like the sound of the engine exhaust when I floor the gas. The Q70L has a large interior, and an especially roomy rear seat and leg room. I have no regrets about buying this car, and Infiniti of Raleigh has given me outstanding service. A beautiful car!
Under appreciated Great Luxury Car!
I did lots of shopping before decide to go with Infiniti Q70L. I like the styling of Q70L and mine came with all packages possible including driver assist, the car looks amazing in black on black combination and it is perfect for road trips, the extra 6" leg room is unmatchable in the class and puts this car almost in S class category. the interior quality and comfort is exceptional and everywhere you touch is real trim and soft to the touch, the only hard touch spot I found is the bottom of B pillar cover. The interior is isolated from outside with all noise insulations in doors and double pane glasses and active noise cancellation system. All the advanced safety functions that come in the driver assist package are icing on the cake and they all work pretty well and few times so far have saved us from sticky situations. The 3.7 V6 330hp engine has plenty of power and is very responsive, however I found the transmission in standard mode to be slightly slow in downshifts which can be fixed if you put it in sports mode. The kids love the soft closing feature on rear doors and trunk and I wished INFINITI would have added that to front doors as well, just don't understand why is not included. The infotainment system is the only area that I can say this car lacks and the interface is very dated with no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto (Come on Infiniti! Really?! It's 2020 already), however the 16 speaker Bose system produces very great sound. With the incentives that Infiniti and dealers offer on these sedans there is no room for thinking on purchasing any other luxury brand vehicle unless you are brand oriented person.
Q70s 5 Series Slayer!
Looked at the Audi A6, BMW 5 series. Infiniti Q70s, 6 cylinder with plenty of horse power. The sport model has great handling and sporty ride. Comfortable on longer highway trips and lively enough on the back roads. Great seat support and has all the electronics including the Bose noise reduction cabin. Cons : Dated radio interface...no Apple CarPlay/ Android App.
Q70L RWD
Wonderful car with all the features and accessories. This is my 4th Infiniti including this Q70L and an M37X. All four cars have outstanding features and are very reliable. Too bad it is being discontinued. The “L” rides like a limo.
